Grivalia Properties : Proxy form for the participation in the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting on 05.04.2019_14.03.2019

03/14/2019 | 12:34pm EDT

Proxy

FOR PARTICIPATION IN THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF GRIVALIA PROPERTIES REIC DATED APRIL 5th, 2019

I, the undersigned Shareholder of GRIVALIA PROPERTIES REIC.

Full name/Trade name:

Address/Registered Offices:

ID Card No/ SA Register Number

Telephone Number

Number of Shares

DSS Share Number

Securities Account Number

Administrator

Full Name of Legal Representative signing this form (to be filled in only by legal persons)

hereby authorize12

  • □ Mr. Bertsos A. Nikolaos

  • □ Mr. Chryssikos Georgios

  • □ Mr. Varfis Panagiotis- Aristeidis

Note: The aforementioned persons are members of the Board of Directors and/or Managers of the Company, whom you may grant authorization to so that they vote according to your directions. In case that you don't provide specific directions, it shall be regarded that they are authorized to vote "For" all agenda items.

  • ………………………………………………………………… .. ………………………………………………

  • ………………………………………………………………… .. ………………………………………………

  • ………………………………………………………………… .. ………………………………………………

Note: Should you designate any of the aforementioned persons to be your representative and not provide any specific directions, such person shall vote in his judgment.

to represent me/ the legal person3 and to vote in my name and on my behalf/ in the name and on behalf of the legal person3, acting jointly or each them separately 4 for …………… .shares of the Company for which I have/ the legal person has3 a voting right, on the agenda items, at the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the aforementioned company, which shall convene on Friday, April 5th, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., in Athens, at the "Bodossaki Foundation Building" ("John S. Latsis" conference room), 20, Amalias Avenue, as follows5:

Agenda Items

FORAGAINSABSTENT

T

ION

1.

Merger of "Eurobank Ergasias S.A." with "GRIVALIA PROPERTIES Real Estate Investment Company" by absorption of latter by the former and approval of the

  • 1 You are kindly requested to fill in up to three (3) representatives and note a √ in the respective box.

  • 2 Any natural or legal person may be designated as representative.

  • 3 Please, delete accordingly.

  • 4 If you wish only one way, please delete accordingly. Should more than one representative be designated, which may act (also) separately, and more than one representative arrive at the General Meeting, the first person to arrive shall preclude the others.

5 Please note your vote by ticking (√ ) the respective box.

Draft Merger Agreement".

Any revocation hereof shall be valid if communicated in writing to the Company at least three (3) days before the respective General Meeting date.

Maroussi, ……………………

______________________

(Full name) / (Trade name)

______________________

(Signature)

______________________

(Full name) / (Trade name)

______________________

(Signature)

Disclaimer

Grivalia Properties REIC published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 16:33:01 UTC
