Grocery Outlet : Three Grocery Outlet Senior Executives Named to Progressive Grocer's 2020 Top Women in Grocery

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”), a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores, today announced that three of its senior-level executives were recently named to Progressive Grocer’s 2020 Top Women in Grocery.

Layla Kasha, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communication; Lindsay Gray, Vice President, Corporate Controller; and Pamela Burke, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel, were included in this year’s list, which recognizes women who showcase overall excellence and continued achievement in the North American retail food industry. All three women were instrumental in Grocery Outlet’s transition from a private company to a publicly traded entity, when it joined NASDAQ in 2019. Together they also launched the company’s internal Working with Outstanding Women (WOW) Network, a group established to empower and enable women with valuable skills to advance their careers.

"Layla, Lindsay and Pam are integral members of the Grocery Outlet family. I’m pleased to see them get recognized for both their incredible leadership at Grocery Outlet and their contributions to the community,” said Eric Lindberg, CEO of Grocery Outlet. "We are beyond proud to have so many exceptional women on our team."

The Top Women in Grocery slate recognizes women at all levels in the grocery industry in three categories, Rising Stars, Store Managers, and Senior-Level Executives. The women are recognized for their workplace achievements, outstanding work ethic, and track record of supporting other women throughout their careers. Progressive Grocer, the voice of the retail food industry since 1922, has recognized over 400 women for their work since the start of Top Women in Grocery in 2007.

A link to Progressive Grocer’s full of honorees is available here.

