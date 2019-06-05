Ground International Development : Monthly Return for the Month Ended 31 May 2019
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/5/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Ground International Development Limited
Date Submitted
5 June 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 989
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(HKD)
(HKD)
Balance at close of preceding month
15,600,000,000
0.05
780,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
15,600,000,000
0.05
780,000,000
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
2. Preference Shares
Limited-votingNon-redeemable
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
Convertible Preference Shares (unlisted)
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(HKD)
capital
shares
(HKD)
Balance at close of preceding month
4,539,352,941
0.05
226,967,647.05
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
4,539,352,941
0.05
226,967,647.05
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(HKD)
:
1,006,967,647.05
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
5,273,400,867
N/A
1,639,352,941
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
5,273,400,867
N/A
1,639,352,941
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Share Option Scheme
(approved at
AGM held on
05/09/2012)
Ordinary Shares
-
-
-
-
-
70,440,000
(Note 1)
2. N/A
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
of options (HKD)
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1.
N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class ) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be issued
Amount at
during the
pursuant
Currency of
close of
Converted
Amount at
month
thereto as at
amount
preceding
during the
close of the
pursuant
close of the
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
thereto
month
1. Convertible Bonds (unlisted)
HKD
87,962,612
-
87,962,612
-
103,485,427
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Ordinary
Subscription price
0.85
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
(25/07/2016)
2. Limited-votingNon-redeemable Convertible Preference Shares
(unlisted)
HKD
1,393,450,000
-
1,393,450,000
-
1,639,352,941
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Ordinary
Subscription price
0.85
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(25/07/2016)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
