Gresham House Strategic : NAV Update

23 March 2020

Gresham House Strategic plc 23 March 2020

Net Asset Value Update

Gresham House Strategic plc (the "Company"), announces that as at 20 March 2020 the unaudited net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share was 1,051.8 pence.

The above NAV calculation is based on 3,482,480 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 50 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares").

