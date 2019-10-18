Ground International Development : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS - PROVISION OF GUARANTEE SERVICES 0 10/18/2019 | 08:50am EDT Send by mail :

GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED 廣澤國際發展有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 989) DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS - PROVISION OF GUARANTEE SERVICES PROVISION OF GUARANTEE SERVICES Guarantee Agreements D On 18 October 2019, FR Guarantee, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Guarantee Agreement D1 and the Guarantee Agreement D2 with the Customer D pursuant to which FR Guarantee has agreed to provide guarantee to the Bank 1 and Bank 2 respectively in connection with the Customer D's obligations under (i) the Loan Agreement D1 in the principal amount of RMB13,000,000 entered into between the Bank 1 and the Customer D; and (ii) the Loan Agreement D2 in the principal amount of RMB17,000,000 entered into between the Bank 2 and the Customer D. In consideration of FR Guarantee entering into the Guarantee Agreement D1 and the Guarantee Agreement D2, the Customer D has procured the provision of securities in favour of FR Guarantee in respect of (i) three residential property units with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 1,104 square metres and five commercial property units with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 1,399 square metres; and (ii) eight residential property units with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 1,943 square metres and four commercial property units with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 1,207 square metres, respectively, all of which are located in Jilin Province, the PRC and are held by a business partner of the Customer D. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the aggregate value of the above securities exceeds the guaranteed obligations of FR Guarantee under the Guarantee Agreements D as at the date of the Guarantee Agreements D. FR Guarantee has charged the Customer D an aggregate guarantee fee of RMB750,000 each year (equivalent to approximately HK$825,000) (i.e. 2.5% of the principal amount of RMB13,000,000 under the Loan Agreement D1 and RMB17,000,000 under the Loan Agreement D2, the rate of which is on normal commercial terms and in the ordinary and usual course of business of FR Guarantee). 1 Guarantee Agreements E On 18 October 2019, FR Guarantee, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Guarantee Agreement E1 and the Guarantee Agreement E2 with the Customer E pursuant to which FR Guarantee has agreed to provide guarantee to the Bank 1 and Bank 2 respectively in connection with the Customer E's obligations under (i) the Loan Agreement E1 in the principal amount of RMB13,000,000 entered into between the Bank 1 and the Customer E; and (ii) the Loan Agreement E2 in the principal amount of RMB17,000,000 entered into between the Bank 2 and the Customer E. In consideration of FR Guarantee entering into the Guarantee Agreement E1 and the Guarantee Agreement E2, the Customer E has procured the provision of securities in favour of FR Guarantee in respect of (i) ten commercial property units with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 2,009 square metres; and (ii) fourteen office units with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 2,043 square metres and five commercial property units with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 1,440 square metres, respectively, all of which are located in Jilin Province, the PRC and are held by a related company of the Customer E. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the aggregate value of the above securities exceeds the guaranteed obligations of FR Guarantee under the Guarantee Agreements E as at the date of the Guarantee Agreements E. FR Guarantee has charged the Customer E an aggregate guarantee fee of RMB750,000 each year (equivalent to approximately HK$825,000) (i.e. 2.5% of the principal amount of RMB13,000,000 under the Loan Agreement E1 and RMB17,000,000 under the Loan Agreement E2, the rate of which is on normal commercial terms and in the ordinary and usual course of business of FR Guarantee). LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS Guarantee Agreements D As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Guarantee Agreements D exceed 5% but all are less than 25%, the entering into of the Guarantee Agreements D and the transaction contemplated thereunder constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company and are therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. The salient terms of the Guarantee Agreements D are summarised below: Guarantee Agreement : Guarantee Agreement D1 Guarantee Agreement D2 Date : 18 October 2019 Guarantor : FR Guarantee Principal and the : The Customer D borrower Loan period : Two years Term : The guarantee obligation shall continue until two years from the final repayment date of each of the Loan Agreements D. If the loan agreement is extended or the amounts owed by the Customer D under each of the Loan Agreements D are declared due and repayable in advance of the expiry date, the guarantee obligation shall continue until two years from the relevant extended date/final repayment date. In case of repayment by instalments, continue until two years from the repayment date of the final tranche. Guaranteed obligations : FR Guarantee shall guarantee the Customer D's obligations under each of the Loan Agreements D including the respective principal amount, interest (including compound interest and default interest), penalty, damages, fees and etc. In consideration of FR Guarantee entering into the Guarantee Agreement D1 and the Guarantee Agreement D2, the Customer D has procured the provision of securities in favour of FR Guarantee in respect of (i) three residential property units with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 1,104 square metres and five commercial property units with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 1,399 square metres; and (ii) eight residential property units with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 1,943 square metres and four commercial property units with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 1,207 square metres, respectively, all of which are located in Jilin Province, the PRC and are held by a business partner (the "Business Partner") of the Customer D. