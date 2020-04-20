Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Griffon Corporation    GFF

GRIFFON CORPORATION

(GFF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Griffon Corporation : Schedules Conference Call To Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Griffon Corporation (“Griffon” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GFF) today announced it will release the Company’s fiscal second quarter results on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, followed by a conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

The call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0792 (U.S. participants) or 1-201-689-8263 (International participants). Callers should ask to be connected to the Griffon Corporation teleconference or provide conference ID number 13702582. Participants are encouraged to dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available starting on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 7:30 PM ET by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), and entering the conference ID number: 13702582. The replay will be available through May 12, 2020 at 11:59 PM ET.

About Griffon Corporation
Griffon is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments:

  • Consumer and Professional Products (“CPP”) conducts its operations through The AMES Companies, Inc. (“AMES”). Founded in 1774, AMES is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including True Temper, AMES, and ClosetMaid.
  • Home and Building Products (“HBP”) conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation (“Clopay”). Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the CornellCookson brand.
  • Defense Electronics conducts its operations through Telephonics Corporation, founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company’s website at www.griffon.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GRIFFON CORPORATION
05:31pGRIFFON CORPORATION : Schedules Conference Call To Discuss Second Quarter Financ..
BU
02/20GRIFFON CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
02/19GRIFFON CORPORATION : Announces Closing of Senior Notes Offering and Early Settl..
BU
02/19GRIFFON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/05GRIFFON CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financi..
AQ
02/04GRIFFON CORPORATION : Announces Increase in Tender Cap for its Previously Announ..
BU
02/04GRIFFON CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of $850 Million Senior Notes Offering
BU
02/04GRIFFON CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
02/04GRIFFON :  Griffon Corporation Announces Tender Offer
BU
02/04GRIFFON CORPORATION : Announces Senior Notes Offering
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 194 M
EBIT 2020 127 M
Net income 2020 34,4 M
Debt 2020 1 004 M
Yield 2020 2,13%
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 616 M
Chart GRIFFON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Griffon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRIFFON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 21,67  $
Last Close Price 14,10  $
Spread / Highest target 70,2%
Spread / Average Target 53,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald J. Kramer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Mehmel President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Brian G. Harris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Henry A. Alpert Independent Director
William H. Waldorf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRIFFON CORPORATION-30.64%616
ASSA ABLOY-12.40%21 323
SAINT-GOBAIN-32.03%14 675
MASCO CORPORATION-16.67%10 548
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC-28.68%6 510
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY1.46%6 139
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group