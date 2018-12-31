Announcements and Notices - Continuing Connected Transactions: Provision of Guarantee Services 0 12/31/2018 | 01:29am CET Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED 廣澤國際發展有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 989) CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS: PROVISION OF GUARANTEE SERVICES References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 28 March 2017 and 19 June 2018 in relation to, among other things, the provision of JL Dairy Guarantee-1 and First Renewed JL Dairy Guarantee-2 both to JL Dairy respectively. The Board announces that on 28 December 2018, FR Guarantee, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into a guarantee agreement with JL Dairy (being continuation to the previous agreement under JL Dairy Guarantee-1 with no substantial changes in terms and conditions, except for a reduction of guarantee sum) in relation to the provision of the First Renewed JL Dairy Guarantee-1 relating to a loan agreement entered into between JL Dairy and JL Jiutai Changchun. In addition, it was noticed by the Board on 21 December 2018, that on 14 September 2018, FR Guarantee entered into another guarantee agreement with JL Dairy (being continuation to the guarantee agreement under the First Renewed JL Dairy Guarantee-2 with no substantial changes in terms and conditions, except for a reduction of guarantee sum) in relation to the provision of the Second Renewed JL Dairy Guarantee-2 relating to a loan agreement entered into between JL Dairy and JL Jiutai Changchun. JL Dairy is a connected person of the Company. Accordingly, the provision of Guarantee Services to such connected person of the Company would have constituted continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As all the applicable Percentage Ratios exceed 0.1% but are less than 5%, the provision of the Guarantee Services is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements and exempt from the circular and independent shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to the Rule 14A.76(2)(a) of the Listing Rules. PROVISION OF GUARANTEE SERVICES References are made to the announcement of the Company dated 28 March 2017 and 19 June 2018 in relation to, among other things, the provision of JL Dairy Guarantee-1 and First Renewed JL Dairy Guarantee-2 both to JL Dairy respectively. The salient terms of the Guarantee Agreements are summarized below: First Renewed JL Dairy Guarantee-1 On 28 December 2018, FR Guarantee, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the guarantee agreement with JL Dairy (being continuation to the previous agreement under JL Dairy Guarantee-1 with no substantial changes in terms and conditions, except for a reduction of guarantee sum) in relation to the provision of guarantee service relating to the loan agreement dated 28 December 2018 entered into between JL Jiutai Changchun and JL Dairy. Date : 28 December 2018 Guarantor

: FR Guarantee Principal and the borrower

: JL Dairy Term

: 24 months from the date of the loan Agreement (i.e. 28 December 2018) plus 2 years from the date when the obligations under the loan Agreement have been fulfilled As advised by JL Dairy, it is required by the relevant bank and is a banking industry norm that the term of the guarantee be two years beyond the fulfilment of the obligations under the corresponding loan agreements. Guaranteed Obligations : JL Dairy's obligations under the loan agreement of the principal amount of RMB19,000,000 out of the entire facility amount of RMB60,000,000, including the repayment of the guaranteed sum, and the corresponding interest, penalty, damages, fees and etc. Security

: A guarantee undertaken by Guangze Investment Holding in favour of FR Guarantee, guaranteeing the due performance of JL Dairy's payment and repayment (as applicable) obligations in relation to (a) the principal loan amount of RMB19,000,000, interest, penalty, damages, fees and etc. under the loan agreement; and (b) the guarantee fee to be paid to FR Guarantee. FR Guarantee has charged JL Dairy a guarantee fee of RMB760,000 (equivalent to HK$866,400) for 2 years (i.e. 2% of the guaranteed sum of RMB19,000,000, the rate of which is on normal commercial terms and in the ordinary and usual course of business). Second Renewed JL Dairy Guarantee-2 On 14 September 2018, FR Guarantee entered into the guarantee agreement with JL Dairy (being continuation to the previous agreement under First Renewed JL Dairy Guarantee-2 with no substantial changes in terms and conditions, except for a reduction of guarantee sum) inrelation to the provision of guarantee service relating to the loan agreement dated 14 September 2018 entered into between JL Jiutai Changchun and JL Dairy. Date : 14 September 2018 Guarantor

: FR Guarantee Principal and the borrower

: JL Dairy Term

: 24 months from the date of the loan agreement (i.e. 14 September 2018) plus 2 years from the date when the obligations under the loan agreement have been fulfilled As advised by JL Dairy, it is required by the relevant bank and is a banking industry norm that the term of the guarantee be two years beyond the fulfilment of the obligations under the corresponding loan agreements. Guaranteed Obligations : JL Dairy's obligations under the loan agreement of the principal amount of RMB29,000,000 out of the entire facility amount of RMB96,000,000, including the repayment of the guaranteed sum, and the corresponding interest, penalty, damages, fees and etc. Security

