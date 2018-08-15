Ground Rents Income Fund : PID dividend

Ground Rents Income Fund plc
PID dividend
15 August 2018
Ground Rents Income Fund plc, a listed real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in UK ground rents, announces an interim PID dividend for the period from 1 July 2018 to 30 September 2018 of 1.02 pence per ordinary share:
Ex-Dividend Date - 23 August 2018
Record Date - 24 August 2018
Payment Date - 28 September 2018
Contacts:
|
Ground Rents Income Fund plc
|
|
Simon Wombwell (Director)
|
020 7499 6424
|
|
|
Brooks Macdonald Funds Limited
|
|
James Agar (Director)
|
020 7659 3454
|
|
|
N+1 Singer (Broker)
|
|
James Maxwell / Liz Yong
|
020 7496 3000
|
|
|
Tavistock (Media)
|
|
Jeremy Carey / James Whitmore
|
020 7920 3150
|
|
|
Appleby Securities (Channel Islands) Limited
|
|
Andrew Harding / Danielle Machon
|
01481 755600
Disclaimer
Ground Rents Income Fund plc published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 06:10:09 UTC