Grifols : March 27, 2020 Grifols and Shanghai RAAS close their strategic alliance in China

This transaction is the first share swap made in China with shares of a foreign company and a

This transaction represents a unique opportunity for Grifols to reinforce its global expansion strategy and commercial presence in China, one of the

Over the past 35 years, Grifols has increasingly expanded its presence in China, which is currently the company's

solutions utilized for blood and plasma donations and 15 are blood-typing solutions. Grifols will continue its efforts to expand its portfolio of registered products in China over the coming years.

At present, China is Grifols' third-largest sales market. It represents the company's largest market for albumin and third most important market for the Diagnostic Division, with the highest sales volume of DG-Gel® cards and second-highest sales volume of Procleix® NAT Solutions in APAC.

The Chinese market holds tremendous growth potential for Grifols. Guaranteeing the safety of blood donations and transfusions is a top priority for China as part of its ongoing efforts to reform its healthcare system.

Transaction Summary

Following this transaction, Grifols is now the largest shareholder in Shanghai RAAS while maintaining operating, political and economic control over its subsidiary, Grifols Diagnostic Solutions (GDS). Specifically, Grifols will control a 26.20% stake in Shanghai RAAS's capital (economic and voting rights) in exchange for a non-majority share in Grifols Diagnostics Solutions (45% economic and 40% voting rights) on behalf of Shanghai RAAS.

Grifols is Shanghai RAAS' main shareholder, with approximately a 26.20% stake; followed by Creat Group Co. Ltd., with approximately 26.18%; and RAAS China Limited, with approximately 22.78%. The remaining shares are held by institutional investors and minority shareholders.

Based on the current shareholding structure of Shanghai RAAS, Grifols will have three members on the Shanghai RAAS' Board of Directors, which includes a total of nine members. It will also maintain the right of veto for certain decisions such as share issuance, divestment of major assets, mergers, and bylaw amendments, among others; as well as subscription rights in possible capital increases. Two members of Shanghai RAAS will serve on the board of Grifols Diagnostic Solutions, which includes a total of 5 members.

Under the terms of the transaction, Grifols and Shanghai RAAS have signed an Exclusive Strategic Alliance Agreement that establishes international quality and manufacturing standards. To this end, Grifols will appoint an expert to assess and verify compliance of these standards.

Grifols will receive royalties from Shanghai RAAS for technological support and know-how in the field of bioscience and diagnostic for use in China. Grifols will also provide engineering services on a fee basis. Under the agreement, Shanghai RAAS commits to using Grifols Diagnostic Solutions' NAT donor-screening technology in its plasma collection operations.

No external financing was required to fund the transaction. It represented the first equity swap transaction in China between a foreign company and a non-state-controlled listed Chinese company.

Grifols retained Osborne Clarke, S.L.P, Proskauer Rose, L.L.P and JunHe L.L.P. as legal advisors. Nomura serves as the lead financial advisor and China International Capital Corporation Ltd. as the financial advisor for PRC affairs.

