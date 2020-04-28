Log in
GRIFFON CORPORATION    GFF

GRIFFON CORPORATION

(GFF)
Griffon Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/28/2020

The Board of Directors of Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) (the “Company” or “Griffon”) yesterday declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share. The dividend is payable on June 18, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 21, 2020.

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments:

  • Consumer and Professional Products (“CPP”) conducts its operations through The AMES Companies, Inc. (“AMES”). Founded in 1774, AMES is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including True Temper, AMES, and ClosetMaid.
  • Home and Building Products conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation (“Clopay”). Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the CornellCookson brand.
  • Defense Electronics conducts its operations through Telephonics Corporation, founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company’s website at www.griffon.com.


© Business Wire 2020
09:09aGRIFFON CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/20GRIFFON CORPORATION : Schedules Conference Call To Discuss Second Quarter Financ..
BU
02/20GRIFFON CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
02/19GRIFFON CORPORATION : Announces Closing of Senior Notes Offering and Early Settl..
BU
02/19GRIFFON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/05GRIFFON CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financi..
AQ
02/04GRIFFON CORPORATION : Announces Increase in Tender Cap for its Previously Announ..
BU
02/04GRIFFON CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of $850 Million Senior Notes Offering
BU
02/04GRIFFON CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
02/04GRIFFON :  Griffon Corporation Announces Tender Offer
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 194 M
EBIT 2020 127 M
Net income 2020 34,4 M
Debt 2020 1 004 M
Yield 2020 1,82%
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
EV / Sales2021 0,76x
Capitalization 719 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald J. Kramer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Mehmel President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Brian G. Harris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Henry A. Alpert Independent Director
William H. Waldorf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRIFFON CORPORATION-24.74%719
ASSA ABLOY-12.76%21 136
SAINT-GOBAIN-35.89%13 784
MASCO CORPORATION-13.46%10 954
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC-28.34%6 541
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-0.61%6 174
