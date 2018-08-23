Griffin Mining : Purchase of Own Shares

Griffin Mining Ltd ('the Company') announces that on 22nd August 2018 it purchased 50,000 of the Company's own ordinary shares ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 107.48p per Ordinary Share. The Ordinary Shares have been purchased to be held in treasury for the time being. Following completion of the purchase of these Ordinary Shares there will be 515,000 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

The purchase represented 0.02% of the Company's issued share capital and was pursuant to the bye-laws of the Company and a resolution of the directors.

To view or download a PDF copy of the announcement, please click here.