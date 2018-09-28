Griffon : to Participate at Deutsche Bank 26th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) today announced that it will present at
the Deutsche Bank 26th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference to
be held at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona at 10:40 a.m. local
time on Wednesday, October 3rd. A copy of Griffon’s latest
investor presentation, which will be used at the conference, will be
available at the time of the conference in the investor relations
section of Griffon’s website (www.griffon.com).
About Griffon Corporation
Griffon is a diversified management and holding company that conducts
business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the
operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and
manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and
assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth
opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to
further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when
appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially
attractive returns on capital.
Headquartered in New York, N.Y., the Company was founded in 1959 and is
incorporated in Delaware. Griffon is listed on the New York Stock
Exchange and trades under the symbol GFF.
Griffon currently conducts its operations through two reportable
segments:
-
Home & Building Products (“HBP”) segment consists of three companies,
The AMES Companies, Inc. (“AMES”), ClosetMaid LLC (“ClosetMaid”), and
Clopay Building Products Company, Inc. (“CBP”):
-
AMES, founded in 1774, is the leading U.S. manufacturer and a
global provider of long-handled tools and landscaping products for
homeowners and professionals.
-
ClosetMaid, founded in 1965, is a leading North American
manufacturer and marketer of closet organization, home storage,
and garage storage products, and sells to some of the largest home
center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to-builder
professional installers.
-
CBP, since 1964, is a leading manufacturer and marketer of
residential and commercial garage doors and sells to professional
dealers and some of the largest home center retail chains in North
America and, under the CornellCookson brand, is a leading U.S.
manufacturer and marketer of rolling steel door and grille
products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and
retail use.
-
Defense Electronics segment consists of Telephonics Corporation,
founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly
sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions
for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.
For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please
see the Company’s website at www.griffon.com.
