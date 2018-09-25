Grivalia Properties : Stand-by facility up to 75m 25.09.2018

Grivalia Properties REIC

Maroussi September 25th, 2018

Press Release

Stand-by facility up to €75m

GRIVALIA PROPERTIES REIC announces that it has reached an agreement with Piraeus Bank Group for a stand-by facility of up to €75m. The facility comes in the form of a common bond loan secured with pledges that will be drawn progressively. The loan will be fully covered by Piraeus Bank S.A. and by Piraeus Leasing S.A. and will be used for the financing of future investments.