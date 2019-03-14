Ground Rents Income Fund : PID Dividend

Ground Rents Income Fund plc
PID dividend
14 March 2019
Ground Rents Income Fund plc, a listed real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in UK ground rents, announces an interim PID dividend for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019 of 0.98 pence per ordinary share:
Ex-Dividend Date - 21 March 2019
Record Date - 22 March 2019
Payment Date - 31 March 2019
Contacts:
|
Ground Rents Income Fund plc
|
|
Simon Wombwell (Director)
|
020 7499 6424
|
|
|
Brooks Macdonald Funds Limited
|
|
James Agar (Director)
|
020 7659 3454
|
|
|
N+1 Singer (Broker)
|
|
James Maxwell / Ben Farrow
|
020 7496 3000
|
|
|
Tavistock (Media)
|
|
James Whitmore / Jeremy Carey
|
020 7920 3150
|
|
|
Appleby Securities (Channel Islands) Limited (Sponsor)
|
|
Andrew Weaver / Zim Ceko
|
01481 755 600
END OF ANNOUNCEMENT
Disclaimer
Ground Rents Income Fund plc published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 07:23:06 UTC