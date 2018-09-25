Log in
GRIVALIA PROPERTIES
Grivalia Properties : Stand-by facility up to 75m 25.09.2018

09/25/2018

Grivalia Properties REIC

117, Kifisias Avenue & Agiou Konstadinou Street 151 24, Maroussi Athens-Greece

Tel: (+30) 210 8129 600 Fax:(+30) 210 8129 670

VAT n. GR094048855 General

Comm.Registry 000239101000 Reg. act 11/352/21.9.2005

Maroussi September 25th, 2018

Press Release

Stand-by facility up to 75m

GRIVALIA PROPERTIES REIC announces that it has reached an agreement with Piraeus Bank Group for a stand-by facility of up to €75m. The facility comes in the form of a common bond loan secured with pledges that will be drawn progressively. The loan will be fully covered by Piraeus Bank S.A. and by Piraeus Leasing S.A. and will be used for the financing of future investments.

Disclaimer

Grivalia Properties REIC published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 16:08:08 UTC
Latest news on GRIVALIA PROPERTIES
06:09pGRIVALIA PROPERTIES : Stand-by facility up to 75m 25.09.2018
PU
09/17GRIVALIA PROPERTIES : Acquisition of 49% of Piraeus Port Plaza 2 17.09.2018
PU
08/02GRIVALIA PROPERTIES : Hospitality and Dolphin Capital Partners acquire 100% of A..
PU
07/31GRIVALIA PROPERTIES : Net profit of 29.7 million for the first semester of 2018..
PU
07/24GRIVALIA PROPERTIES : Acquisition of the remaining 50% shares of Piraeus Port Pl..
PU
07/09GRIVALIA PROPERTIES : Appointment of new Internal Auditor 09.07.2018
PU
06/26GRIVALIA PROPERTIES : Acquisition of stand-alone multi-storey building in the ce..
PU
05/25GRIVALIA PROPERTIES : Net profit of 10.3 million for the first quarter of 2018 ..
PU
05/22GRIVALIA PROPERTIES REIC : quaterly earnings release
05/15GRIVALIA PROPERTIES : Hospitality Acquires Meli Palace Hotel on Crete
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09Fairfax Financial Offers Unique Exposure At Attractive Prices 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 71,4 M
EBIT 2018 67,8 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 115 M
Yield 2018 4,33%
P/E ratio 2018 14,23
P/E ratio 2019 13,07
EV / Sales 2018 12,9x
EV / Sales 2019 13,2x
Capitalization 807 M
Chart GRIVALIA PROPERTIES
Grivalia Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GRIVALIA PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,3 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Georgios C. Chryssikos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nikolaos A. Bertsos Chairman
Natalia Strafti Chief Operating Officer
Panagiotis-Aristeidi Varfis Chief Financial Officer
Liana Kyriopoulou Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRIVALIA PROPERTIES-13.37%948
EQUINIX INC-4.69%34 345
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST1.77%23 891
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%19 923
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-1.56%16 280
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-5.96%13 986
