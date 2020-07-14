Griffon : July 2020 Investor Presentation 0 07/14/2020 | 01:11pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields I N V E S T O R P R E S E N TAT I O N July 2020 Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. Forward-looking statements Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" - statements that address future, not past events. In this context, forward- looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," or "will." Forward looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These statements are based on assumptions of future events that may not prove accurate. They are also based on our current plans and strategy and such plans and strategy could change in the future. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent SEC filings, including our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequently filed Quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as our other filings with the SEC, for detailed information regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company provides financial measures and terms not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Presentation of non-GAAP measures such as, but not limited to, "free cash flow" and "adjusted EBITDA" provide investors with an alternative method for assessing our operating results in a manner that enables them to more thoroughly evaluate our performance. The non-GAAP measures included in this presentation are provided to give investors access to the types of measures that we use in analyzing our results. The Company's calculation of non-GAAP financial measures is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These non-GAAP measures may be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. A copy of this presentation, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAPP measures included as Appendix A, is available on our website www.griffon.com. Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. Griffon at a glance Business overview Diversified global management and holding company, which oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them, and manages their capital structures

Owns and operates businesses in multiple industries and geographic markets to reduce the effects of market cyclicality, seasonality, and weather

Strategically positioned for further growth Revenue by segment1 Key data1 $2.3 billion revenue $1,173 million $215 million Adjusted net debt2 ~$828 million EBITDA $263 million adjusted market capitalization3 5.1x pro-forma EBITDA before unallocated expenses net leverage2 ~7,300 employees NYSE:GFF Adjusted EBITDA margin FY 2008-20201 (excl. unallocated expense) Consumer and Professional DefenseProducts, 45% Electronics, 15% 7.3% 11.2% 11.4% 11.6% 11.1% 10.8% 10.1% 9.7% 9.6% 9.0% 9.2% 8.4% 7.6% Home and Building Products, 40% FY08 FY09 FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY184 FY194 TTM4 Trailing twelve months (TTM) ending 3/31/2020, EBITDA before unallocated expenses is defined as adjusted EBITDA excluding unallocated (mostly corporate) expenses As of 3/31/2020; net debt / consolidated adjusted EBITDA calculated per debt compliance certificates and excludes deferred financing charges As of 7/10/2020 with close price of $17.66/share and 46,908,654 shares outstanding Includes impact of initially-lower margins from CornellCookson and ClosetMaid acquisitions Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. 2 Consumer and Professional Products Founded in 1774, AMES is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools, and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. Consumer and Professional Products (CPP) Revenue by geography1 Other Australia 1% 17% Canada 7% Europe 6% 69% United States Revenue by end market2 International Residential 15% repair and remodel and other 24% $1,012mm Industrial revenue1 4% Residential new 6% construction 51% Retail Broad, iconic portfolio of market-leading branded products, many with 100+ year legacy

market-leading branded products, many with 100+ year legacy Widely recognized and respected by consumers and professionals

Strong, long-term customer relationships

long-term customer relationships Extensive design, manufacturing, and logistics capabilities Market leading positions in every core product category 1Trailing 12-month period ended 3/31/2020, geography determined by location of customer. 2Revenue by end market based on management estimates for the trailing 12-month period ended 3/31/2020. International and Other category includes all revenue outside of North America. Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. 4 Tools Long Handle Tools Wheelbarrows and Carts Striking Tools Hand Tools Yard Maintenance Cleaning Snow Tools North America UK & Ireland Australasia Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. 5 Pots and planters, watering, landscaping, outdoor lifestyles Pots and Planters Watering and Hose Reels Outdoor Décor Decorative Aggregates Water Features Outdoor Lifestyles North America UK & Ireland Australasia Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. 6 Storage and organization Wire and Wood Closet Systems Decorative Shelving Cube & Stackable Storage Cabinet Pull Outs and Racks Wire and Wood Garage and Utility Systems North America Australasia Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. 7 AMES strategic initiative Development of next-generation business platform for AMES and ClosetMaid U.S. operations

next-generation business platform for AMES and ClosetMaid U.S. operations Development of unified data and analytics platform supporting AMES U.S. Consolidation of operations optimizing footprint and talent Investments in automation and facilities for manufacturing and fulfillment improvements Will enhance growth, efficiency, and competitiveness of U.S. operations to drive operating margin improvements and increased free cash flow

