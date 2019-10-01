Ground International Development : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transactions - Provision of Entrusted Loans and Guarantee Services 0 10/01/2019 | 08:43pm EDT Send by mail :

GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED 廣澤國際發展有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 989) DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS - PROVISION OF ENTRUSTED LOANS AND GUARANTEE SERVICES PROVISION OF ENTRUSTED LOANS AND GUARANTEE SERVICE FOR THE CUSTOMER A On 12 June 2018, 12 June 2019 and 30 September 2019, FR Guarantee, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Entrusted Loan Agreement A1 (supplemented with an extension agreement dated 12 June 2019), the Entrusted Loan Agreement A2 and the Guarantee Agreement A respectively with the Customer A pursuant to which FR Guarantee has agreed to grant entrusted loans in the principal amounts of RMB9,900,000 and RMB5,000,000 to the Customer A; and to provide a guarantee to the Bank in connection with the Customer A's obligations under the Loan Agreement A in the principal amount of RMB17,000,000 entered into between the Bank and the Customer A. No securities or guarantees were given as a security or counter-security/guarantee measure under the Entrusted Loan Agreements and the Guarantee Agreement A. FR Guarantee has charged the Customer A (i) an annual loan interest of RMB594,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$659,340) (i.e. an annual interest rate of 6% of the principal amount of RMB9,900,000 under the Entrusted Loan Agreement A1); (ii) an annual loan interest of RMB300,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$333,000) (i.e. an annual interest rate of 6% of the principal amount of RMB5,000,000 under the Entrusted Loan Agreement A2); and (iii) a guarantee fee of RMB170,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$188,700) (i.e.1% of the principal amount of RMB17,000,000 under the Loan Agreement A). All the rates are on normal commercial terms and in the ordinary and usual course of business of FR Guarantee. As the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Entrusted Loan Agreement A1, Entrusted Loan Agreement A2 and Guarantee Agreement A, on a standalone basis, are all below 5%, the provision of the entrusted loans under each of the Entrusted Loan Agreements or guarantee service under the Guarantee Agreement A is not subject to the disclosure requirement under the Listing Rules. 1 As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Entrusted Loan Agreements and the Guarantee Agreement A on an aggregate basis exceed 5% but all are less than 25%, the entering into of the Entrusted Loan Agreements and the Guarantee Agreement A and the transactions contemplated thereunder constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company and are therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. PROVISION OF GUARANTEE SERVICES FOR THE CUSTOMERS On 30 September 2019, FR Guarantee, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Guarantee Agreements with each of the Customers pursuant to which FR Guarantee has agreed to provide a guarantee to the Syndicated Loan Banks in connection with each of the customers' obligations under each of the Loan Agreements entered into between the Banks of Syndicated loan and each of the Customers. In consideration of FR Guarantee entering into the Guarantee Agreement D and the Guarantee Agreement E, each of the Customer D and the Customer E has provided a corporate and personal guarantee in favour of FR Guarantee by a common business partner (the "Business Partner") of the Customer D and the Customer E. In respect of the Guarantee Agreement B and the Guarantee Agreement C, no securities or guarantees were given as a counter- guarantee/security measure. FR Guarantee has charged each of the Customers a guarantee fee of RMB400,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$444,000) (i.e. 1% of the principal amount of RMB40,000,000 under each of the Loan Agreements, the rate of which is on normal commercial terms and in the ordinary and usual course of business of FR Guarantee). As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of each of the Guarantee Agreements exceed 5% but all are less than 25%, the entering into of each of the Guarantee Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company and are therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. The salient terms of the Entrusted Loan Agreements are summarised below: Entrusted Loan : Entrusted Loan Agreement A1 Entrusted Loan Agreement A2 Agreement Date : 12 June 2018 (as supplemented 12 June 2019 with an extension agreement dated 12 June 2019) Guarantor : FR Guarantee Principal and the : The Customer A borrower Loan period : One year (further extended for One year one year) Interest rate : 6% per annum. 