Griffon : to Participate at CJS Securities Investor Conference

Griffon Corporation (“Griffon” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GFF) today
announced it will present at the 19th Annual CJS Securities "New Ideas
for the New Year" Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in
New York, New York. A copy of Griffon’s latest investor presentation,
which will be used at the conference, will be available at the time of
the conference in the investor relations section of Griffon’s website (www.griffon.com).
About Griffon Corporation
Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that
conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees
the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and
manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and
assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth
opportunities as well as divestitures. In order to further diversify,
Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire
additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on
capital.
Griffon currently conducts its operations through two reportable
segments:
-
Home & Building Products segment consists of two companies, The AMES
Companies, Inc. (“AMES”) and Clopay Building Products Company, Inc,
(“CBP”):
-
AMES, founded in 1774, is the leading North American manufacturer
and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools,
landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions. In 2018, we
acquired ClosetMaid, a leader in wood and wire closet
organization, general living storage and wire garage storage
products for homeowners and professionals.
-
CBP, since 1964, is a leading manufacturer and marketer of
residential and commercial garage doors and sells to professional
dealers and some of the largest home center retail chains in North
America. In 2018, we acquired CornellCookson, a leading U.S.
manufacturer and marketer of rolling steel door and grille
products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and
retail use.
-
Defense Electronics segment consists of Telephonics Corporation,
founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly
sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions
for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.
