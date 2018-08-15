Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ground Rents Income Fund PLC    GRIO   GB00B715WG26

GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND PLC (GRIO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/14 05:35:27 pm
103.25 GBp   -0.48%
08:11aGROUND RENTS IN : PID dividend
PU
06/27GROUND RENTS IN : Half year results
PU
05/29GROUND RENTS IN : Unaudited Net Asset Value at 31 March 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ground Rents Income Fund : PID dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 08:11am CEST

Ground Rents Income Fund plc

PID dividend

15 August 2018

Ground Rents Income Fund plc, a listed real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in UK ground rents, announces an interim PID dividend for the period from 1 July 2018 to 30 September 2018 of 1.02 pence per ordinary share:

Ex-Dividend Date - 23 August 2018

Record Date - 24 August 2018

Payment Date - 28 September 2018

Contacts:

Ground Rents Income Fund plc

Simon Wombwell (Director)

020 7499 6424

Brooks Macdonald Funds Limited

James Agar (Director)

020 7659 3454

N+1 Singer (Broker)

James Maxwell / Liz Yong

020 7496 3000

Tavistock (Media)

Jeremy Carey / James Whitmore

020 7920 3150

Appleby Securities (Channel Islands) Limited

Andrew Harding / Danielle Machon

01481 755600

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT

Disclaimer

Ground Rents Income Fund plc published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 06:10:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND P
08:11aGROUND RENTS INCOME FUND : PID dividend
PU
06/27GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND : Half year results
PU
05/29GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND : Unaudited Net Asset Value at 31 March 2018
PU
05/17GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND : Dividend Declaration
PU
02/15GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND : Asset Management Plan and Investor Report
PU
2017GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND : Investor Report
PU
2017GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND : Dividend Declaration
PU
2017GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND : Unaudited Net Asset Value at 30 September 2017
PU
2017GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND : Dividend Declaration
PU
2017GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND : Corporate Update
PU
More news
Chart GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND PLC
Duration : Period :
Ground Rents Income Fund PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Malcolm Naish Non-Executive Chairman
Simon P. Wombwell Non-Executive Director
Paul Anthony Craig Independent Non-Executive Director
William Martin Robinson Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND PLC-10.90%127
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION10.37%7 396
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 255
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED0.51%3 606
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 138
CORPORATE CAPITAL TRUST INC3.13%2 093
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.