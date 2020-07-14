Griffon : July 2020 Investor Presentation
07/14/2020 | 01:11pm EDT
I N V E S T O R P R E S E N TAT I O N
Forward-looking statements
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" - statements that address future, not past events. In this context, forward- looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," or "will." Forward looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These statements are based on assumptions of future events that may not prove accurate. They are also based on our current plans and strategy and such plans and strategy could change in the future. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent SEC filings, including our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequently filed Quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as our other filings with the SEC, for detailed information regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company provides financial measures and terms not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Presentation of non-GAAP measures such as, but not limited to, "free cash flow" and "adjusted EBITDA" provide investors with an alternative method for assessing our operating results in a manner that enables them to more thoroughly evaluate our performance. The non-GAAP measures included in this presentation are provided to give investors access to the types of measures that we use in analyzing our results.
The Company's calculation of non-GAAP financial measures is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These non-GAAP measures may be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results.
A copy of this presentation, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAPP measures included as Appendix A, is available on our website www.griffon.com.
Business overview
Diversified global management and holding company, which oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them, and manages their capital structures
Owns and operates businesses in multiple industries and geographic markets to reduce the effects of market cyclicality, seasonality, and weather
Strategically positioned for further growth
Revenue by segment
1
Key data
1
$2.3 billion
revenue
$1,173 million
$215 million
Adjusted
net debt
2
~$828 million
EBITDA
$263 million
adjusted
market capitalization
3
5.1x pro-forma
EBITDA before
unallocated expenses
net leverage
2
~7,300 employees
NYSE:GFF
Adjusted EBITDA margin FY 2008-2020
1 (excl. unallocated expense)
Consumer and
Professional
Defense Products, 45%
Electronics, 15%
11.2%
11.4%
11.6%
11.1%
10.8%
10.1%
9.7%
9.6%
9.0%
9.2%
8.4%
7.6%
Home and Building Products, 40%
FY08 FY09 FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18
4 FY19 4 TTM 4
Trailing twelve months (TTM) ending 3/31/2020, EBITDA before unallocated expenses is defined as adjusted EBITDA excluding unallocated (mostly corporate) expenses
As of 3/31/2020; net debt / consolidated adjusted EBITDA calculated per debt compliance certificates and excludes deferred financing charges
As of 7/10/2020 with close price of $17.66/share and 46,908,654 shares outstanding
Includes impact of initially-lower margins from CornellCookson and ClosetMaid acquisitions
2
Consumer and Professional Products
Founded in 1774, AMES is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools, and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles.
Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.
Consumer and Professional Products (CPP)
Revenue by geography 1
Other
Australia
1%
17%
Canada
7%
Europe
6%
69%
United
States
Revenue by end market 2
International
Residential
15% repair and remodel
and other
24%
$1,012mm
Industrial
revenue
1
4%
Residential new
6%
construction
51% Retail
Broad, iconic portfolio of market-leading branded products, many with 100+ year legacy
Widely recognized and respected by consumers and professionals
Strong, long-term customer relationships
Extensive design, manufacturing, and logistics capabilities
Market leading positions in every core product category
1Trailing 12-month period ended 3/31/2020, geography determined by location of customer.
2Revenue by end market based on management estimates for the trailing 12-month period ended 3/31/2020.
International and Other category includes all revenue outside of North America.
4
Tools
Long Handle Tools
Wheelbarrows and Carts
Striking Tools
Hand Tools
Yard Maintenance
Cleaning
Snow Tools
North America
UK & Ireland
Australasia
5
Pots and planters, watering, landscaping, outdoor lifestyles
Pots and Planters
Watering and Hose Reels
Outdoor Décor
Decorative Aggregates
Water Features
Outdoor Lifestyles
North America
UK & Ireland
Australasia
6
Storage and organization
Wire and Wood Closet Systems
Decorative Shelving
Cube & Stackable
Storage
Cabinet Pull Outs and Racks
Wire and Wood Garage and Utility Systems
North America
Australasia
7
AMES strategic initiative
Development of next-generation business platform for AMES and ClosetMaid U.S. operations
Development of unified data and analytics platform supporting AMES U.S.
