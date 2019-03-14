Log in
GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND PLC

(GRIO)
Ground Rents Income Fund : PID Dividend

03/14/2019 | 03:24am EDT

Ground Rents Income Fund plc

PID dividend

14 March 2019

Ground Rents Income Fund plc, a listed real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in UK ground rents, announces an interim PID dividend for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019 of 0.98 pence per ordinary share:

Ex-Dividend Date - 21 March 2019

Record Date - 22 March 2019

Payment Date - 31 March 2019

Contacts:

Ground Rents Income Fund plc

Simon Wombwell (Director)

020 7499 6424

Brooks Macdonald Funds Limited

James Agar (Director)

020 7659 3454

N+1 Singer (Broker)

James Maxwell / Ben Farrow

020 7496 3000

Tavistock (Media)

James Whitmore / Jeremy Carey

020 7920 3150

Appleby Securities (Channel Islands) Limited (Sponsor)

Andrew Weaver / Zim Ceko

01481 755 600

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT

Disclaimer

Ground Rents Income Fund plc published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 07:23:06 UTC
