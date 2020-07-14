Griffon : July 2020 Investor Presentation

Log in
07/14/2020 | 01:11pm EDT

I N V E S T O R P R E S E N TAT I O N

July 2020

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

Forward-looking statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" - statements that address future, not past events. In this context, forward- looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," or "will." Forward looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These statements are based on assumptions of future events that may not prove accurate. They are also based on our current plans and strategy and such plans and strategy could change in the future. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent SEC filings, including our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequently filed Quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as our other filings with the SEC, for detailed information regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company provides financial measures and terms not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Presentation of non-GAAP measures such as, but not limited to, "free cash flow" and "adjusted EBITDA" provide investors with an alternative method for assessing our operating results in a manner that enables them to more thoroughly evaluate our performance. The non-GAAP measures included in this presentation are provided to give investors access to the types of measures that we use in analyzing our results.

The Company's calculation of non-GAAP financial measures is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These non-GAAP measures may be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results.

A copy of this presentation, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAPP measures included as Appendix A, is available on our website www.griffon.com.

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

Griffon at a glance

Business overview

  • Diversified global management and holding company, which oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them, and manages their capital structures
  • Owns and operates businesses in multiple industries and geographic markets to reduce the effects of market cyclicality, seasonality, and weather
  • Strategically positioned for further growth

Revenue by segment1

Key data1

$2.3 billion revenue

$1,173 million

$215 million Adjusted

net debt2

~$828 million

EBITDA

$263 million adjusted

market capitalization3

5.1x pro-forma

EBITDA before

unallocated expenses

net leverage2

~7,300 employees

NYSE:GFF

Adjusted EBITDA margin FY 2008-20201 (excl. unallocated expense)

Consumer and

Professional

DefenseProducts, 45%

Electronics, 15%

7.3%

11.2% 11.4%

11.6%

11.1%

10.8%

10.1%

9.7% 9.6%

9.0% 9.2%

8.4%

7.6%

Home and Building Products, 40%

FY08 FY09 FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY184 FY194 TTM4

  1. Trailing twelve months (TTM) ending 3/31/2020, EBITDA before unallocated expenses is defined as adjusted EBITDA excluding unallocated (mostly corporate) expenses
  2. As of 3/31/2020; net debt / consolidated adjusted EBITDA calculated per debt compliance certificates and excludes deferred financing charges
  3. As of 7/10/2020 with close price of $17.66/share and 46,908,654 shares outstanding
  4. Includes impact of initially-lower margins from CornellCookson and ClosetMaid acquisitions

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

2

Consumer and Professional Products

Founded in 1774, AMES is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools, and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles.

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

Consumer and Professional Products (CPP)

Revenue by geography1

Other

Australia

1%

17%

Canada

7%

Europe

6%

69%

United

States

Revenue by end market2

International

Residential

15% repair and remodel

and other

24%

$1,012mm

Industrial

revenue1

4%

Residential new

6%

construction

51% Retail

  • Broad, iconic portfolio of market-leading branded products, many with 100+ year legacy
  • Widely recognized and respected by consumers and professionals
  • Strong, long-term customer relationships
  • Extensive design, manufacturing, and logistics capabilities

Market leading positions in every core product category

1Trailing 12-month period ended 3/31/2020, geography determined by location of customer.

2Revenue by end market based on management estimates for the trailing 12-month period ended 3/31/2020.

International and Other category includes all revenue outside of North America.

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

4

Tools

Long Handle Tools

Wheelbarrows and Carts

Striking Tools

Hand Tools

Yard Maintenance

Cleaning

Snow Tools

North America

UK & Ireland

Australasia

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

5

Pots and planters, watering, landscaping, outdoor lifestyles

Pots and Planters

Watering and Hose Reels

Outdoor Décor

Decorative Aggregates

Water Features

Outdoor Lifestyles

North America

UK & Ireland

Australasia

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

6

Storage and organization

Wire and Wood Closet Systems

Decorative Shelving

Cube & Stackable

Storage

Cabinet Pull Outs and Racks

Wire and Wood Garage and Utility Systems

North America

Australasia

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

7

AMES strategic initiative

  • Development of next-generation business platform for AMES and ClosetMaid U.S. operations
    • Development of unified data and analytics platform supporting AMES U.S.
    • Consolidation of operations optimizing footprint and talent
    • Investments in automation and facilities for manufacturing and fulfillment improvements
    • Will enhance growth, efficiency, and competitiveness of U.S. operations to drive operating margin improvements and increased free cash flow
  • Benefits
    • Annual cash savings of $15mm to $20mm when fully implemented
    • Reduction of $20mm to $25mm of inventory based on current operating levels
  • Implementation
    • Three-yeardevelopment, completion in fiscal 2022
    • $35mm of cumulative one-time charges: $19mm non-cash, $16mm cash
    • $40mm of capital investment