Consolidation of operations optimizing footprint and talent
Investments in automation and facilities for manufacturing and fulfillment improvements
Will enhance growth, efficiency, and competitiveness of U.S. operations to drive operating margin improvements and increased free cash flow
Benefits
Annual cash savings of $15mm to $20mm when fully implemented
Reduction of $20mm to $25mm of inventory based on current operating levels
Implementation
Three-yeardevelopment, completion in fiscal 2022
$35mm of cumulative one-time charges: $19mm non-cash, $16mm cash
$40mm of capital investment
8
Home and Building Products
Clopay, founded in 1964, is North America's largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel door and grille products for residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use.
Home and Building Products (HBP)
Revenue by geography 1
Canada and Other
6%
94%
United
States
Revenue by end market 2
Residential new construction
11%
50%
Residential
39%
repair and
Commercial
remodel
construction
Premium, reliable and recognized brands that are market leaders in their categories
Extensive design, manufacturing, and logistics capabilities - 51 distribution centers in North America
Network of ~2,500 professional dealers
Investments in technology and capacity driving innovation and growth
Market leading positions in every core product category
1Trailing 12-month period ended 3/31/2020, geography determined by location of customer.
2Revenue by end market based on management estimates for the trailing 12-month period ended 3/31/2020.
10
Residential garage doors
North America
11
Commercial sectional and commercial rolling steel
Sectional Doors
Grilles
Shutters
Service Doors
North America
12
Defense Electronics
Telephonics is a globally recognized provider of sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers
Copyright © 2020 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.
Defense Electronics
Revenue by product 1
• Leading global provider of intelligence,
surveillance and communication
solutions for defense, aerospace and
commercial customers
36%
51%
Communications & surveillance systems
Revenue by end market
1
International
31%
Commercial
5%
64%
U.S. Government
• Incumbent position on high-profile U.S.
and international, military and paramilitary,
air, ground and sea-based platforms with
intelligence, surveillance and
reconnaissance (ISR) products
• Excellent reputation with customers and
end users driven by consistent product
and program performance
• Diverse set of customers including the
U.S. Government and international allies,
Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop
Grumman and Airbus
Respected global provider of intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions
1For trailing 12-month period ending 3/31/2020.
14
Defense Electronics
Audio
Management
System (AMS)
Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Systems
TruLink
AN/APS-153(V) maritime surveillance radar
with integrated IFF
United States and International
15
Investment highlights
Significant optimization and integration underway
Targeting 300+ bps of EBITDA margin improvement for Consumer and Professional Products (CPP)
Targeting further margin improvement at CornellCookson post-acquisition contributing to overall Home and Building Products (HBP) EBITDA margin of 15%
Strong free cash flow generation and disciplined capital allocation
Expect free cash flow generation in excess of net income
Leverage target of 3.5x net debt to EBITDA
Foundation for growth
Targeting organic revenue growth of ~5% per year
Expect continued success completing strategic acquisitions at reasonable valuations
Proven management ability to source acquisitions and improve businesses
17
Near-term objectives
Revenue
Segment
EBITDA
CAGR (%)
Margin (%)
Drivers
Consumer and Professional Products
Continued economic growth
5%+
12%
Normalized seasonal weather
Productivity improvements
Completion of acquisition integrations
Home and Building Products
Continued repair and remodel and
5%+
15%
commercial construction growth
Productivity improvements
Completion of acquisition integrations
Defense Electronics
Global demand for ISR products
2-3%+
12%+
Increased domestic and international
defense spending
Solid margin and free cash flow profile
TOTAL
~5%
12%+
Compounded EPS growth and increased cash flow generation
provide a foundation for delivering shareholder value
18
Griffon's top priority continues to be protecting the health and safety of our employees and our customers
Since early March, Griffon has proactively enacted health and safety measures
CPP and HBP business update
All facilities are operational
Each of these businesses manufacture essential products
AMES UK facilities did not operate from mid-March through the end of June in accordance with UK Government directives
Defense Electronics provides critical goods and services supporting U.S. national security, and continues to operate at all sites
19
Financial update Q2 FY 2020
Q2 FY 2020 financial update
$550
CPP
HBP
Defense Electronics
$566
+9%
$75
$82
$187
$210
+12%
$288
$275
-4%
Q2 FY19
Q2 FY20
Adjusted EBITDA (excl. unallocated expenses) ($mm)
CPP
HBP
Defense Electronics
$54
$60
-14%
$4
$5
$20
$31
+52%
$29
$25
-13%
Q2 FY19
Q2 FY20
% sales
9.8%
10.6%
Note sum of segment data may not match total due to rounding.