Benefits

Annual cash savings of $15mm to $20mm when fully implemented Reduction of $20mm to $25mm of inventory based on current operating levels

Implementation

Three-year development, completion in fiscal 2022 $35mm of cumulative one-time charges: $19mm non-cash, $16mm cash $40mm of capital investment

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. 8 Home and Building Products Clopay, founded in 1964, is North America's largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel door and grille products for residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use. Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. Home and Building Products (HBP) $915mm revenue1 Revenue by geography1 Canada and Other 6% 94% United States Revenue by end market2 Residential new construction 11% 50% Residential 39% repair and Commercial remodel construction Premium, reliable and recognized brands that are market leaders in their categories

Extensive design, manufacturing, and logistics capabilities - 51 distribution centers in North America

Network of ~2,500 professional dealers

Investments in technology and capacity driving innovation and growth Market leading positions in every core product category 1Trailing 12-month period ended 3/31/2020, geography determined by location of customer. 2Revenue by end market based on management estimates for the trailing 12-month period ended 3/31/2020. Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. 10 Residential garage doors North America Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. 11 Commercial sectional and commercial rolling steel Sectional Doors Grilles Shutters Service Doors North America Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. 12 Defense Electronics Telephonics is a globally recognized provider of sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. Defense Electronics Revenue by product1 Radar systems Other 13% • Leading global provider of intelligence, surveillance and communication solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers $337mm revenue2 36% 51% Communications & surveillance systems Revenue by end market1 International 31% Commercial 5% 64% U.S. Government • Incumbent position on high-profile U.S. and international, military and paramilitary, air, ground and sea-based platforms with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) products • Excellent reputation with customers and end users driven by consistent product and program performance • Diverse set of customers including the U.S. Government and international allies, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman and Airbus Respected global provider of intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions 1For trailing 12-month period ending 3/31/2020. Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. 14 Defense Electronics Audio Management System (AMS) Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Systems TruLink AN/APS-153(V) maritime surveillance radar with integrated IFF United States and International Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. 15 Investment Highlights Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. Investment highlights Significant optimization and integration underway

Targeting 300+ bps of EBITDA margin improvement for Consumer and Professional Products (CPP) Targeting further margin improvement at CornellCookson post-acquisition contributing to overall Home and Building Products (HBP) EBITDA margin of 15%

Strong free cash flow generation and disciplined capital allocation

Expect free cash flow generation in excess of net income Leverage target of 3.5x net debt to EBITDA

Foundation for growth

Targeting organic revenue growth of ~5% per year Expect continued success completing strategic acquisitions at reasonable valuations

Proven management ability to source acquisitions and improve businesses Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. 17 Near-term objectives Revenue Segment EBITDA CAGR (%) Margin (%) Drivers Consumer and Professional Products  Continued economic growth 5%+ 12%  Normalized seasonal weather  Productivity improvements  Completion of acquisition integrations Home and Building Products  Continued repair and remodel and 5%+ 15% commercial construction growth  Productivity improvements  Completion of acquisition integrations Defense Electronics  Global demand for ISR products 2-3%+ 12%+  Increased domestic and international defense spending  Solid margin and free cash flow profile TOTAL ~5% 12%+ Compounded EPS growth and increased cash flow generation provide a foundation for delivering shareholder value Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. 18 COVID-19 update Griffon's top priority continues to be protecting the health and safety of our employees and our customers

Since early March, Griffon has proactively enacted health and safety measures

CPP and HBP business update

All facilities are operational Each of these businesses manufacture essential products AMES UK facilities did not operate from mid-March through the end of June in accordance with UK Government directives

Defense Electronics provides critical goods and services supporting U.S. national security, and continues to operate at all sites Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. 19 Financial update Q2 FY 2020 Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. Q2 FY 2020 financial update Revenue ($mm) Commentary $550 CPP HBP Defense Electronics $566 +9% $75 $82 $187 $210 +12% $288 $275 -4% Q2 FY19 Q2 FY20 Adjusted EBITDA (excl. unallocated expenses) ($mm) CPP HBP Defense Electronics $54 $60 -14% $4 $5 $20 $31 +52% $29 $25 -13% Q2 FY19 Q2 FY20 % sales 9.8% 10.6% Note sum of segment data may not match total due to rounding. Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. 21 Revenue increased 3% and adjusted EBITDA before unallocated expenses increased 12% in Q2 2020 vs. prior year

and adjusted EBITDA before unallocated expenses increased in Q2 2020 vs. prior year Consumer and Professional Products (CPP) revenue decreased 4% from lower volumes and the unfavorable impact of COVID-19 in the UK, partially offset by the Apta acquisition; adjusted EBITDA decreased 13% driven by reduced revenue and increased tariffs

from lower volumes and the unfavorable impact of COVID-19 in the UK, partially offset by the Apta acquisition; adjusted EBITDA decreased driven by reduced revenue and increased tariffs Home and Building Products (HBP) revenue +12% with favorable volume and price/mix; EBITDA improved +52% due to increased revenue and volume-related cost absorption benefits, as well as improved operating efficiencies.

