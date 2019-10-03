Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.    GO

GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.

(GO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Shares of Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 07:41pm EDT

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering by certain selling stockholders of the Company, including the selling stockholder affiliated with Hellman & Friedman LLC (the “H&F Investor”), of 13,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at an initial price to the public of $33.75 per share.  The offering is expected to close on October 8, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. The H&F Investor has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,950,000 additional shares of the Company’s common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discount.

The Company is not selling any shares of common stock in the offering, will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale and will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Guggenheim Securities, UBS Investment Bank and Cowen, who are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Telsey Advisory Group, Drexel Hamilton and Penserra Securities LLC are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, relating to these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of these securities may be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained by contacting: BofA Merrill Lynch, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, or by emailing at prospectus.CPDG@db.com or by calling at (800) 503-4611; or Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Departments, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

About Grocery Outlet
Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 300 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada. Grocery Outlet stores carry an ever-changing assortment of “WOW!” deals, complemented by everyday staple products.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Layla Kasha
510-379-2176
lkasha@cfgo.com  

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Jean Fontana
646-277-1214
Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING COR
07:41pGrocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Share..
GL
07:01aGrocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 ..
GL
10/02GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
10/01GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP : . Announces Secondary Offering of Shares of Common..
AQ
10/01Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Waiver of Lock-up Restrictions
GL
08/13GROY OUTL : GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of..
AQ
08/13GROCERY OUTLET : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/13GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (fo..
AQ
08/13Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial R..
GL
07/30Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Re..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 534 M
EBIT 2019 75,1 M
Net income 2019 12,3 M
Debt 2019 618 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 213x
P/E ratio 2020 49,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 2 996 M
Chart GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 42,25  $
Last Close Price 33,91  $
Spread / Highest target 47,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,16%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.0.00%3 064
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION39.96%126 708
THE TJX COMPANIES23.80%67 386
TARGET CORPORATION60.30%54 623
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.17.03%51 733
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION45.84%40 858
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group