21
Revenue increased 3% and adjusted EBITDA before unallocated expenses increased 12% in Q2 2020 vs. prior year
Consumer and Professional Products (CPP) revenue decreased 4% from lower volumes and the unfavorable impact of COVID-19 in the UK, partially offset by the Apta acquisition; adjusted EBITDA decreased 13% driven by reduced revenue and increased tariffs
Home and Building Products (HBP) revenue +12% with favorable volume and price/mix; EBITDA improved +52% due to increased revenue and volume-related cost absorption benefits, as well as improved operating efficiencies.
Defense Electronics revenue increased 9% over prior year due to increased airborne and maritime surveillance systems; backlog was $332 at quarter end with trailing 12-month book to bill of 0.9x; new business pipeline shows good momentum for FY 2020.
YTD FY 2020 financial update
$1,060
CPP
HBP
Defense Electronics
$1,115
+1%
$146
$148
$410
$451
+10%
$504
$516
+2%
YTD FY19
YTD FY20
Adjusted EBITDA (excl. unallocated expenses) ($mm)
CPP
HBP
Defense Electronics
$127
-10%
$110
$9
$10
$51
$71
+39%
$49
$47
-5%
YTD FY19
YTD FY20
% sales
10.4%
11.4%
Note sum of segment data may not match total due to rounding.
22
Revenue increased 5% and adjusted EBITDA before unallocated expenses increased 15% in YTDQ2 2020 vs. prior year
Consumer and Professional Products (CPP) revenue increased 2% due to favorable price and mix and the contribution of Apta, partially offset by reduced volume; adjusted EBITDA decreased 5% driven by lower sales, tariffs, unfavorable mix, partially offset by increased revenue and Apta
Home and Building Products (HBP) revenue +10% with favorable volume and price/mix; EBITDA improved +39% due to increased revenue and volume-related cost absorption, and improved operating efficiencies
Defense Electronics revenue increased 1% over prior year due to increased airborne surveillance systems revenue; EBITDA decreased 10% due to product mix, increased operating expenses, partially offset by increased revenue
Historical revenue and EBITDA
$1,978
$2,209
$2,264
$1,525
$1,477
2016A
2017A
2018A
2019A
TTM 3/31/20
YoY %
-
3%
30%
12%
growth
Historical revenue growth has been driven by opportunities within Consumer and Professional Products (CPP) and Home and Building Products (HBP)
Defense Electronics expected to benefit from increased U.S. and international defense spending
Adjusted EBITDA (excl. unallocated expenses) ($mm)
$213
$246
$263
$168
$173
YoY %
2016A
2017A
2018A
2019A
TTM 3/31/20
14%
3%
24%
15%
growth
10.8%
1
1
% revenue
11.4%
11.3%
11.1%
11.6%
Integrated 11 acquisitions in the past 6 years
Acquisition integration and strategic initiatives driving margin expansion in CPP and HBP
1Includes impact of initially-lower margins from CornellCookson and ClosetMaid acquisitions
23
Balance sheet update
Capitalization Summary ($mm)
Multiple of
3/31/2020
EBITDA
$400mm revolver
183.5
0.8x
Capital lease and other debt
59.0
0.3x
Senior notes due 2022
150.0
0.6x
Senior notes due 2028
850.0
3.7x
Total debt
1
1,242.5
5.4x
Cash and cash equivalents
(69.0)
(0.3x)
Net debt
1,173.5
5.1x
Pro-forma consolidated EBITDA
2
231.6
Ample liquidity
Expect reduced leverage over the next several years driven by improved margin performance and free cash flow generation in excess of net income
Seasonal cash cycle, with first six months cash usage and second six months cash generation
Total debt is principal amount of debt outstanding.