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the aggregate value of the above securities exceeds the guaranteed obligations of FR Guarantee under the Guarantee Agreements D as at the date of the Guarantee Agreements D. 3 FR Guarantee has charged the Customer D an aggregate guarantee fee of RMB750,000 each year (equivalent to approximately HK$825,000) (i.e. 2.5% of the principal amount of RMB13,000,000 under the Loan Agreement D1 and RMB17,000,000 under the Loan Agreement D2, the rate of which is on normal commercial terms and in the ordinary and usual course of business of FR Guarantee). Guarantee Agreements E On 18 October 2019, FR Guarantee, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Guarantee Agreement E1 and the Guarantee Agreement E2 with the Customer E pursuant to which FR Guarantee has agreed to provide guarantee to the Bank 1 and Bank 2 respectively 1in connection with the Customer E's obligations under (i) the Loan Agreement E1 in the principal amount of RMB13,000,000 entered into between the Bank 1 and the Customer E; and (ii) the Loan Agreement E2 in the principal amount of RMB17,000,000 entered into between the Bank 2 and the Customer E. The salient terms of the Guarantee Agreements E are summarised below: Guarantee Agreement : Guarantee Agreement E1 Guarantee Agreement E2 Date : 18 October 2019 Guarantor : FR Guarantee Principal and the : The Customer E borrower Loan period : Two years Term : The guarantee obligation shall continue until two years from the final repayment date of each of the Loan Agreements E. If the loan agreement is extended or the amounts owed by the Customer E under each of the Loan Agreements E are declared due and repayable in advance of the expiry date, the guarantee obligation shall continue until two years from the relevant extended date/final repayment date. In case of repayment by instalments, continue until two years from the repayment date of the final tranche. Guaranteed obligations : FR Guarantee shall guarantee the Customer E's obligations under each of the Loan Agreements E including the respective principal amount, interest (including compound interest and default interest), penalty, damages, fees and etc. In consideration of FR Guarantee entering into the Guarantee Agreement E1 and the Guarantee Agreement E2, the Customer E has procured the provision of securities in favour of FR Guarantee in respect of (i) ten commercial property units with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 2,009 square metres; and (ii) fourteen office units with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 2,043 square metres and five commercial property units with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 1,440 square metres, respectively, all of which are located in Jilin Province, the PRC and are held by a related company of the Customer E. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the aggregate value of the above securities exceeds the guaranteed obligations of FR Guarantee under the Guarantee Agreements E as at the date of the Guarantee Agreements E. 4 FR Guarantee has charged the Customer E an aggregate guarantee fee of RMB750,000 each year (equivalent to approximately HK$825,000) (i.e. 2.5% of the principal amount of RMB13,000,000 under the Loan Agreement E1 and RMB17,000,000 under the Loan Agreement E2, the rate of which is on normal commercial terms and in the ordinary and usual course of business of FR Guarantee). To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, the Customer D and the Business Partner, the Customer E and the related company of the Customer E, the Banks and their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s) of the counterparty are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS FOR THE TRANSACTIONS FR Guarantee, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is a licensed guaranty company in Jilin Province, the PRC, and is principally engaged in the provision of guarantee services to its customers. All the terms under each of the Guarantee Agreements D and the Guarantee Agreements E were negotiated on an arm's length basis between FR Guarantee and each of the Customers. Taking into account that it is in FR Guarantee's ordinary course of business to provide the guarantee service and the guarantee fee income and the related cash inflow generated for the Group arising from the Guarantee Agreements D and the Guarantee Agreements E, the Directors are of the opinion that the Guarantee Agreements D and the Guarantee Agreements E were entered into on normal commercial terms based on the FR Guarantee's credit policy and the terms are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. GENERAL Information relating to the Company and FR Guarantee The Company is an investment holding company. The Group is principally engaged in property development and management, including planning, design, budgeting, licensing, contract tendering and contract administration, property investment, and provision of financial services. FR Guarantee is a company established in the PRC and is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The principal activity of FR Guarantee is the provision of guarantee services. Information relating to the Customer D and the Customer E The Customer D is an entity established in the PRC, which is principally engaged in construction works (Operation subject to obtaining of the relevant qualification permit); home decoration; greenery works; and sales of building materials and home decoration materials. