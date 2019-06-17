Log in
GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC PLC
GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : Monthly NAV Update
PU
Gresham House Strategic : NAV Update

06/17/2019 | 07:24am EDT

NAV Update

Released : 17/06/2019 12:16

RNS Number : 4918C

Gresham House Strategic PLC

17 June 2019

Gresham House Strategic plc 17 June 2019

Net Asset Value Update

Gresham House Strategic plc (the "Company"), announces that as at 14 June 2019 the unaudited net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share was 1,354.8 pence.

The above NAV calculation is based on 3,555,330 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 50 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares").

The NAV calculation includes valuations of the Company's unlisted investments as at 31 December 2018. The valuation of all unlisted investments will be reviewed for the purposes of the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Gresham House Strategic plc

David Potter

07711 450 391

Gresham House plc / Gresham

Graham Bird

020 3757 5613

House Asset Management Ltd

Investment Manager

finnCap

Matt Goode/

020 7220 0500

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Emily Watts

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NAVFRMBTMBBBBIL

Disclaimer

Gresham House Strategic plc published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 11:23:04 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David Roger William Potter Non-Executive Chairman
Helen Rachelle Sinclair Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Richard Berry Independent Non-Executive Director
Kenneth Lever Independent Non-Executive Director
