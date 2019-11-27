Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Griffon Corporation    GFF

GRIFFON CORPORATION

(GFF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Griffon : to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 04:06pm EST

Griffon Corporation (“Griffon” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GFF) today announced it will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. A copy of Griffon’s investor presentation, which will be used at the conference, will be available at the time of the conference in the investor relations section of Griffon’s website (www.griffon.com).

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments:

  • Consumer and Professional Products (“CPP”) conducts its operations through The AMES Companies, Inc. (“AMES”). Founded in 1774, AMES is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including True Temper, AMES, and ClosetMaid.
  • Home and Building Products (“HBP”) conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation (“Clopay”). Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Sectional garage doors are sold to residential and commercial customers through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes brands. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the CornellCookson brand.
  • Defense Electronics conducts its operations through Telephonics Corporation, founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company’s website at www.griffon.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRIFFON CORPORATION
04:06pGRIFFON : to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Leveraged Finance..
BU
11/26GRIFFON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/22GRIFFON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
11/15GRIFFON CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
11/15GRIFFON CORPORATION : Announces Annual and Fourth Quarter Results
AQ
11/13GRIFFON : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/13GRIFFON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
11/13GRIFFON CORPORATION : Announces Annual and Fourth Quarter Results
BU
11/13GRIFFON CORPORATION : Announces Development of AMES' Strategic Initiative to Enh..
BU
11/13GRIFFON CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 273 M
EBIT 2020 146 M
Net income 2020 52,3 M
Debt 2020 987 M
Yield 2020 1,37%
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
EV / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 958 M
Chart GRIFFON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Griffon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRIFFON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 26,33  $
Last Close Price 21,97  $
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald J. Kramer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Mehmel President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Brian G. Harris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Henry A. Alpert Independent Director
William H. Waldorf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRIFFON CORPORATION113.88%958
ASSA ABLOY45.12%26 576
SAINT-GOBAIN27.17%22 200
MASCO CORPORATION61.15%13 043
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC70.57%9 017
AGC INC.17.41%8 014
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group