Ground International Development : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transactions - Provision of Guarantee Services

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED 廣澤國際發展有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 989) DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS - PROVISION OF GUARANTEE SERVICES PROVISION OF GUARANTEE SERVICES On 18 June 2019, FR Guarantee, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Guarantee Agreements with each of the Customers pursuant to which FR Guarantee has agreed to provide a guarantee to the Bank in connection with the customer's obligations under each of the Loan Agreements entered into between the Bank and each of the Customers. FR Guarantee has charged each of the Customers a guarantee fee of RMB500,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$570,000) (i.e. 1% of the principal amount of RMB50,000,000 under each of the Loan Agreements, the rate of which is on normal commercial terms and in the ordinary and usual course of business of FR Guarantee). LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of each of the Guarantee Agreements exceed 5% but all are less than 25%, the entering into of each of the Guarantee Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company and are therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. PROVISION OF GUARANTEE SERVICES On 18 June 2019, FR Guarantee, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Guarantee Agreements with each of the Customers pursuant to which FR Guarantee has agreed to provide a guarantee to the Bank in connection with the customer's obligations under each of the Loan Agreements entered into between the Bank and each of the Customers. 1

The salient terms of the Guarantee Agreements are summarised below: Guarantee Guarantee Guarantee Guarantee Agreements Agreement A Agreement B Agreement C Date : 18 June 2019 18 June 2019 18 June 2019 Guarantor : FR Guarantee FR Guarantee FR Guarantee Principal and the : The Customer A The Customer B The Customer C borrower Term : The guarantee obligation shall continue until two years from the final repayment date of the loan agreement. If the loan agreement is extended or the amounts owed by the customer under the loan agreement are declared due and repayable in advance of the expiry date, the guarantee obligation shall continue until two years from the relevant extended date/final repayment date. In case of repayment by instalments, continue until two years from the repayment date of the final tranche. Guaranteed : FR Guarantee shall guarantee the customer's obligations under the obligations each of the Loan Agreements including the principal amount of RMB50,000,000, interest (including compound interest and default interest), penalty, damages, fees and etc. FR Guarantee has charged each of the Customers a guarantee fee of RMB500,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$570,000) (i.e. 1% of the principal amount of RMB50,000,000 under the each of Loan Agreements, the rate of which is on normal commercial terms and in the ordinary and usual course of business of FR Guarantee). To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, each of the Customers, the Bank and their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s) of the counterparty are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS FOR THE TRANSACTIONS FR Guarantee, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is a licensed guaranty company in Jilin Province, the PRC, and is principally engaged in the provision of guarantee services to its customers. All the terms under each of the Guarantee Agreements were negotiated on an arm's length basis between FR Guarantee and each of the Customers. In addition, it is a normal practice that the Bank requires the guaranty company to make a cash deposit pledged for the provision of the guarantee service; nevertheless for the provision of these guarantee services under the Guarantee Agreements, the Bank has waived such requirements to FR Guarantee. Taking into account that it is in FR Guarantee's ordinary course of business to provide the guarantee service and the guarantee fee income and the related cash inflow generated for the Group arising from each of the Guarantee Agreements, the Directors are of the opinion that each of the Guarantee Agreements was entered into on normal commercial terms based on the FR Guarantee's credit policy and the terms are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. 2

GENERAL Information relating to the Company and FR Guarantee The Company is an investment holding company. The Group is principally engaged in property development and management, including planning, design, budgeting, licensing, contract tendering and contract administration, property investment, and provision of financial services. FR Guarantee is a company established in the PRC and is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The principal activity of FR Guarantee is the provision of guarantee services. Information relating to the Customers The Customer A is an entity established in the PRC, which is principally engaged in dairy cow breeding, purchase of production information, sales of products, breeding-related technical training and information consulting services. The Customer B is an entity established in the PRC, which is principally engaged in dairy cow breeding, purchase of production information, sales of products, breeding-related technical training and information consulting services. The Customer C is an entity established in the PRC, which is principally engaged in livestock and poultry breeding, purchase of production information, sales of products, livestock and poultry breeding-related technical training and information consulting services. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of each of the Guarantee Agreements exceed 5% but all are less than 25%, the entering into of each of the Guarantee Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company and are therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. DEFINITIONS Unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings in this announcement: "Bank" Changchun branch of Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited (stock code: 6122), which is a licensed bank under the PRC laws, the H shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. "Board" the board of Directors "Company" Ground International Development Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liabilities whose ordinary shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange "Customer A" an entity established in the PRC which is a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons 3

"Customer B" an entity established in the PRC which is a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons "Customer C" an entity established in the PRC which is a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons "Customers" collectively, the Customer A, the Customer B and the Customer C, each of which are independent of each other "Directors" the directors of the Company "FR Guarantee" 吉林省灃潤擔保有限公司 (Jilin Province Fengrun Guaranty Company Limited*), a company established under the laws of the PRC and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "Guarantee the corporate guarantee agreement dated 18 June 2019 entered into Agreement A" between FR Guarantee (as guarantor) and the Customer A (as borrower), in relation to the provision of guarantee service "Guarantee the corporate guarantee agreement dated 18 June 2019 entered into Agreement B" between FR Guarantee (as guarantor) and the Customer B (as borrower), in relation to the provision of guarantee service "Guarantee the corporate guarantee agreement dated 18 June 2019 entered into Agreement C" between FR Guarantee (as guarantor) and the Customer C (as borrower), in relation to the provision of guarantee service "Guarantee collectively, the Guarantee Agreement A, the Guarantee Agreement B Agreements" and the Guarantee Agreement C "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Listing Rules" The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "Loan Agreements" loan agreements all dated 18 June 2019 and each entered into between each of the Customers as borrower and the Bank as lender "Percentage the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules Ratios" "PRC" the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of this announcement excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Company 4

"Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the Shares "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "%" per cent For the purpose of this announcement, unless otherwise indicated, conversion of RMB into HK$ is calculated at the approximate exchange rate of RMB1.00 to HK$1.14. This exchange rate is adopted for illustration purpose only and does not constitute a representation that any amounts have been, could have been, or may be, exchanged at this rate or any other rate at all. By order of the Board Ground International Development Limited Cui Xintong Chairperson Hong Kong, 18 J un e 2 019 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Cui Xintong and Ms. Liu Hongjian; the non-executive Director is Mr. Cong Peifeng and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Tsang Hung Kei, Mr. Zhu Zuoan and Mr. Wang Xiaochu. *For identification only 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.