Griffin Mining : Exercise of Options

Griffin Mining Ltd ('the Company') announces that having been notified of the exercise of options ('the Options') by, and having received the exercise monies from, former management over 166,667 new ordinary shares in the Company granted in February 2014 at an exercise price of 40p per share the directors have resolved to issue 166,667 new ordinary shares in the Company.

Following the exercise of the Options there will be 172,748,728 Ordinary Shares in the Company in issue. There are 540,000 shares held in treasury.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the 166,667 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. These new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares. It is expected that admission will become effective on 7th September 2018.

