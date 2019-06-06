Log in
GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND PLC

Ground Rents Income Fund : PID dividend

06/06/2019

Ground Rents Income Fund plc

PID dividend

6 June 2019

Ground Rents Income Fund plc, a listed real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in UK ground rents, announces an interim PID dividend for the period from 1 April 2019 to 30 June 2019 of 0.98 pence per ordinary share:

Ex-Dividend Date - 13 June 2019

Record Date - 14 June 2019

Payment Date - 28 June 2019

Contacts:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited

James Agar

020 7658 6000

N+1 Singer (Broker)

James Maxwell / Ben Farrow

020 7496 3000

Tavistock (Media)

James Whitmore / Jeremy Carey

020 7920 3150

Appleby Securities (Channel Islands) Limited (Sponsor)

Andrew Weaver / Zim Ceko

01481 755 600

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT

Disclaimer

Ground Rents Income Fund plc published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 17:02:02 UTC
