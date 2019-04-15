Grindeks : Information regarding proposal preparation for the mandatory redemption of shares

Grindeks

Inside information

Information regarding proposal preparation for the mandatory redemption of shares

Joint Stock Company 'Grindeks' hereby informs that today, on 15 April 2019 it has received the information from its shareholders Kirovs Lipmans, Anna Lipmane and Filips Lipmans that according to the agreement signed with the Financial and Capital Market Commission on 10 April 2019, currently the proposal for the mandatory redemption of shares is being prepared. It will be announced by 31 August 2019, and will not be lower than the price calculated dividing net assets of the target company by the number of the shares issued, on the basis of the data of the consolidated annual report of JSC 'Grindeks' of 2017, approved at the shareholders meeting.