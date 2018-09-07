Ground International Development : Announcements and Notices - Connected Transaction Provision of Corporate Guarantee

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED 廣澤國際發展有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 989)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION PROVISION OF CORPORATE GUARANTEE

The Board announces that on 6 September 2018 (after trading hours), the Company entered into the Corporate Guarantee in favour of the Bank as a security for the provision of the Loan of RMB110 million by the Bank to Ground Investment Holding for the purpose of the operation of the Ground Investment Holding Group. Ground Investment Holding is a connected person of the Company. Accordingly, the provision of corporate guarantee to such connected person of the Company constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

PROVISION OF CORPORATE GUARANTEE

On 6 September 2018 (after trading hours), Ground Investment Holding entered into the Facility Agreement in order to obtain the Loan for the purpose of the operation of the Ground Investment Holding Group. The obligations under the Facility Agreement shall be secured by the Corporate Guarantee to be provided by the Company. The salient terms of the Corporate Guarantee are summarised below:

Date : 6 September 2018 Borrower : Ground Investment Holding Lender and the : the Bank beneficiary of the Corporate Guarantee

Guarantor

: the Company Guaranteed obligations

: the Company has guaranteed the payment and legal obligations of Ground Investment Holding under the Facility Agreement in respect of the Loan of RMB110 million, including but not limited to the principal amount and any interest, compensation and expenses accrued thereon, for the

Loan period of one year; and a subsequent period up to three years after full settlement of the Loan and other obligations of Ground Investment Holding under the Facility Agreement.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS FOR THE TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the Announcement in relation to, among other things, the provision of the Corporate Guarantee 2017 by the Company in favour of the Bank.

As mentioned in the Announcement, pursuant to the Corporate Guarantee 2017, the Company had guaranteed the payment and legal obligations of Ground Investment Holding under the Facility Agreement 2017 for a period up to two years after full settlement of the Loan 2017. The Loan 2017 (including the principal amount and all interests therein) had been fully repaid by Ground Investment Holding in August 2018.

According to the PRC legal advisers to the Company, pursuant to the <<合同法>> (*Contract

Law) of the laws of the PRC, once a borrower has fully discharged its repayment obligations under a main loan agreement, any accompanying guarantee, being an ancillary agreement to the main loan agreement, will also cease to have effect accordingly. The PRC legal advisers to the Company has confirmed that, since Ground Investment Holding had fully repaid the Loan 2017 (including the principal amount and all interests therein) under the Facility Agreement 2017, the accompanying Corporate Guarantee 2017 had also ceased to have effect and the Bank has no further rights to enforce the Company's guarantee or indemnification obligations under the Corporate Guarantee 2017.

Since the Controlling Shareholders obtained control of the Company in 2014, the Controlling Shareholders and their associates have from time to time provided financial supports to the Group. As at 30 June 2018, the loans from Controlling Shareholders and their associates to the Group amounted to approximately RMB129.6 million (the "Interest-free Shareholders Loans") which are unsecured and interest free. It is the understanding between the Controlling Shareholders and the Company that the Controlling Shareholders and their associates will provide ongoing financial assistance to the Group.

Since Ground Investment Holding had fully repaid the Loan 2017 and the Interest-free Shareholders Loans provided to the Group, in order to finance the operation of the Ground Investment Holding Group, Ground Investment Holding has sought the Company's assistance to obtain further financing from the Bank by way of providing the Corporate Guarantee.

In view of the continuing support from the Controlling Shareholders and their associates, the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the provision of the Corporate Guarantee is on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable, and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

Ground Investment Holding is controlled and beneficially owned by Mr. Cui (spouse of Ms. Chai and father of Ms. Cui who is a Controlling Shareholder, an executive Director and the chairperson of the Board) and Ms. Chai (spouse of Mr. Cui and mother of Ms. Cui). Mr. Cui is the chairman of Ground Investment Holding and Ms. Chai is the supervisor of Ground Investment Holding. Mr. Cong Peifeng ("Mr. Cong"), a non-executive Director of the Company, is a management personnel of Ground Investment Holding. Therefore, each of Ms. Cui and Mr. Cong is considered to have a material interest in the provision of the Corporate Guarantee and has abstained from voting on the relevant resolutions of the Board approving the transaction.

