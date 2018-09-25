Grizzly Appoints Jo Price to the Board of Directors and Updates Greenwood Drilling and Robocop Exploration Activities

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2018) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (OTCQB: GZDIF) (FSE: G6H) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Jo Price, M.Sc., MBA, P. Geo as a Director to serve until the Company's next Annual General Meeting.

Grizzly is also pleased to announce that Kinross Gold Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary, KG Exploration (Canada) Inc. ("Kinross") has informed Grizzly that they have completed the drill program within the Greenwood Project, located near Greenwood in southern B.C., as announced on July 26, 2018.

In addition, the Company has begun exploration activities at its recently acquired Robocop property by mobilization of a field crew in advance of an airborne geological survey.

JO PRICE APPOINTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

On September 24, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors appointed Jo Price, M.Sc., MBA, P.Geo., as an interim appointment to the Board of Directors. Jo is an independent geological consultant to a number of junior mining and exploration companies with more than 20 years in the field, including 10 years in project management. She has worked on multiple gold, poly-metallic, and graphite projects in the USA, Australia, and Canada. Jo has a Bachelor of Science in Geology (1995) from the University of Wales, College of Cardiff, and a Master of Science in Geology (1997) from Dalhousie University in Halifax. Jo is a professional geologist registered with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and Association of Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (APEGBC). During her career, Jo has managed multi-million dollar exploration programs overseeing technical direction, budgets, and operations. She has extensive experience in field operations, drill programs, technical database administration, land management, community relations, and exploration permitting in multiple jurisdictions. Jo currently serves as Vice President of Exploration for K2 Gold Corp.

Brian Testo, President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board, states that "Jo's experience and skill sets will make her an excellent addition to Grizzly's Board and we are very excited to have her on our team."

GREENWOOD

Kinross undertook a planned 1,200 m drill program at the Midway area during July and August, 2018, to continue the proof of concept drilling at the Midway Epithermal Target intersected in 2017. Proof-of-concept drilling in 2017 intersected silicification, alteration, anomalous geochemistry, and minor quartz veining in 2 out of 3 holes along strike, warranting further follow-up exploration. Further details of the results will be provided from Kinross once logging, sampling and assaying is completed.

The portions of the Greenwood Project being explored by Kinross, 100% owned by Grizzly Discoveries Inc., includes 131 claims that form a contiguous package totaling approximately 27,346 hectares, representing approximately one third of Grizzly's land holdings at Greenwood. Kinross can earn a 75% interest on the optioned land pursuant to an Option Agreement dated September 2015 by incurring US$3 million in exploration expenditures no later than September 23, 2020.

ROBOCOP

Grizzly mobilized a field crew to the 100% owned Robocop Cobalt-Copper-Silver (Co-Cu-Ag) project near Roosville in southeast B.C., as announced on August 13, 2018. The field crew, provided by APEX Geoscience Ltd., conducted and has completed a two week surface exploration program in advance of a follow-up airborne geophysical survey. Results for the fieldwork are pending.

The Robocop claims comprise 9,891 acres and are located in southeast B.C., approximately 45 kilometres (km) south of Fernie and 70 km southeast of Cranbrook, immediately north of the Canada-USA border. The property is located east of Grizzly's Greenwood Property in southeastern British Columbia.

Grizzly has submitted three Notices of Work ("NOW") programs to the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines & Petroleum Resources. The planned programs cover planned exploration, including planned drilling, at the Ket 28 - Dayton and Motherlode target areas in the Greenwood Project area on lands not under option to Kinross. The third NOW program will cover potential cobalt-copper-silver (Co-Cu-Ag) drill targets at the Company's 100% owned Robocop Project to be tested this fall or next spring after completion of an airborne survey and surface exploration activities planned during August and September 2018.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange with 62 million shares issued, focused on developing its precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia along with significant Potash assets in Alberta. The Company holds over 180,000 acres of precious-base metal properties at its Greenwood Project; additionally, Grizzly holds 9,891 acres with Co-Cu-Ag mineralization at its Robocop Property, both located in southeastern British Columbia. The Company also holds more than 160,000 acres of properties which host diamondiferous kimberlites in the Buffalo Head Hills region of Alberta; and metallic and industrial mineral permits for potash totaling more than 60,000 acres along the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

The content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., who is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

