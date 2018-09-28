Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Griffon Corporation    GFF

GRIFFON CORPORATION (GFF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/28 10:00:00 pm
16.125 USD   -0.15%
10:02pGRIFFON : to Participate at Deutsche Bank 26th Annual Leveraged Fina..
BU
08/22GRIFFON CORPORA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/03GRIFFON CORPORA : Announces $50mm Share Buyback Authorization
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Griffon : to Participate at Deutsche Bank 26th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 10:02pm CEST

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) today announced that it will present at the Deutsche Bank 26th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference to be held at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona at 10:40 a.m. local time on Wednesday, October 3rd. A copy of Griffon’s latest investor presentation, which will be used at the conference, will be available at the time of the conference in the investor relations section of Griffon’s website (www.griffon.com).

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., the Company was founded in 1959 and is incorporated in Delaware. Griffon is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trades under the symbol GFF.

Griffon currently conducts its operations through two reportable segments:

  • Home & Building Products (“HBP”) segment consists of three companies, The AMES Companies, Inc. (“AMES”), ClosetMaid LLC (“ClosetMaid”), and Clopay Building Products Company, Inc. (“CBP”):
    • AMES, founded in 1774, is the leading U.S. manufacturer and a global provider of long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals.
    • ClosetMaid, founded in 1965, is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of closet organization, home storage, and garage storage products, and sells to some of the largest home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to-builder professional installers.
    • CBP, since 1964, is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial garage doors and sells to professional dealers and some of the largest home center retail chains in North America and, under the CornellCookson brand, is a leading U.S. manufacturer and marketer of rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use.
  • Defense Electronics segment consists of Telephonics Corporation, founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company’s website at www.griffon.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRIFFON CORPORATION
10:02pGRIFFON : to Participate at Deutsche Bank 26th Annual Leveraged Finance Conferen..
BU
09/04GRIFFON CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/22GRIFFON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/03GRIFFON CORPORATION : Announces $50mm Share Buyback Authorization
AQ
08/02GRIFFON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08/02GRIFFON : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01GRIFFON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/01GRIFFON CORPORATION : Announces $50mm Share Buyback Authorization
BU
08/01GRIFFON CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter Results
BU
08/01GRIFFON CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Griffon Corp (GFF) CEO Ronald Kramer on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
08/01Griffon beats by $0.07, beats on revenue 
08/01Griffon declares $0.07 dividend 
07/11Griffon Corporation (GFF) Presents At 18th Annual New Ideas Summer Conference.. 
07/09BY THE NUMBERS : Industrials With Big Cash Distributions 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 000 M
EBIT 2018 95,1 M
Net income 2018 143 M
Debt 2018 1 004 M
Yield 2018 7,76%
P/E ratio 2018 4,85
P/E ratio 2019 15,18
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capitalization 753 M
Chart GRIFFON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Griffon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRIFFON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 23,0 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald J. Kramer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Mehmel President & Chief Operating Officer
Brian G. Harris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Henry A. Alpert Independent Director
William H. Waldorf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRIFFON CORPORATION-20.64%753
SAINT-GOBAIN-18.88%23 878
ASSA ABLOY AB5.63%21 458
MASCO-15.07%11 475
AGC INC-4.42%9 715
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY-19.32%7 598
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.