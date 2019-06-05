Log in
Ground International Development : Monthly Return for the Month Ended 31 May 2019

06/05/2019 | 01:18am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/5/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Ground International Development Limited

Date Submitted

5 June 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 989

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HKD)

(HKD)

Balance at close of preceding month

15,600,000,000

0.05

780,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

15,600,000,000

0.05

780,000,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

2. Preference Shares

Limited-votingNon-redeemable

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Convertible Preference Shares (unlisted)

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(HKD)

capital

shares

(HKD)

Balance at close of preceding month

4,539,352,941

0.05

226,967,647.05

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

4,539,352,941

0.05

226,967,647.05

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

(HKD) :

1,006,967,647.05

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

5,273,400,867

N/A

1,639,352,941

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

5,273,400,867

N/A

1,639,352,941

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share Option Scheme

(approved at

AGM held on

05/09/2012)

Ordinary Shares

-

-

-

-

-

70,440,000

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (HKD)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be issued

Amount at

during the

pursuant

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

month

thereto as at

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. Convertible Bonds (unlisted)

HKD

87,962,612

-

87,962,612

-

103,485,427

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary

Subscription price

0.85

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

(25/07/2016)

2. Limited-votingNon-redeemable Convertible Preference Shares

(unlisted)

HKD

1,393,450,000

-

1,393,450,000

-

1,639,352,941

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary

Subscription price

0.85

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(25/07/2016)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ground International Development Limited published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 05:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
