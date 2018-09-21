Griffin Mining : Director’s Share Dealing

Griffin Mining Limited ('Griffin') has been advised that Trellus Co. LLC in which Mr Adam Usdan, a non-executive director of Griffin, has an interest, purchased on 20th September 2018 a further 60,000 ordinary shares in Griffin at a price of 87.8333p pence per share. Following this purchase Mr. Adam Usdan, through both direct and indirect interests, has a beneficial interest in 33,142,890 shares in Griffin, representing 19.2% of the Company's issued share capital.
To view or download a PDF copy of this announcement, please click here.
