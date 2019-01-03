Log in
GRIFFON CORPORATION (GFF)
Griffon : to Participate at CJS Securities Investor Conference

01/03/2019

Griffon Corporation (“Griffon” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GFF) today announced it will present at the 19th Annual CJS Securities "New Ideas for the New Year" Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in New York, New York. A copy of Griffon’s latest investor presentation, which will be used at the conference, will be available at the time of the conference in the investor relations section of Griffon’s website (www.griffon.com).

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Griffon currently conducts its operations through two reportable segments:

  • Home & Building Products segment consists of two companies, The AMES Companies, Inc. (“AMES”) and Clopay Building Products Company, Inc, (“CBP”):
    • AMES, founded in 1774, is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions. In 2018, we acquired ClosetMaid, a leader in wood and wire closet organization, general living storage and wire garage storage products for homeowners and professionals.
    • CBP, since 1964, is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial garage doors and sells to professional dealers and some of the largest home center retail chains in North America. In 2018, we acquired CornellCookson, a leading U.S. manufacturer and marketer of rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use.
  • Defense Electronics segment consists of Telephonics Corporation, founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company’s website at www.griffon.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 205 M
EBIT 2019 122 M
Net income 2019 38,3 M
Debt 2019 1 030 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 11,99
P/E ratio 2020 8,92
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 509 M
Chart GRIFFON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Griffon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRIFFON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 15,9 $
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald J. Kramer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Mehmel President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Brian G. Harris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Henry A. Alpert Independent Director
William H. Waldorf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRIFFON CORPORATION0.00%509
ASSA ABLOY-1.36%18 262
SAINT-GOBAIN-1.32%17 881
MASCO0.00%9 027
AGC INC0.00%7 299
TOTO LTD0.00%6 309