with favorable volume and price/mix; EBITDA improved due to increased revenue and volume-related cost absorption benefits, as well as improved operating efficiencies. Defense Electronics revenue increased 9% over prior year due to increased airborne and maritime surveillance systems; backlog was $332 at quarter end with trailing 12-month book to bill of 0.9x; new business pipeline shows good momentum for FY 2020. YTD FY 2020 financial update Revenue ($mm) Commentary $1,060 CPP HBP Defense Electronics $1,115 +1% $146 $148 $410 $451 +10% $504 $516 +2% YTD FY19 YTD FY20 Adjusted EBITDA (excl. unallocated expenses) ($mm) CPP HBP Defense Electronics $127 -10% $110 $9 $10 $51 $71 +39% $49 $47 -5% YTD FY19 YTD FY20 % sales 10.4% 11.4% Note sum of segment data may not match total due to rounding. Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. 22 Revenue increased 5% and adjusted EBITDA before unallocated expenses increased 15% in YTDQ2 2020 vs. prior year

and adjusted EBITDA before unallocated expenses increased in YTDQ2 2020 vs. prior year Consumer and Professional Products (CPP) revenue increased 2% due to favorable price and mix and the contribution of Apta, partially offset by reduced volume; adjusted EBITDA decreased 5% driven by lower sales, tariffs, unfavorable mix, partially offset by increased revenue and Apta

due to favorable price and mix and the contribution of Apta, partially offset by reduced volume; adjusted EBITDA decreased driven by lower sales, tariffs, unfavorable mix, partially offset by increased revenue and Apta Home and Building Products (HBP) revenue +10% with favorable volume and price/mix; EBITDA improved +39% due to increased revenue and volume-related cost absorption, and improved operating efficiencies

with favorable volume and price/mix; EBITDA improved due to increased revenue and volume-related cost absorption, and improved operating efficiencies Defense Electronics revenue increased 1% over prior year due to increased airborne surveillance systems revenue; EBITDA decreased 10% due to product mix, increased operating expenses, partially offset by increased revenue Historical revenue and EBITDA Revenue ($mm) Commentary $1,978 $2,209 $2,264 $1,525 $1,477 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A TTM 3/31/20 YoY % - 3% 30% 12% growth Historical revenue growth has been driven by opportunities within Consumer and Professional Products (CPP) and Home and Building Products (HBP)

Defense Electronics expected to benefit from increased U.S. and international defense spending Adjusted EBITDA (excl. unallocated expenses) ($mm) $213 $246 $263 $168 $173 YoY % 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A TTM 3/31/20 14% 3% 24% 15% growth 10.8% 1 1 % revenue 11.4% 11.3% 11.1% 11.6% Integrated 11 acquisitions in the past 6 years

Acquisition integration and strategic initiatives driving margin expansion in CPP and HBP 1Includes impact of initially-lower margins from CornellCookson and ClosetMaid acquisitions Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. 23 Balance sheet update Capitalization Summary ($mm) Multiple of 3/31/2020 EBITDA $400mm revolver 183.5 0.8x Capital lease and other debt 59.0 0.3x Senior notes due 2022 150.0 0.6x Senior notes due 2028 850.0 3.7x Total debt1 1,242.5 5.4x Cash and cash equivalents (69.0) (0.3x) Net debt 1,173.5 5.1x Pro-forma consolidated EBITDA2 231.6 Ample liquidity

Expect reduced leverage over the next several years driven by improved margin performance and free cash flow generation in excess of net income

