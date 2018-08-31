Log in
GRIFFIN MINING LTD (GFM)

GRIFFIN MINING LTD (GFM)
08/31 05:35:07 pm
106 GBp   -1.40%
06:07pGRIFFIN MINING : Exercise of Options
PU
08/28GRIFFIN MINING : urchase of Own Shares
AQ
08/23GRIFFIN MINING : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
Griffin Mining : Exercise of Options

08/31/2018 | 06:07pm CEST

Griffin Mining Ltd ('the Company') announces that having been notified of the exercise of options ('the Options') by, and having received the exercise monies from, former management over 166,667 new ordinary shares in the Company granted in February 2014 at an exercise price of 40p per share the directors have resolved to issue 166,667 new ordinary shares in the Company.

Following the exercise of the Options there will be 172,748,728 Ordinary Shares in the Company in issue. There are 540,000 shares held in treasury.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the 166,667 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. These new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares. It is expected that admission will become effective on 7th September 2018.

To view or download a PDF copy of this announcement, please click here.

Disclaimer

Griffin Mining Limited published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 16:06:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 122 M
EBIT 2018 60,0 M
Net income 2018 49,5 M
Finance 2018 37,6 M
Yield 2018 0,93%
P/E ratio 2018 6,16
P/E ratio 2019 6,96
EV / Sales 2018 1,67x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 242 M
Chart GRIFFIN MINING LTD
Duration : Period :
Griffin Mining Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRIFFIN MINING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,49 $
Spread / Average Target 78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bo Zhou General Manager
Mladen Ninkov Chairman
Mark Andrew Hine Chief Operating Officer
Roger Goodwin Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Dal Stuart Brynelsen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRIFFIN MINING LTD-7.73%239
BHP BILLITON PLC9.44%126 120
BHP BILLITON LIMITED14.24%126 120
RIO TINTO-6.46%85 591
RIO TINTO LIMITED-3.52%85 591
ANGLO AMERICAN1.67%29 416
