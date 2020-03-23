Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Gresham House Strategic plc    GHS   GB00BYRH4982

GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC PLC

(GHS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/23 09:22:18 am
870 GBp   -3.33%
09:40aGRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
03/16GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
03/09GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gresham House Strategic : NAV Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 09:40am EDT

NAV Update

Released : 23/03/2020 13:12

RNS Number : 2166H

Gresham House Strategic PLC

23 March 2020

Gresham House Strategic plc 23 March 2020

Net Asset Value Update

Gresham House Strategic plc (the "Company"), announces that as at 20 March 2020 the unaudited net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share was 1,051.8 pence.

The above NAV calculation is based on 3,482,480 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 50 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares").

For further information, please contact:

Gresham House Strategic plc

David Potter

07711 450 391

Gresham House plc / Gresham

Richard Staveley

020 3837 6276

House Asset Management Ltd

Investment Manager

finnCap

Matt Goode/

020 7220 0500

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Emily Watts

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NAVJJMJTMTBTBBM

Disclaimer

Gresham House Strategic plc published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 13:39:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC PL
09:40aGRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
03/16GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
03/09GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
02/24GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
02/17GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
02/10GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
02/03GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : Monthly NAV Update
PU
01/27GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
01/20GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
01/13GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
More news
Chart GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Gresham House Strategic plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Lionel Dalwood Chief Executive Officer
David Roger William Potter Non-Executive Chairman
Helen Rachelle Sinclair Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Richard Berry Independent Non-Executive Director
Kenneth Lever Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC PLC-29.41%37
BLACKROCK, INC.-29.44%55 212
UBS GROUP AG-32.42%30 319
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-42.24%25 728
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-25.85%21 324
STATE STREET CORPORATION-41.00%16 537
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group