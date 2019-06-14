Ground International Development : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

廣澤國際發展有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 989)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Ground International Development Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 28 June 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the audited financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019 and its publication and considering the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Ground International Development Limited

NG Man Kit Micky

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 14 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Cui Xintong and Ms. Liu Hongjian; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Cong Peifeng and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tsang Hung Kei, Mr. Zhu Zuoan and Mr. Wang Xiaochu.

1