Seasonal cash cycle, with first six months cash usage and second six months cash generation Total debt is principal amount of debt outstanding. Pro-forma consolidated EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA of $214.9mm plus stock compensation expense of $16.7mm. Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. 24 Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. Appendix Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended For the Years Ended September 30, March 31, March 31, 2019 2018 2017 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income from continuing operations $ 45,622 $ Adjusting items, net of tax: Restructuring charges - Loss from debt extinguishment - Acquisition costs - Acquisition contingent consideration (1,646) Special dividend ESOP charges - Secondary equity offering costs - Contract settlement charges - Cost of life insurance benefit - Tax impact of above items 313 Discrete and certain other tax provisions (benefits) 2,035 Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 46,324 $ Diluted income per common share from continuing operations $ 1.06 $ Adjusting items, net of tax: Restructuring charges - Loss from debt extinguishment - Acquisition costs - Acquisition contingent consideration (0.03) Special dividend ESOP charges - Secondary equity offering costs - Contract settlement charges - Cost of life insurance benefit - Discrete and certain other tax provisions (benefits) 0.05 Adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations $ 1.08 $ 33,255 $ 17,783 $ 895 $ 6,490 $ 11,507 $ 15,243 - - 3,104 - 9,538 - - - 6,690 - 6,690 - 7,597 9,617 2,960 - 2,960 - - - - - - - 3,220 - - - - - 1,205 - - - - - - 5,137 - - - - 2,614 - - - - - (6,421) (5,309) (2,183) - (4,469) (9,384) (8,274) (1,413) (97) (580) 370 32,086 $ 18,954 $ 10,053 $ 6,393 $ 25,646 $ 15,613 0.78 $ 0.41 $ 0.02 $ 0.15 $ 0.26 $ 0.36 - - 0.07 - 0.16 - - - 0.12 - 0.12 - 0.12 0.14 0.05 - 0.05 - - - - - - - 0.05 - - - - - 0.02 - - - - - - 0.08 - - - - 0.01 - - - - - (0.22) (0.19) (0.03) - (0.01) 0.01 0.76 $ 0.44 $ 0.23 $ 0.15 $ 0.59 $ 0.37 Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. 27 GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA - BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT (Unaudited) (in thousands) For the Years Ended September 30, For the Three Months Ended March 31, For the Six Months Ended March 31, ADJUSTED EBITDA 2019 2018 2017 2020 2019 2020 2019 Consumer and Professional Products $ 90,677 $ 77,061 $ 45,002 $ 25,027 $ 28,616 $ 46,953 $ 49,181 Home and Building Products 120,161 100,339 81,764 30,635 20,137 71,336 51,432 Defense Electronics 35,104 36,063 45,931 4,248 4,936 8,723 9,721 Total 245,942 213,463 172,697 59,910 53,689 127,012 110,334 Unallocated amounts* (46,302) (45,343) (41,918) (11,947) (11,208) (23,889) (22,472) Adjusted EBITDA 199,640 168,120 130,779 47,963 42,481 103,123 87,862 Net interest expense (67,260) (63,871) (51,449) (16,561) (17,305) (32,511) (33,636) Depreciation and amortization (61,848) (55,803) (47,878) (15,719) (15,492) (31,544) (30,577) Loss from debt extinguishment (6,690) (6,690) Restructuring charges - - - (3,104) - (9,538) - Contract settlement charges - - (5,137) - - - - Acquisition costs - (7,597) (9,617) (2,960) - (2,960) - Special dividend ESOP charges - (3,220) - - - - - Secondary equity offering costs - (1,205) - - - - - Cost of life insurance benefits - (2,614) - - - - - Acquisition contingent consideration 1,646 - - - - - - Income before taxes from continuing operations $ 72,178 $ 33,810 $ 16,698 $ 2,929 $ 9,684 $ 19,880 $ 23,649 * Primarily corporate overhead Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. 28 Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Griffon Corporation published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 17:10:01 UTC 0 Latest news on GRIFFON CORPORATION 01:11p GRIFFON : July 2020 Investor Presentation PU 07/13 GRIFFON : to Participate at the 20th Annual CJS Securities “New Ideas&rdqu.. BU 06/22 GRIFFON CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct .. AQ 06/22 GRIFFON CORPORATION : Announces Closing of $150 Million Add-On Offering of Senio.. BU 06/09 GRIFFON CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financi.. AQ 06/08 GRIFFON CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of $150 Million Add-On Offering of Senio.. BU 06/08 GRIFFON CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form.. AQ 06/08 GRIFFON CORPORATION : Announces $150 Million Add-On Offering of Senior Notes BU 05/20 GRIFFON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for FA 04/29 GRIFFON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result.. AQ