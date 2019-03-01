Log in
GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC PLC
Gresham House Strategic : Monthly NAV Update

03/01/2019 | 09:19am EST

Monthly NAV Update

Released : 01/03/2019 14:01

RNS Number : 6233R Gresham House Strategic PLC 01 March 2019

Gresham House Strategic plc 1 March 2019

Net Asset Value Update

Gresham House Strategic plc (the "Company"), announces that as at 28 February 2019 the unaudited net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share was 1,207.2 pence.

The above NAV calculation is based on 3,555,330 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 50 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares").

For further information, please contact:

Gresham House Strategic plc

David Potter

07711 450 391

Gresham House plc / Gresham

Graham Bird

020 3757 5613

House Asset Management Ltd

Investment Manager

finnCap

Matt Goode/

020 7220 0500

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Emily Watts

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.

END

NAVUGUBAWUPBGWG

Disclaimer

Gresham House Strategic plc published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 14:18:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David Roger William Potter Non-Executive Chairman
Helen Rachelle Sinclair Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Richard Berry Independent Non-Executive Director
Kenneth Lever Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC PLC44
BLACKROCK INC12.83%70 259
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)11.49%51 891
UBS GROUP3.80%49 031
STATE STREET CORPORATION13.95%27 214
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD19.37%26 072
