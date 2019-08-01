Log in
GRIFFON CORPORATION

(GFF)
Griffon Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/01/2019

The Board of Directors of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) (the “Company” or “Griffon”) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.0725 per share. The dividend is payable on September 19, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 22, 2019.

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Griffon currently conducts its operations through two reportable segments:

  • Home & Building Products segment consists of two companies, The AMES Companies, Inc. (“AMES”) and Clopay Building Products Company, Inc. (“CBP”):

    AMES, founded in 1774, is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions. In 2018, we acquired ClosetMaid, a leader in wood and wire closet organization, general living storage and wire garage storage products for homeowners and professionals.

    CBP, since 1964, is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial garage doors and sells to professional dealers and some of the largest home center retail chains in North America. In 2018, we acquired CornellCookson, a leading U.S. manufacturer and marketer of rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use.
  • Defense Electronics segment consists of Telephonics Corporation, founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company’s website at www.griffon.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 199 M
EBIT 2019 126 M
Net income 2019 38,0 M
Debt 2019 1 034 M
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 18,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
Capitalization 713 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald J. Kramer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Mehmel President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Brian G. Harris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Henry A. Alpert Independent Director
William H. Waldorf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRIFFON CORPORATION56.46%713
ASSA ABLOY40.50%25 799
SAINT-GOBAIN19.17%21 017
MASCO39.43%11 801
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC44.62%7 685
TOTO LTD19.00%6 837
