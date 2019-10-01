Grey Cloak Tech Inc Announces Management Changes

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Grey Cloak Tech Inc (OTC: GRCK): Effective on September 24, 2019, Sanjeev Javia resigned as our Chief Executive Officer, President, and as a member of our Board of Directors. Kevin Pitts, our Chief Operating Officer, was immediately appointed as our President to replace Mr. Javia, and Bill Croyle was immediately appointed as a member of our Board of Directors to replace Mr. Javia. In addition, to further round out our management group, the Company created the BergaMet Scientific and Athletic Advisory Board.



Sanjeev Javia will be heading up the BergaMet Scientific and Athletic Advisory Board, which will include top Physicians in the country focusing on the benefits of the BergaMet bergamot SuperFruit.

Mr. Pitts states, “We are excited about this restructuring as it allows BergaMet NA to optimize upper management talents for sales, marketing and operations.” The change comes after evaluating the operations since the acquisition of Bergamet NA in February 2019. Mr. Pitts also stated, “We have been aggressive in our sales and operation efforts and are working on a number of exciting marketing opportunities to grow the company.”

Bill Croyle’s vast knowledge and experience in business will complement Grey Cloak Tech’s existing Board of Directors. Bill Croyle, age 67, is a private investor and an accomplished Senior Executive with over 40 years of success in the IT, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, venture capital, and finance industries. His broad areas of expertise include mergers and acquisitions, negotiations, service contracts and delivery, executive development and mentoring, and managing complexities. Since 2009 Bill has been a founder, owner or executive of EnTX Group, Impact Legacy Partners, FB Oilfield Special Tools and Western Energy Advisors.

BergaMet NA imports, manufactures and distributes a proprietary line of products that is clinically shown to have beneficial uses that support and promote cholesterol, cardiovascular, and metabolic health. BergaMet is only grown in the Southern Region of Reggio Calabria derived from the rare citrus fruit called “Bergamot” and is referred to as a “superfruit” because of the unusual composition of the various antioxidant polyphenols. BergaMet’s extract has the highest quality and concentration available of Bergamot anywhere in the world. It’s a naturally sourced organic supplement with no side effects.

BergaMet’s products can be found at www.bergametna.com, on Amazon, and other online retailers.

About Grey Cloak Tech, Inc. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the sale and distribution of full spectrum hemp oil, and the full line of BergaMet products. BergaMet’s products can be found at www.bergametna.com, on Amazon, and other online retailers.