GENERAL

Information relating to the Company

The Company is an investment holding company. The Group is principally engaged in property development and management, including planning, design, budgeting, licensing, contract tendering and contract administration, property investment, and provision of financial services.

Information relating to Ground Investment Holding

Ground Investment Holding is a company established in the PRC with limited liability, which is principally engaged in investments, investment consultancy, etc. Its subsidiaries are principally engaged in dairy product sales and production; dairy cattle breeding; feed planting and production; condiment research and development, processing and sales; advanced agricultural facilities technology introduction and promotion; animal husbandry technical advisory services; and agricultural product sales.

Information relating to the Bank

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, (i) the Bank is primarily engaged in the provision of banking services in the PRC; and (ii) the Bank and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons as defined under the Listing Rules.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Ground Investment Holding is controlled and beneficially owned by Mr. Cui (spouse of Ms. Chai and father of Ms. Cui who is a Controlling Shareholder, an executive Director and the chairperson of the Board) and Ms. Chai (spouse of Mr. Cui and mother of Ms. Cui). Mr. Cui is the chairman of Ground Investment Holding and Ms. Chai is the supervisor of Ground Investment Holding. As such, Ground Investment Holding is a connected person of the Company and the provision of the Corporate Guarantee constitutes a connected transaction of the Company respectively under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As one or more of the applicable Percentage Ratios exceed 0.1% but all are less than 5%, the provision of the Corporate Guarantee is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from the circular and independent Shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to the Rule 14A.76(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

Unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings in this announcement:

"Announcement"

the announcement of the Company dated 25 August 2017 in relation to, among other things, the provision of the Corporate Guarantee 2017

"associate(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Bank" a bank licensed as a financial institution by the China Banking Regulatory Commission in the PRC which is an independent third party not connected with the Company. "Board" the board of Directors "Company" Ground International Development Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liabilities whose ordinary shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange "connected person(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Controlling has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules Shareholder(s)" "Corporate Guarantee" the corporate guarantee dated 6 September 2018 provided by the Company in favour of the Bank in relation to the Loan "Corporate Guarantee the corporate guarantee dated 25 August 2017 provided by the 2017" Company in favour of the Bank in relation to the Loan 2017 "Directors" the directors of the Company "Facility Agreement" The loan facility agreement dated 6 September 2018 entered into between Ground Investment Holding as borrower and the Bank as lender in relation to the Loan "Facility Agreement 2017" the loan facility agreement dated 25 August 2017 entered into between Ground Investment Holding as borrower and the Bank as lender in relation to the Loan 2017 "Ground Investment 廣澤投資控股集團有限公司 (*Ground Investment Holding Holding" (Group) Limited), a company established in the PRC with limited liability and is beneficially owned as to 25% by Ms. Chai; and 75% by Mr. Cui "Ground Investment Ground Investment Holding together with its subsidiaries Holding Group" "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Listing Rules" The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "Loan" a RMB110 million loan facility provided to Ground Investment Holding by the Bank under the Facility Agreement 4

"Loan 2017" a RMB149 million loan facility provided to Ground Investment Holding by the Bank under the Facility Agreement 2017, which has been fully repaid "Mr. Cui" Mr. Cui Mindong, the spouse of Ms. Chai and father of Ms. Cui. He is also a beneficial owner, director and legal representative of Ground Investment Holding "Ms. Chai" Ms. Chai Xiu, the spouse of Mr. Cui and mother of Ms. Cui. She is also a beneficial owner and the supervisor of Ground Investment Holding "Ms. Cui" Ms. Cui Xintong, Controlling Shareholder, an executive Director, the chairperson of the Board and daughter of Mr. Cui and Ms. Chai "Percentage Ratios" the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules "PRC" the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of this announcement excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Company "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the Shares "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "%" per cent.

By order of the Board

Ground International Development Limited

Cui Xintong

Chairperson

Hong Kong, 7 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Cui Xintong, Mr. Xiang Qiang and Ms. Liu Hongjian; the non-executive Director is Mr. Cong Peifeng; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Yuk Tong, Mr. Zhu Zuoan and Mr. Wang Xiaochu.

* for identification purpose only