6% per annum. Securities : Unsecured Unsecured FR Guarantee has charged the Customer A (i) an annual loan interest of RMB594,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$659,340) (i.e. an annual interest rate of 6% of the principal amount of RMB9,900,000 under the Entrusted Loan Agreement A); and (ii) an annual loan interest of RMB300,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$333,000) (i.e. an annual interest rate of 6% of the principal amount of RMB5,000,000 under the Entrusted Loan Agreement A2). Both rates are on normal commercial terms and in the ordinary and usual course of business of FR Guarantee. The salient terms of the Guarantee Agreement A are summarised as below: Guarantee : Guarantee Agreement A Agreement Date : 30 September 2019 Guarantor : FR Guarantee Principal and the : Customer A borrower Loan period : One year 3 Term : The guarantee obligation shall continue until two years from the final repayment date of the Loan Agreement A. If the loan agreement is extended or the amounts owed by the Customer A under the Loan Agreement A are declared due and repayable in advance of the expiry date, the guarantee obligation shall continue until two years from the relevant extended date/final repayment date. In case of repayment by instalments, continue until two years from the repayment date of the final tranche. Guaranteed : FR Guarantee shall guarantee the Customer's obligations under the obligations Loan Agreement A including the respective principal amount, interest (including compound interest and default interest), penalty, damages, fees and etc. FR Guarantee has charged the Customer A a guarantee fee of RMB170,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$188,700) (i.e.1% of the principal amount of RMB17,000,000 under the Loan Agreement A, the rate of which is on normal commercial terms and in the ordinary and usual course of business of FR Guarantee). PROVISION OF GUARANTEE SERVICES FOR THE CUSTOMERS On 30 September 2019, FR Guarantee, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Guarantee Agreements with each of the Customers pursuant to which FR Guarantee has agreed to provide a guarantee to the Syndicated Loan Banks in connection with the customer's obligations under each of the Loan Agreements entered into between the Syndicated Loan Banks and each of the Customers. The salient terms of the Guarantee Agreements for Customers are summarised below: Guarantee Guarantee Guarantee Guarantee Guarantee Agreements Agreement B Agreement C Agreement D Agreement E Date : 30 September 2019 Guarantor : FR Guarantee Principal and : Customer B Customer C Customer D Customer E the borrower Term : The guarantee obligation shall continue until two years from the final repayment date of each of the Loan Agreements. If the loan agreement is extended or the amounts owed by each of the customers under the respective loan agreement are declared due and repayable in advance of the expiry date, the guarantee obligation shall continue until two years from the relevant extended date/final repayment date. In case of repayment by instalments, continue until two years from the repayment date of the final tranche. Guaranteed : FR Guarantee shall guarantee each of the Customers' obligations under obligations the each of the Loan Agreements including the respective principal amounts of RMB40,000,000, interest (including compound interest and default interest), penalty, damages, fees and etc. 4 In consideration of FR Guarantee entering into the Guarantee Agreement D and the Guarantee Agreement E, each of the Customer D and the Customer E has provided a corporate and personal guarantee in favour of FR Guarantee by a common business partner of the Customer D and the Customer E. In respect of the Guarantee Agreement B and the Guarantee Agreement C, no securities or guarantees were given as a counter-guarantee/security measure. FR Guarantee has charged each of the Customers a guarantee fee of RMB400,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$444,000) (i.e. 1% of the principal amount of RMB40,000,000 under the each of Loan Agreements, the rate of which is on normal commercial terms and in the ordinary and usual course of business of FR Guarantee). To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, the Customer A, each of the Customers, the Business Partner, the Bank or Syndicated Loan Banks and their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s) of the counterparty are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS FOR THE TRANSACTIONS FR Guarantee, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is a licensed guaranty company in Jilin Province, the PRC, and is principally engaged in the provision of guarantee services to its customers. All the terms under the Guarantee Agreement A between FR Guarantee and the Customer A; and each of the Guarantee Agreements between FR Guarantee and each of the Customers were negotiated on an arm's length basis. In addition, it is a normal practice that the Bank and/or Syndicated Loan Banks require the guaranty company to make a cash deposit pledged for the provision of the guarantee service; nevertheless for the provision of these guarantee services under the Guarantee Agreement A to the Customer A and the Guarantee Agreements to the Customers, the Bank and/or Syndicated Loan Banks have waived such requirements to FR Guarantee. Taking into account that it is in FR Guarantee's ordinary course of business to provide the guarantee service and the guarantee fee income and the related cash inflow generated for the Group arising from the Guarantee Agreement A and each of the Guarantee Agreements, the Directors are of the opinion that the Guarantee Agreement A and each of the Guarantee Agreements were entered into on normal commercial terms based on the FR Guarantee's credit policy and the terms are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. GENERAL Information relating to the Company and FR Guarantee The Company is an investment holding company. The Group is principally engaged in property development and management, including planning, design, budgeting, licensing, contract tendering and contract administration, property investment, and provision of financial services. FR Guarantee is a company established in the PRC and is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The principal activity of FR Guarantee is the provision of guarantee services.

