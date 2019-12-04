Ground Rents Income Fund : Capital Reduction

GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND PLC (THE 'COMPANY')
Capital Reduction
The Company announces that the reduction in the Company's share premium account, approved by the Company's Shareholders and Warrantholders on 8 November 2019 (subject to final approval of the High Court of Justice in England and Wales and registration of that approval by the Registrar of Companies in England and Wales) (the 'Registrar') has been registered by the Registrar on 3 December 2019, and has accordingly taken effect.
4 December 2019
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited
James Agar / Matthew Riley
020 7658 6000
N+1 Singer (Broker)
James Maxwell / Ben Farrow
020 7496 3000
Tavistock (Media)
James Whitmore / Jeremy Carey
020 7920 3150
Appleby Securities (Channel Islands) Limited (Sponsor)
Andrew Weaver
01534 888777
Disclaimer
Ground Rents Income Fund plc published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 07:12:03 UTC