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

8

Home and Building Products

Clopay, founded in 1964, is North America's largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel door and grille products for residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use.

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

Home and Building Products (HBP)

$915mm revenue1

Revenue by geography1

Canada and Other

6%

94%

United

States

Revenue by end market2

Residential new construction

11%

50%

Residential

39%

repair and

Commercial

remodel

construction

  • Premium, reliable and recognized brands that are market leaders in their categories
  • Extensive design, manufacturing, and logistics capabilities - 51 distribution centers in North America
  • Network of ~2,500 professional dealers
  • Investments in technology and capacity driving innovation and growth

Market leading positions in every core product category

1Trailing 12-month period ended 3/31/2020, geography determined by location of customer.

2Revenue by end market based on management estimates for the trailing 12-month period ended 3/31/2020.

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

10

Residential garage doors

North America

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

11

Commercial sectional and commercial rolling steel

Sectional Doors

Grilles

Shutters

Service Doors

North America

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

12

Defense Electronics

Telephonics is a globally recognized provider of sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

Defense Electronics

Revenue by product1

Radar systems

Other

13%

Leading global provider of intelligence,

surveillance and communication

solutions for defense, aerospace and

commercial customers

$337mm revenue2

36%

51%

Communications & surveillance systems

Revenue by end market1

International 31%

Commercial

5%

64%

U.S. Government

Incumbent position on high-profile U.S.

and international, military and paramilitary,

air, ground and sea-based platforms with

intelligence, surveillance and

reconnaissance (ISR) products

Excellent reputation with customers and

end users driven by consistent product

and program performance

Diverse set of customers including the

U.S. Government and international allies,

Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop

Grumman and Airbus

Respected global provider of intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions

1For trailing 12-month period ending 3/31/2020.

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

14

Defense Electronics

Audio

Management

System (AMS)

Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Systems

TruLink

AN/APS-153(V) maritime surveillance radar

with integrated IFF

United States and International

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

15

Investment Highlights

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

Investment highlights

  • Significant optimization and integration underway
    • Targeting 300+ bps of EBITDA margin improvement for Consumer and Professional Products (CPP)
    • Targeting further margin improvement at CornellCookson post-acquisition contributing to overall Home and Building Products (HBP) EBITDA margin of 15%
  • Strong free cash flow generation and disciplined capital allocation
    • Expect free cash flow generation in excess of net income
    • Leverage target of 3.5x net debt to EBITDA
  • Foundation for growth
    • Targeting organic revenue growth of ~5% per year
    • Expect continued success completing strategic acquisitions at reasonable valuations
  • Proven management ability to source acquisitions and improve businesses

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

17

Near-term objectives

Revenue

Segment

EBITDA

CAGR (%)

Margin (%)

Drivers

Consumer and Professional Products

Continued economic growth

5%+

12%

Normalized seasonal weather

Productivity improvements

Completion of acquisition integrations

Home and Building Products

Continued repair and remodel and

5%+

15%

commercial construction growth

Productivity improvements

Completion of acquisition integrations

Defense Electronics

Global demand for ISR products

2-3%+

12%+

Increased domestic and international

defense spending

Solid margin and free cash flow profile

TOTAL

~5%

12%+

Compounded EPS growth and increased cash flow generation

provide a foundation for delivering shareholder value

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

18

COVID-19 update

  • Griffon's top priority continues to be protecting the health and safety of our employees and our customers
    • Since early March, Griffon has proactively enacted health and safety measures
  • CPP and HBP business update
    • All facilities are operational
    • Each of these businesses manufacture essential products
    • AMES UK facilities did not operate from mid-March through the end of June in accordance with UK Government directives
  • Defense Electronics provides critical goods and services supporting U.S. national security, and continues to operate at all sites

