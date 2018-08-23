Log in
GRIFFIN MINING LTD
08/23 12:09:28 pm
111.25 GBp   +3.01%
Griffin Mining : Purchase of Own Shares

08/23/2018 | 11:47am CEST

Griffin Mining Ltd ('the Company') announces that on 22nd August 2018 it purchased 50,000 of the Company's own ordinary shares ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 107.48p per Ordinary Share. The Ordinary Shares have been purchased to be held in treasury for the time being. Following completion of the purchase of these Ordinary Shares there will be 515,000 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

The purchase represented 0.02% of the Company's issued share capital and was pursuant to the bye-laws of the Company and a resolution of the directors.

To view or download a PDF copy of the announcement, please click here.

Disclaimer

Griffin Mining Limited published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 09:46:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 122 M
EBIT 2018 60,0 M
Net income 2018 49,5 M
Finance 2018 37,6 M
Yield 2018 0,93%
P/E ratio 2018 6,14
P/E ratio 2019 6,94
EV / Sales 2018 1,67x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 242 M
Chart GRIFFIN MINING LTD
Duration : Period :
Griffin Mining Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRIFFIN MINING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,49 $
Spread / Average Target 79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bo Zhou General Manager
Mladen Ninkov Chairman
Mark Andrew Hine Chief Operating Officer
Roger Goodwin Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Dal Stuart Brynelsen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRIFFIN MINING LTD-7.30%242
BHP BILLITON PLC7.45%120 249
BHP BILLITON LIMITED8.49%120 249
RIO TINTO-6.22%83 890
RIO TINTO LIMITED-5.43%83 890
ANGLO AMERICAN1.75%28 085
