Grifols : Announces the Opening of its new Plasma Donor Center in Russellville, AR

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark., March 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols is pleased to announce the opening of a new Biotest plasma donor center located at 1105 W Main Street, Russellville, Arkansas. The 15,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility officially opened its doors for business on March 22, 2019.

Ileana Carlisle, Biotest President, said "We look forward to being an active member of the Russellville community. The opening of this plasma center is yet another step forward in our commitment to better serve the thousands of patients worldwide whose lives are enhanced through plasma-derived medicines."

The total investment amounts to over $1.8 million in renovations of this newly constructed facility and expects to ultimately add over 40 jobs to the local economy. Currently, there are employment opportunities available for medical personnel and phlebotomists.

The new Biotest Plasma Center looks forward to providing the opportunity for area residents to donate plasma and being a committed member of the Russellville community. Plasma donors contribute the much needed source material used in the production of plasma-derived medicines that can treat rare and life threatening medical conditions.

The Biotest plasma donor center is looking forward to joining the Grifols network of over 250 plasma donor centers and partnering with the Russellville community to help meet Grifols daily mission of improving the health and wellbeing of people around the world.

To learn more about Grifols, this new Biotest plasma center, and the difference we make in the lives of patients and the healthcare community, please visit www.grifols.com and www.biotestplasma.com..