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

19

Financial update Q2 FY 2020

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

Q2 FY 2020 financial update

Revenue ($mm)

Commentary

$550

CPP

HBP

Defense Electronics

$566

+9%

$75

$82

$187

$210

+12%

$288

$275

-4%

Q2 FY19

Q2 FY20

Adjusted EBITDA (excl. unallocated expenses) ($mm)

CPP

HBP

Defense Electronics

$54

$60

-14%

$4

$5

$20

$31

+52%

$29

$25

-13%

Q2 FY19

Q2 FY20

% sales

9.8%

10.6%

Note sum of segment data may not match total due to rounding.

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

21

  • Revenue increased 3% and adjusted EBITDA before unallocated expenses increased 12% in Q2 2020 vs. prior year
  • Consumer and Professional Products (CPP) revenue decreased 4% from lower volumes and the unfavorable impact of COVID-19 in the UK, partially offset by the Apta acquisition; adjusted EBITDA decreased 13% driven by reduced revenue and increased tariffs
  • Home and Building Products (HBP) revenue +12% with favorable volume and price/mix; EBITDA improved +52% due to increased revenue and volume-related cost absorption benefits, as well as improved operating efficiencies.
  • Defense Electronics revenue increased 9% over prior year due to increased airborne and maritime surveillance systems; backlog was $332 at quarter end with trailing 12-month book to bill of 0.9x; new business pipeline shows good momentum for FY 2020.

YTD FY 2020 financial update

Revenue ($mm)

Commentary

$1,060

CPP

HBP

Defense Electronics $1,115

+1%

$146

$148

$410

$451

+10%

$504

$516

+2%

YTD FY19

YTD FY20

Adjusted EBITDA (excl. unallocated expenses) ($mm)

CPP

HBP

Defense Electronics

$127

-10%

$110

$9

$10

$51

$71

+39%

$49

$47

-5%

YTD FY19

YTD FY20

% sales

10.4%

11.4%

Note sum of segment data may not match total due to rounding.

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

22

  • Revenue increased 5% and adjusted EBITDA before unallocated expenses increased 15% in YTDQ2 2020 vs. prior year
  • Consumer and Professional Products (CPP) revenue increased 2% due to favorable price and mix and the contribution of Apta, partially offset by reduced volume; adjusted EBITDA decreased 5% driven by lower sales, tariffs, unfavorable mix, partially offset by increased revenue and Apta
  • Home and Building Products (HBP) revenue +10% with favorable volume and price/mix; EBITDA improved +39% due to increased revenue and volume-related cost absorption, and improved operating efficiencies
  • Defense Electronics revenue increased 1% over prior year due to increased airborne surveillance systems revenue; EBITDA decreased 10% due to product mix, increased operating expenses, partially offset by increased revenue

Historical revenue and EBITDA

Revenue ($mm)

Commentary

$1,978

$2,209

$2,264

$1,525

$1,477

2016A

2017A

2018A

2019A

TTM 3/31/20

YoY %

-

3%

30%

12%

growth

  • Historical revenue growth has been driven by opportunities within Consumer and Professional Products (CPP) and Home and Building Products (HBP)
  • Defense Electronics expected to benefit from increased U.S. and international defense spending

Adjusted EBITDA (excl. unallocated expenses) ($mm)

$213

$246

$263

$168

$173

YoY %

2016A

2017A

2018A

2019A

TTM 3/31/20

14%

3%

24%

15%

growth

10.8% 1

1

% revenue

11.4%

11.3%

11.1%

11.6%

  • Integrated 11 acquisitions in the past 6 years
  • Acquisition integration and strategic initiatives driving margin expansion in CPP and HBP

1Includes impact of initially-lower margins from CornellCookson and ClosetMaid acquisitions

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

23

Balance sheet update

Capitalization Summary ($mm)

Multiple of

3/31/2020

EBITDA

$400mm revolver

183.5

0.8x

Capital lease and other debt

59.0

0.3x

Senior notes due 2022

150.0

0.6x

Senior notes due 2028

850.0

3.7x

Total debt1

1,242.5

5.4x

Cash and cash equivalents

(69.0)

(0.3x)

Net debt

1,173.5

5.1x

Pro-forma consolidated EBITDA2

231.6

  • Ample liquidity
  • Expect reduced leverage over the next several years driven by improved margin performance and free cash flow generation in excess of net income
  • Seasonal cash cycle, with first six months cash usage and second six months cash generation
  1. Total debt is principal amount of debt outstanding.
  2. Pro-formaconsolidated EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA of $214.9mm plus stock compensation expense of $16.7mm.

