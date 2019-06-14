Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Ground International Development Ltd    0989   BMG4141P1178

GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LTD

(0989)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ground International Development : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 05:14am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

廣澤國際發展有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 989)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Ground International Development Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 28 June 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the audited financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019 and its publication and considering the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Ground International Development Limited

NG Man Kit Micky

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 14 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Cui Xintong and Ms. Liu Hongjian; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Cong Peifeng and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tsang Hung Kei, Mr. Zhu Zuoan and Mr. Wang Xiaochu.

1

Disclaimer

Ground International Development Limited published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 09:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVEL
05:14aGROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Mee..
PU
06/13GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Tran..
PU
06/05GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Int'l plans to buy stem cell company shares
AQ
06/05GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Monthly Return for the Month Ended 31 May 201..
PU
06/04GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices - Framework Agreeme..
PU
05/27GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of t..
PU
05/02GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Special..
PU
05/02GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices - Proposed Change o..
PU
04/30GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices - Change of Indepen..
PU
03/26GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of t..
PU
More news
Chart GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LTD
Duration : Period :
Ground International Development Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Xin Tong Cui Chairman
Man Kit Ng CFO, Secretary & Director-Investor Relations
Yuk Tong Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Pei Feng Cong Non-Executive Director
Zuoan Zhu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LTD-50.62%0
CBRE GROUP24.20%15 627
ZILLOW GROUP INC44.29%8 588
JONES LANG LASALLE INC4.58%5 815
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC24.88%3 655
FIRSTSERVICE CORP36.84%3 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About