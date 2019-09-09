Log in
GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND PLC

Ground Rents Income Fund : Investor Report

09/09/2019 | 02:22am EDT

Ground Rents Income Fund plc (the 'Company')

Investor Report

Please follow the link below to find the June 2019 Investor Report in respect of the Company.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5645L_1-2019-9-6.pdf

Contacts

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited

James Agar / Chris Leek

020 7658 6000

N+1 Singer (Broker)

James Maxwell / Ben Farrow

020 7496 3000

Tavistock (Media)

James Whitmore / Jeremy Carey

020 7920 3150

Appleby Securities (Channel Islands) Limited (Sponsor)

Andrew Weaver / Zim Ceko

01534 888 777

Disclaimer

Ground Rents Income Fund plc published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 06:21:00 UTC