Pro-formaconsolidated EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA of $214.9mm plus stock compensation expense of $16.7mm.
24
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income
GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
For the Years Ended September 30,
March 31,
March 31,
2019
2018
2017
2020
2019
2020
2019
Income from continuing operations
$
45,622
$
Adjusting items, net of tax:
Restructuring charges
-
Loss from debt extinguishment
-
Acquisition costs
-
Acquisition contingent consideration
(1,646)
Special dividend ESOP charges
-
Secondary equity offering costs
-
Contract settlement charges
-
Cost of life insurance benefit
-
Tax impact of above items
313
Discrete and certain other tax provisions (benefits)
2,035
Adjusted income from continuing operations
$
46,324
$
Diluted income per common share from continuing operations
$
1.06
$
Adjusting items, net of tax:
Restructuring charges
-
Loss from debt extinguishment
-
Acquisition costs
-
Acquisition contingent consideration
(0.03)
Special dividend ESOP charges
-
Secondary equity offering costs
-
Contract settlement charges
-
Cost of life insurance benefit
-
Discrete and certain other tax provisions (benefits)
0.05
Adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations
$
1.08
$
33,255
$
17,783
$
895
$
6,490
$
11,507
$
15,243
-
-
3,104
-
9,538
-
-
-
6,690
-
6,690
-
7,597
9,617
2,960
-
2,960
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,220
-
-
-
-
-
1,205
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,137
-
-
-
-
2,614
-
-
-
-
-
(6,421)
(5,309)
(2,183)
-
(4,469)
(9,384)
(8,274)
(1,413)
(97)
(580)
370
32,086
$
18,954
$
10,053
$
6,393
$
25,646
$
15,613
0.78
$
0.41
$
0.02
$
0.15
$
0.26
$
0.36
-
-
0.07
-
0.16
-
-
-
0.12
-
0.12
-
0.12
0.14
0.05
-
0.05
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.05
-
-
-
-
-
0.02
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.08
-
-
-
-
0.01
-
-
-
-
-
(0.22)
(0.19)
(0.03)
-
(0.01)
0.01
0.76
$
0.44
$
0.23
$
0.15
$
0.59
$
0.37
27
GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation
GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA - BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
For the Years Ended September 30,
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
For the Six Months Ended March 31,
ADJUSTED EBITDA
2019
2018
2017
2020
2019
2020
2019
Consumer and Professional Products
$
90,677
$
77,061
$
45,002
$
25,027
$
28,616
$
46,953
$
49,181
Home and Building Products
120,161
100,339
81,764
30,635
20,137
71,336
51,432
Defense Electronics
35,104
36,063
45,931
4,248
4,936
8,723
9,721
Total
245,942
213,463
172,697
59,910
53,689
127,012
110,334
Unallocated amounts*
(46,302)
(45,343)
(41,918)
(11,947)
(11,208)
(23,889)
(22,472)
Adjusted EBITDA
199,640
168,120
130,779
47,963
42,481
103,123
87,862
Net interest expense
(67,260)
(63,871)
(51,449)
(16,561)
(17,305)
(32,511)
(33,636)
Depreciation and amortization
(61,848)
(55,803)
(47,878)
(15,719)
(15,492)
(31,544)
(30,577)
Loss from debt extinguishment
(6,690)
(6,690)
Restructuring charges
-
-
-
(3,104)
-
(9,538)
-
Contract settlement charges
-
-
(5,137)
-
-
-
-
Acquisition costs
-
(7,597)
(9,617)
(2,960)
-
(2,960)
-
Special dividend ESOP charges
-
(3,220)
-
-
-
-
-
Secondary equity offering costs
-
(1,205)
-
-
-
-
-
Cost of life insurance benefits
-
(2,614)
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisition contingent consideration
1,646
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income before taxes from continuing operations
$
72,178
$
33,810
$
16,698
$
2,929
$
9,684
$
19,880
$
23,649
* Primarily corporate overhead
28
Disclaimer