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

24

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

Appendix

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

For the Years Ended September 30,

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

2017

2020

2019

2020

2019

Income from continuing operations

$

45,622

$

Adjusting items, net of tax:

Restructuring charges

-

Loss from debt extinguishment

-

Acquisition costs

-

Acquisition contingent consideration

(1,646)

Special dividend ESOP charges

-

Secondary equity offering costs

-

Contract settlement charges

-

Cost of life insurance benefit

-

Tax impact of above items

313

Discrete and certain other tax provisions (benefits)

2,035

Adjusted income from continuing operations

$

46,324

$

Diluted income per common share from continuing operations

$

1.06

$

Adjusting items, net of tax:

Restructuring charges

-

Loss from debt extinguishment

-

Acquisition costs

-

Acquisition contingent consideration

(0.03)

Special dividend ESOP charges

-

Secondary equity offering costs

-

Contract settlement charges

-

Cost of life insurance benefit

-

Discrete and certain other tax provisions (benefits)

0.05

Adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations

$

1.08

$

33,255

$

17,783

$

895

$

6,490

$

11,507

$

15,243

-

-

3,104

-

9,538

-

-

-

6,690

-

6,690

-

7,597

9,617

2,960

-

2,960

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,220

-

-

-

-

-

1,205

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,137

-

-

-

-

2,614

-

-

-

-

-

(6,421)

(5,309)

(2,183)

-

(4,469)

(9,384)

(8,274)

(1,413)

(97)

(580)

370

32,086

$

18,954

$

10,053

$

6,393

$

25,646

$

15,613

0.78

$

0.41

$

0.02

$

0.15

$

0.26

$

0.36

-

-

0.07

-

0.16

-

-

-

0.12

-

0.12

-

0.12

0.14

0.05

-

0.05

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.05

-

-

-

-

-

0.02

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.08

-

-

-

-

0.01

-

-

-

-

-

(0.22)

(0.19)

(0.03)

-

(0.01)

0.01

0.76

$

0.44

$

0.23

$

0.15

$

0.59

$

0.37

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

27

GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA - BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

For the Years Ended September 30,

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

For the Six Months Ended March 31,

ADJUSTED EBITDA

2019

2018

2017

2020

2019

2020

2019

Consumer and Professional Products

$

90,677

$

77,061

$

45,002

$

25,027

$

28,616

$

46,953

$

49,181

Home and Building Products

120,161

100,339

81,764

30,635

20,137

71,336

51,432

Defense Electronics

35,104

36,063

45,931

4,248

4,936

8,723

9,721

Total

245,942

213,463

172,697

59,910

53,689

127,012

110,334

Unallocated amounts*

(46,302)

(45,343)

(41,918)

(11,947)

(11,208)

(23,889)

(22,472)

Adjusted EBITDA

199,640

168,120

130,779

47,963

42,481

103,123

87,862

Net interest expense

(67,260)

(63,871)

(51,449)

(16,561)

(17,305)

(32,511)

(33,636)

Depreciation and amortization

(61,848)

(55,803)

(47,878)

(15,719)

(15,492)

(31,544)

(30,577)

Loss from debt extinguishment

(6,690)

(6,690)

Restructuring charges

-

-

-

(3,104)

-

(9,538)

-

Contract settlement charges

-

-

(5,137)

-

-

-

-

Acquisition costs

-

(7,597)

(9,617)

(2,960)

-

(2,960)

-

Special dividend ESOP charges

-

(3,220)

-

-

-

-

-

Secondary equity offering costs

-

(1,205)

-

-

-

-

-

Cost of life insurance benefits

-

(2,614)

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisition contingent consideration

1,646

-

-

-

-

-

-

Income before taxes from continuing operations

$

72,178

$

33,810

$

16,698

$

2,929

$

9,684

$

19,880

$

23,649

* Primarily corporate overhead

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

28

Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Griffon Corporation published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 17:10:01 UTC
