Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Gresham House Strategic PLC       GB0008550286

GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC PLC
No quotes available
-- GBp   --.--%
07:45aGRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
08/01GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : Monthly NAV Update
PU
07/29GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gresham House Strategic : NAV Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 07:45am EDT

NAV Update

Released : 05/08/2019 12:25

RNS Number : 9174H

Gresham House Strategic PLC

05 August 2019

Gresham House Strategic plc 5 August 2019

Net Asset Value Update

Gresham House Strategic plc (the "Company"), announces that as at 02 August 2019 the unaudited net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share was 1,267.4 pence.

The above NAV calculation is based on 3,555,330 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 50 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares").

For further information, please contact:

Gresham House Strategic plc

David Potter

07711 450 391

Gresham House plc / Gresham

Graham Bird

020 3757 5613

House Asset Management Ltd

Investment Manager

finnCap

Matt Goode/

020 7220 0500

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Emily Watts

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NAVPAMBTMBTMBJL

Disclaimer

Gresham House Strategic plc published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 11:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC PL
07:45aGRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
08/01GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : Monthly NAV Update
PU
07/29GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
07/22GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
07/15GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
07/12GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM
PU
07/09GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : Portfolio Update and Quarterly Factsheet
PU
07/08GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
07/01GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : Monthly NAV Update
PU
06/24GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
More news
Chart GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Gresham House Strategic PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
David Roger William Potter Non-Executive Chairman
Helen Rachelle Sinclair Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Richard Berry Independent Non-Executive Director
Kenneth Lever Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC PLC49
BLACKROCK INC14.10%70 988
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-2.21%43 391
UBS GROUP-11.03%40 546
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.75%20 738
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION12.17%20 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group