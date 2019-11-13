Griffon Corporation : Announces Development of AMES' Strategic Initiative to Enhance U.S. Growth, Efficiency and Competitiveness

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) (the “Company” or “Griffon”) today announced the development of a next-generation business platform for The AMES Companies and its ClosetMaid business (collectively “AMES”) to enhance the growth, efficiency, and competitiveness of its U.S. operations.

This initiative includes three key development areas. First, multiple independent information systems will be unified into a single data and analytics platform which will serve the whole AMES U.S. enterprise. Second, certain AMES U.S. operations will be consolidated to optimize facilities footprint and talent. Third, strategic investments in automation and facilities expansion will be made to increase the efficiency of our manufacturing and fulfillment operations, and support e-commerce growth.

The roll-out of the new business platform will occur over approximately a three-year period, with completion expected by the end of calendar 2022. When fully implemented, these actions will result in an annual cash savings of $15 to $20 million, and a $20 to $25 million reduction in inventory at current operating levels.

The cost to implement this new business platform, over the three-year duration of the project, will include approximately $35 million of one-time charges and approximately $40 million in capital investments. The one-time charges are comprised of $16 million of cash charges, which includes $12 million of personnel-related costs such as training, severance, and duplicate personnel costs as well as $4 million of facility and lease exit costs. The remaining $19 million of charges are non-cash and are primarily related to asset write-downs.

In addition to the growth, efficiency and competitive benefits, the AMES strategic initiative is intended to drive operating margin improvement and increased free cash flow.

