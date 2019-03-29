Comepay, Inc. Subsidiary, Chek-online, Announces Partnership with Large Russian Gas Distributor, Mosoblgaz, for the Rental of Fiscal Registers and Payment Terminals for its Online Services

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Comepay, Inc. (OTCPINK: CMPY) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that Chek-online LLC, a subsidiary of Comepay, Inc. and the manufacturer of the smart terminal and fiscal cash register line “Cassatka”, has entered into a partnership with large Russian gas distribution company, Mosoblgaz, for use of its cash registers and payment terminals to support its online sales services.

Mosoblgaz, operating since the mid 1950’s, operates a large-scale gasification program in the Moscow region, which is presently the company’s top priority and a key social mission of the company. As indicated on their corporate website, mosoblgaz.ru, “…1135 settlements of the Moscow region will be installed gas according to this program by the end of 2025”.

The partnership with Chek-online, and the use of rented fiscal cash registers and payment terminals, allows private individuals and legal entities with individual tariffs to make purchases directly via the Mosoblgaz website. Further, all Moscow residents use the Mosoblgaz website for transferring gas metered readings, ordering insurance services for a country estate or apartment, or paying their gas account balances. By integrating their operations with the Chek-Online cash register rental service Mosoblgaz now has a functional and cost-effective solution for complying with Federal Law No. 54 requirements.

Russian taxation legislation, 54-FZ requires various business types to install new, federally compliant online cash registers during 2019. The Chek-online service team has linked the Mosoblgaz website with its online payment system, allowing them to be fully compliant with 54-FZ requirements. The services provided by Chek-online allows users to carry out both large and small transaction volumes, while easily allowing for tax compliant receipts online.

While implementing a customized solution for Mosoblgaz, monthly transaction volumes were taken into account by Chek-online, which allowed the Company to install the required number of cash registers and payment terminals to meet the client needs, including equipment for future growth and contingencies.

Comepay Inc. CEO, Dmitry Tsatskhin, commented, “We are thrilled that all residents of the Moscow Region will now be able to receive tax compliant receipts from Chek-online’s fiscal terminals when paying for various services at the Mosoblgaz website. Further, as Mosoblgaz implements its vision through 2025, Chek-online will be prepared to expand services to meet all future transactional needs.”

About Comepay

The Comepay group of companies including Comepay, RP Systems, M-NN LLC and Chek-Online have been operating for over 11 years providing internet acquiring services and support, facilitating instant payments and internet-based payment transactions via kiosks, mobile interfaces and web-based applications such as electronic wallets. The Company also leases and sells cash registers and Point of Sale (POS) systems, including its recently developed proprietary multifunctional smart POS fiscal cash register system. Combining proprietary software and equipment, Comepay processes over 4.7 million customer payments per month and presently has more than 12,700 kiosks across Russia. The companies are currently focusing their planned business expansion on their family of smart POS fiscal cash register systems called “Cassatka” in order to help businesses comply with newly released Russian taxation legislation, 54-FZ which requires a further 3 million businesses in fiscal 2019 to install new, federally compliant on-line cash registers. The Cassatka, Comepay’s family of multifunctional smart POS online fiscal cash registers can process payments and meet fiscal data storage requirements for participating businesses, including web-based businesses. The product line is convenient and a cost competitive solution for businesses to meet the current federal taxation requirements in Russia and is currently being sold by a series of marketing partners across Russia. As the companies expand their business model, we expect to offer blockchain acquiring services and also to accept payments in multiple crypto currencies on the Cassatka. The Comepay group of companies presently earn revenue from a variety of channels including feebased commissions on payment processing for both cash and debit card payments, software licensing, kiosk placement fees and other rental fees for cash registers and associated equipment. The Comepay companies are looking to expand rapidly in fiscal 2019 and beyond as we continue to market the Cassatka smart terminals, along with a suite of enhanced user features. Please see websites below: www.comepaygroup.com, www.comepay.ru , www.kassatka.me , www.chekonline.ru , www.starrys.ru

