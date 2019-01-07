Log in
GRIDSUM HOLDING INC - ADR (GSUM)
Gridsum : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

01/07/2019

BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridsum Holding Inc. ("Gridsum" or "Company") (Nasdaq: GSUM), a leading provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on January 7, 2019.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.gridsum.com/ as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's investor relations department at ir@gridsum.com

About Gridsum

Gridsum Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: GSUM) is a leading provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and AI solutions for multinational and domestic enterprises and government agencies in China. Gridsum's core technology, the Gridsum Big Data Platform and the Gridsum Prophet: Enterprise AI Engine, is built on a distributed computing framework and performs real-time multi-dimensional correlation analysis of both structured and unstructured data. This enables Gridsum's customers to identify complex relationships within their data and gain new insights that help them make better business decisions. The Company is named "Gridsum" to symbolize the combination of distributed computing (Grid) and analytics (sum). As a digital intelligence pioneer, the Company's mission is to help enterprises and government organizations in China use data in new and powerful ways to make better informed decisions and be more productive.

For more information please visit http://www.gridsum.com/.

Investor Relations
Gridsum
ir@gridsum.com

Christensen

In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
Email: carnell@christensenir.com

In U.S.
Mr. Tip Fleming
Phone: +1 917 412 3333
Email: tfleming@christensenir.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gridsum-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2017-300774246.html

SOURCE Gridsum Holding Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
