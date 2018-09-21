Log in
Griffin Mining Ltd    GFM   BMG319201049

GRIFFIN MINING LTD (GFM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/21 05:35:12 pm
91.5 GBp   +3.98%
05:34pGRIFFIN MINING : Director’s Share Dealing
PU
09/20GRIFFIN MINING : Director's share dealing
AQ
09/18GRIFFIN MINING : Director’s Share Dealing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Griffin Mining : Director’s Share Dealing

0
09/21/2018 | 05:34pm CEST

Griffin Mining Limited ('Griffin') has been advised that Trellus Co. LLC in which Mr Adam Usdan, a non-executive director of Griffin, has an interest, purchased on 20th September 2018 a further 60,000 ordinary shares in Griffin at a price of 87.8333p pence per share. Following this purchase Mr. Adam Usdan, through both direct and indirect interests, has a beneficial interest in 33,142,890 shares in Griffin, representing 19.2% of the Company's issued share capital.

To view or download a PDF copy of this announcement, please click here.

Disclaimer

Griffin Mining Limited published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 15:33:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 122 M
EBIT 2018 60,0 M
Net income 2018 49,5 M
Finance 2018 37,6 M
Yield 2018 1,11%
P/E ratio 2018 5,14
P/E ratio 2019 5,81
EV / Sales 2018 1,32x
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capitalization 199 M
Chart GRIFFIN MINING LTD
Duration : Period :
Griffin Mining Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRIFFIN MINING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,49 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bo Zhou General Manager
Mladen Ninkov Chairman
Mark Andrew Hine Chief Operating Officer
Roger Goodwin Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Dal Stuart Brynelsen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRIFFIN MINING LTD-24.46%199
BHP BILLITON PLC6.27%121 350
BHP BILLITON LIMITED10.82%121 350
RIO TINTO-3.17%88 585
RIO TINTO LIMITED3.02%88 585
ANGLO AMERICAN9.42%31 300