: Provision of share pledge in respect of 9% equity interest in Guangze Farming Investment by Guangze Investment Holding. FR Guarantee has charged a guarantee fee of RMB1,160,000 (equivalent to HK$1,322,400) for 2 years (i.e. 2% of the guaranteed sum of RMB29,000,000, the rate of which is on normal commercial terms and in the ordinary and usual course of business) REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS FOR THE TRANSACTION The Board considers the provision of Guarantee Services were normal course of business of FR Guarantee. Having reviewed the available information (which included, but were not limited to the similar guarantee agreements entered with an individual third party), the Directors confirm that the Guarantee Agreements was entered into on terms not less favourable to the Group than terms available to or from independent third parties. On this basis, the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the opinion that the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the Guarantee Agreements are on normal commercial terms or better and in the ordinary and usual course of business as well as in the interest in the Company and the Shareholders as a whole, and the terms of the Guarantee Agreements are fair and reasonable. GENERAL Information relating to the Company The Company is an investment holding company. The Group is principally engaged in property development and management, including planning, design, budgeting, licensing, contract tendering and contract administration, property investment, and provision of financial services. Information relating to JL Dairy JL Dairy is a company established in the PRC with limited liability, which is principally engaged in dairy product sales and production; dairy cattle breeding; feed planting and production; condiment research and development, processing and sales; advanced agricultural facilities technology introduction and promotion; animal husbandry technical advisory services; and agricultural product sales. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As JL Dairy is controlled and beneficially owned by Mr. Cui (father of Ms. Cui who is the controlling shareholder of the Company and an executive Director) and Ms. Chai (mother of Ms. Cui and a former Director), JL Dairy is a connected person of the Company and the provision of the Guarantee Services would have constituted continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As all the applicable Percentage Ratios exceed 0.1% but are less than 5%, the provision of the Guarantee Services is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements and exempt from the circular and independent shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to the Rule 14A.76(2)(a) of the Listing Rules. Ms. Cui is considered to have a material interest in the provision of the Guarantee Services and has abstained from voting on the relevant resolutions of the Board approving the transactions. THE INCIDENT In respect of the Second Renewed JL Dairy Guarantee-2, the Directors were not aware of the incident until 21 December 2018 when the management was finalizing the terms and conditions of the First Renewed JL Dairy Guarantee-1. To the best of the Directors' understanding after making all reasonable enquiries, the management in the PRC mistakenly believed that the Board had approved the further renewal of the First Renewed JL Dairy Guarantee-2 when the Directors approved the First Renewed JL Dairy Guarantee-2 back in June 2018, and so the management in the PRC was not aware that the Second Renewed JL Dairy Guarantee-2 was in fact a separate matter which might be subject to further reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules. As the management in the PRC did not specifically report the matter regarding the Second Renewed JL Dairy Guarantee-2 to the Directors at the time when the relevant guarantee agreement was entered into, the Directors were not aware that the Company had to issue announcement for the guarantee agreement relating to the Second Renewed JL Dairy Guarantee-2 pursuant to the requirements under the Listing Rules. Reviews were also conducted to examine whether there were any other transactions between the Group and JL Dairy and its associates as well as other connected persons to the Groupwhich might also be subject to the disclosure requirements under the Listing Rules. The Board confirms that after such review, save for those already disclosed herein and the announcement of the Company dated 28 March 2017, no other transactions between the Group and JL Dairy and its associates as well as other connected persons to the Group which ought to be subject to the disclosure requirements under the Listing Rules. In the circumstances, the Board had forthwith reviewed the terms of the Second Renewed JL Dairy Guarantee-2 and the relevant Listing Rules, and was of the view that the Company had not complied with all the applicable Listing Rules requirements at the relevant times. The Company has immediately taken all initiatives to re-comply with the Listing Rules as soon as possible, including but not limited to publishing this announcement to inform the Shareholders. REMEDIAL STEPS TO BE TAKEN In order to prevent the occurrence of similar inadvertent deviation from the Listing Rules in future, the Company will provide a detailed guideline relating to notifiable and connected transactions under the Listing Rules for all the Directors as well as its management team in order to strengthen and reinforce their existing knowledge relating to notifiable and connected transactions, as well as their ability to identify potential issues at early stage. The Company will also circulate a reporting guideline such that each member of the Group shall report those transactions which may constitute potential notifiable or connected transactions to the head office in Hong Kong for approval prior to the entering into of those transactions. The Company will also provide relevant training to the Directors and its management team to reinforce their understanding of and importance of compliance with the Listing Rules. The Directors have requested the management that all future potential guarantee businesses must be approved by the Company's two executive Directors (i.e. Ms. Cui Xintong and Ms. Liu Hongjian) prior to the entering into the relevant agreements, for the coming six months, which serves as an observation period to ensure the management is able to comply with the Listing Rules in respect of connected transactions. The Directors have requested the management to implement all necessary steps continuously in identifying all connected transactions for the Company and to ensure that they are in full compliance with the Listing Rules. The management has also reviewed the relevant records of the Group and confirmed that no other connected transactions for the Company which are not in full compliance with the Listing Rules. The Directors consider that the non-compliance is an isolated event and undertake to avoid the re-occurrence of similar events in future. DEFINITIONS Unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings in this announcement: "associate(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Board" the board of Directors "Company" Ground International Development Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liabilities whose ordinary shares are listed on the Main 5 Attachments Original document

