Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.    GO

GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.

(GO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grocery Outlet : Three Grocery Outlet Senior Executives Named to Progressive Grocer's 2020 Top Women in Grocery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”), a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores, today announced that three of its senior-level executives were recently named to Progressive Grocer’s 2020 Top Women in Grocery.

Layla Kasha, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communication; Lindsay Gray, Vice President, Corporate Controller; and Pamela Burke, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel, were included in this year’s list, which recognizes women who showcase overall excellence and continued achievement in the North American retail food industry. All three women were instrumental in Grocery Outlet’s transition from a private company to a publicly traded entity, when it joined NASDAQ in 2019. Together they also launched the company’s internal Working with Outstanding Women (WOW) Network, a group established to empower and enable women with valuable skills to advance their careers.

"Layla, Lindsay and Pam are integral members of the Grocery Outlet family. I’m pleased to see them get recognized for both their incredible leadership at Grocery Outlet and their contributions to the community,” said Eric Lindberg, CEO of Grocery Outlet. "We are beyond proud to have so many exceptional women on our team."

The Top Women in Grocery slate recognizes women at all levels in the grocery industry in three categories, Rising Stars, Store Managers, and Senior-Level Executives. The women are recognized for their workplace achievements, outstanding work ethic, and track record of supporting other women throughout their careers. Progressive Grocer, the voice of the retail food industry since 1922, has recognized over 400 women for their work since the start of Top Women in Grocery in 2007.

A link to Progressive Grocer’s full of honorees is available here.

About Grocery Outlet:

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 350 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada. Grocery Outlet stores carry an ever-changing assortment of “WOW!” deals, complemented by everyday staple products.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING COR
01:01pGROCERY OUTLET : Three Grocery Outlet Senior Executives Named to Progressive Gro..
BU
06/15GROCERY OUTLET : Named to ‘50 Best Wine Retailers in America for 2020' by ..
BU
06/12GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
05/27GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
05/27Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Common Stock Distribution by Hellman &..
GL
05/12GROCERY OUTLET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/11GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (fo..
AQ
05/11GROCERY OUTLET : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Re..
GL
05/06GLOL DIVE : GDMK Global Diversified Marketing Group Supplies Premium Quality Foo..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 038 M - -
Net income 2020 56,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 348 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 53,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 182 M 3 182 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 44,10 $
Last Close Price 35,02 $
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric J. Lindberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Joseph Sheedy President
Erik D. Ragatz Chairman
Charles Bracher Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Steve Tuscher Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.7.92%3 182
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION2.03%132 413
THE TJX COMPANIES-13.79%63 056
TARGET CORPORATION-5.97%60 282
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION21.03%47 520
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.53%42 506
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group