Grieg Seafood : Erik Holvik appointed Chief Commercial Officer of Grieg Seafood ASA

Holvik will join the Executive Management Team and establish Grieg Seafood's integrated sales and market organization. He will drive the development and execution of the company's downstream efforts and global commercial strategy.

Holvik has a long track record in the seafood industry, and has until now held the position as Sales Director of Mowi Markets Norway. He began his career in Coast Seafood in 2003, where he worked for four years in the company's VAP department. Since 2011, Holvik has held various roles within sales, trading and towards the retail market in Mowi. From 2013 and onwards, he helped build the company's sales organization in Bergen. Holvik holds a Bachelor Degree in Commerce from Macquire University in Australia.

Commenting on the appointment, Andreas Kvame, CEO of Grieg Seafood, said:

'In Grieg Seafood, we have very exciting years ahead of us. By 2025, we will grow sustainably, we will improve our production cost and we will evolve from being a pure supplier of salmon to becoming an innovation partner for selected customers. I am very pleased that Erik will join our team to develop our new downstream efforts. He has the experience, the knowledge and not least the enthusiasm needed to succeed.'

Erik Holvik, the new Chief Commercial Officer, said:

'I have had great years in Mowi where I have learnt a lot, been part of a strong professional environment and worked with fantastic colleagues. Still, it was impossible to turn down the opportunity to create something brand new in Grieg Seafood. I look forward to building a new sales organization and to bring out the market potential of the company. This will be a very exciting journey and I am looking forward to getting started.'

In May 2020, Grieg Seafood announced that the sales partnership with Bremnes Seashore will be dissolved and that the company would set up its own, fully integrated sales organization, in line with its new business strategy.

Erik Holvik will start in the position on 1st October 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO

andreas.kvame@griegseafood.com

+47 90771441

For media enquiries, please contact:

Kristina Furnes, Global Communications Manager

Kristina.furnes@griegseafood.com

+47 48185505

Picture of Erik Holvik