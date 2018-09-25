Grivalia Properties : Stand-by facility up to 75m 25.09.2018

Grivalia Properties REIC
117, Kifisias Avenue & Agiou Konstadinou Street 151 24, Maroussi Athens-Greece
Tel: (+30) 210 8129 600 Fax:(+30) 210 8129 670
VAT n. GR094048855 General
Comm.Registry 000239101000 Reg. act 11/352/21.9.2005
Maroussi September 25th, 2018
Press Release
Stand-by facility up to €75m
GRIVALIA PROPERTIES REIC announces that it has reached an agreement with Piraeus Bank Group for a stand-by facility of up to €75m. The facility comes in the form of a common bond loan secured with pledges that will be drawn progressively. The loan will be fully covered by Piraeus Bank S.A. and by Piraeus Leasing S.A. and will be used for the financing of future investments.
Disclaimer
Grivalia Properties REIC published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 16:08:08 UTC