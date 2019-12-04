Ground Rents Income Fund : Capital Reduction

Log in
GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND PLC

(GRIO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/03 11:35:16 am
93.25 GBp   -0.27%
02:13aGROUND RENTS INCOME FUND : Capital Reduction
PU
11/08GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND : Result of Meeting
PU
10/22GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND : Announcement of General Meeting
PU
12/04/2019 | 02:13am EST

GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND PLC (THE 'COMPANY')

Capital Reduction

The Company announces that the reduction in the Company's share premium account, approved by the Company's Shareholders and Warrantholders on 8 November 2019 (subject to final approval of the High Court of Justice in England and Wales and registration of that approval by the Registrar of Companies in England and Wales) (the 'Registrar') has been registered by the Registrar on 3 December 2019, and has accordingly taken effect.

4 December 2019

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited

James Agar / Matthew Riley

020 7658 6000

N+1 Singer (Broker)

James Maxwell / Ben Farrow

020 7496 3000

Tavistock (Media)

James Whitmore / Jeremy Carey

020 7920 3150

Appleby Securities (Channel Islands) Limited (Sponsor)

Andrew Weaver

01534 888777

Disclaimer

Ground Rents Income Fund plc published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 07:12:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Malcolm Naish Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Anthony Craig Independent Non-Executive Director
William Holland Independent Non-Executive Director
William Martin Robinson Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND PLC-14.06%118
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION19.96%7 984
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 519
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.21.24%3 212
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%2 603
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.10.43%2 416
