Gresham House Strategic : Monthly NAV Update

Released : 02/01/2019 15:28

Gresham House Strategic plc 02 January 2019

Gresham House Strategic plc 02 January 2019

Net Asset Value Update

Gresham House Strategic plc (the "Company"), announces that as at 31 December 2018 the unaudited net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share was 1,188.1 pence.

The above NAV calculation is based on 3,555,330 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 50 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares").

