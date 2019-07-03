Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Grifols SA (ADR)    GRFS

GRIFOLS SA (ADR)

(GRFS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grifols : selected to build its first intravenous solutions manufacturing line in Africa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 05:38am EDT

July 3, 2019

Grifols selected to build its first intravenous solutions manufacturing line in Africa
Print this news
  • Deal with Morocco-based Soludia Maghreb provides Grifols with foothold for expansion in the region

Barcelona, Spain, July 3, 2019 - Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P, NASDAQ: GRFS), one of the world's three top providers of plasma-derived medicines to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced it has been selected by Soludia Maghreb, a provider of hemodialysis solutions headquartered in Morocco, as the main supplier for a new manufacturing plant in northern Africa.

Grifols will develop, build and automate the main process equipment for the IV solutions line. Grifols Engineering, which provides technology and consultancy services to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, will design a state-of-the-art manufacturing line that will produce intravenous solutions bags.

The plant is expected to begin operations next year.

This is the first industrial project for Grifols on the African continent.

'Grifols is extremely pleased with the partnership with Soludia Maghreb,' said Victor Grifols Deu and Raimon Grifols, co-CEOs of Grifols. 'This project marks a milestone for Grifols Engineering in Africa and we look forward to continue providing our technology, known for its reliability and quality and safety standards, across the region in the years to come.'

Abdelaziz Rezkaoui, CEO of Soludia Maghreb, stated: 'Soludia Maghreb is delighted to close this deal with Grifols. This partnership is only the start of a long-term collaboration in Morocco and Africa.'

Disclaimer

Grifols SA published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 09:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRIFOLS SA (ADR)
05:38aGRIFOLS : selected to build its first intravenous solutions manufacturing line i..
PU
06/27GRIFOLS : discloses transfers of value made to European healthcare professionals..
PU
06/19GRIFOLS : to launch plasma-protein-based bleeding-control solutions
PR
04/30GRIFOLS : Announces PharmacyKeeper Bidirectional Integration with Epic
PR
04/29GRIFOLS : Announces the Opening of its new Plasma Donor Center in Hinesville, Ge..
PR
04/18GRIFOLS : US donor centers exceed 250,000 pounds of food collected
PR
04/15GRIFOLS : donations of blood clotting factor helping people with hemophilia glob..
PR
03/23GRIFOLS : Announces the Opening of its new Plasma Donor Center in Russellville, ..
PR
02/21GRIFOLS : PharmacyKeeper Receives KLAS Category Leader Award for Third Consecuti..
PR
01/23GRIFOLS : Rigel Pharmaceuticals Enters Collaboration and License Agreement with ..
PR
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 970 M
EBIT 2019 1 093 M
Net income 2019 641 M
Debt 2019 5 640 M
Yield 2019 2,49%
P/E ratio 2019 17,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,98x
EV / Sales2020 3,69x
Capitalization 14 148 M
Chart GRIFOLS SA (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Grifols SA (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRIFOLS SA (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,7  $
Last Close Price 18,7  €
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raimon Grifols Roura Joint Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victor Grifols Deu Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Víctor Grifols Roura Non-Executive Chairman
Alfredo Arroyo Guerra Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Vicente Blanquer Torre Vice President-Quality, Research & Development
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About