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Tian Yu and Tian Xiaoping, both being PRC individuals. The Customer E is an entity established in the PRC, which is principally engaged in stage lighting, sound, audio system engineering works, integrated design consultation on weak current systems; lighting engineering works at 10 kilovolts and below on urban mall, road, highway, building exterior and public lawn (each individual contract sum not exceeding five times of its registered capital). Its ultimate beneficial owners are Li Qingjun and Li Hong, both being PRC individuals. 5 LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS Guarantee Agreements D As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Guarantee Agreements D exceed 5% but all are less than 25%, the entering into of the Guarantee Agreements D and the transaction contemplated thereunder constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company and are therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Guarantee Agreements E As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Guarantee Agreements E exceed 5% but all are less than 25%, the entering into of the Guarantee Agreements E and the transaction contemplated thereunder constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company and are therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. DEFINITIONS Unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings in this announcement: "Bank 1" Changchun Gaoxin Huimin Village Bank Company Limited which is a licensed bank under the PRC laws "Bank 2" Changchun Nanguan Huimin Village Bank Company Limited which is a licensed bank under the PRC laws "Banks" collectively, Bank 1 and Bank 2. Both are non-wholly owned subsidiaries of Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited, its H-shares of which are listed in the Stock Exchange (Stock code: 6122) "Board" the board of Directors "Company" Ground International Development Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liabilities whose ordinary shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange "Customer D" 長 春 市 金 湯 勺 建 築 裝 飾 有 限 公 司 (Changchun Jintangshao Construction Decoration Company Limited*), an entity established in the PRC which is a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons "Customer E" 吉 林 省 飛 宇 電 子 實 業 有 限 公 司 (Jilin Province Feiyu Electronic Industrial Company Limited*), an entity established in the PRC which is a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons "Customers" collectively, the Customer D and the Customer E and are independent of each other "Directors" the directors of the Company 6 "FR Guarantee" 吉林省灃潤融資擔保有限公司 (Jilin Province Fengrun Financing Guaranty Company Limited*), a company established under the laws of the PRC and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "Guarantee the corporate guarantee agreement dated 18 October 2019 entered into Agreement D1" between FR Guarantee (as guarantor) and the Customer D (as borrower), in relation to the provision of guarantee service "Guarantee the corporate guarantee agreement dated 18 October 2019 entered into Agreement D2" between FR Guarantee (as guarantor) and the Customer D (as borrower), in relation to the provision of guarantee service "Guarantee collectively, the Guarantee Agreement D1 and the Guarantee Agreements D" Agreement D2 "Guarantee the corporate guarantee agreement dated 18 October 2019 entered into Agreement E1" between FR Guarantee (as guarantor) and the Customer E (as borrower), in relation to the provision of guarantee service "Guarantee the corporate guarantee agreement dated 18 October 2019 entered into Agreement E2" between FR Guarantee (as guarantor) and the Customer E (as borrower), in relation to the provision of guarantee service "Guarantee collectively, the Guarantee Agreement E1 and the Guarantee Agreements E" Agreement E2 "Loan Agreement the loan agreement in the principal amount of RMB13,000,000 dated D1" 18 October 2019 and entered into between the Customer D as borrower and the Bank 1 as lender "Loan Agreement the loan agreement in the principal amount of RMB17,000,000 dated D2" 17 October 2019 and entered into between the Customer D as borrower and the Bank 2 as lender "Loan Agreements collectively, the Loan Agreement D1 and the Loan Agreement D2 D" "Loan Agreement the loan agreement in the principal amount of RMB13,000,000 dated E1" 18 October 2019 and entered into between the Customer E as borrower and the Bank 1 as lender "Loan Agreement the loan agreement in the principal amount of RMB17,000,000 dated E2" 17 October 2019 and entered into between the Customer E as borrower and the Bank 2 as lender "Loan Agreements collectively, the Loan Agreement E1 and the Loan Agreement E2 E" "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC 7 "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Company "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the Shares "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "%" per cent For the purpose of this announcement, unless otherwise indicated, conversion of RMB into HK$ is calculated at the approximate exchange rate of RMB1.00 to HK$1.10. This exchange rate is adopted for illustration purpose only and does not constitute a representation that any amounts have been, could have been, or may be, exchanged at this rate or any other rate at all. By order of the Board Ground International Development Limited Cui Xintong Chairperson Hong Kong, 18 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Cui Xintong and Ms. Liu Hongjian; the non-executive Director is Mr. Cong Peifeng and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Tsang Hung Kei, Mr. Zhu Zuoan and Mr. Wang Xiaochu. *For identification only 8 Attachments Original document

