GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC

(GZD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 11/08 10:39:16 am
0.035 CAD   --.--%
12:35pGrizzly Provides Update on Activity at Its Greenwood Property
NE
08/13Grizzly Provides Update on Activity at Its Greenwood Property
NE
06/20Grizzly Closes Private Placement
NE
Grizzly Provides Update on Activity at Its Greenwood Property

11/08/2019 | 12:35pm EST

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2019) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (FSE: G6H) (OTCQB: GZDIF) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Mr. Jim Greig, MBA, of Vancouver, British Columbia as a corporate consultant. Mr. Greig will be responsible for assisting management in operations and finance. Brian Testo, President and CEO of Grizzly, stated, "We are pleased that Jim has agreed to bring his experience and deep knowledge of the mineral exploration industry to Grizzly Discoveries. We continue to position the company for near-term substantive exploration on our highly prospective targets at the Greenwood gold and Robocop copper-cobalt properties in Southern BC, and the addition of Jim to the Grizzly team will facilitate this process."

Jim Greig is President and Director of Benchmark Metals Inc. and has served as CFO & Director at Crest Petroleum. Recently, at Keegan Resources Inc. (now Asanko Gold), he was part of the mine development team advancing the 5 million ounce Esaase Gold Project. With nearly 20 years in the resource sector, Mr. Greig brings comprehensive experience in exploration, development and mineral production. Mr. Greig holds an MBA from the University of Calgary and a BA Geography from Carleton University.

The Company has issued 250,000 options exercisable at $0.05 and expiring no later than five years from the date of issuance under the Company's stock option plan to Mr. Greig as partial compensation for the initial six month term of the consulting agreement.

The issuance of stock options is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange with 67 million shares issued, focused and its precious metals and Cobalt-Copper properties in southeastern British Columbia. The Company holds, or has an interest in, over 180,000 acres of precious-base metal properties at its Greenwood Property. Additionally, Grizzly holds approximately 10,000 acres with Co-Cu-Ag mineralization at its Robocop Property, both located in southeastern British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board,
Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Brian Testo
President
(780) 693-2242

For further information, please visit our website at www.grizzlydiscoveries.com or contact Investor Relations:

Nancy Massicotte
IR PRO COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Tel: 604-507-3377
Toll Free: 1-866-503-3377
Email: ir@grizzlydiscoveries.com
www.irprocommunications.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49571


© Newsfilecorp 2019
