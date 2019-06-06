Ground Rents Income Fund : PID dividend

Ground Rents Income Fund plc
PID dividend
6 June 2019
Ground Rents Income Fund plc, a listed real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in UK ground rents, announces an interim PID dividend for the period from 1 April 2019 to 30 June 2019 of 0.98 pence per ordinary share:
Ex-Dividend Date - 13 June 2019
Record Date - 14 June 2019
Payment Date - 28 June 2019
Contacts:
Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited
James Agar
020 7658 6000
N+1 Singer (Broker)
James Maxwell / Ben Farrow
020 7496 3000
Tavistock (Media)
James Whitmore / Jeremy Carey
020 7920 3150
Appleby Securities (Channel Islands) Limited (Sponsor)
Andrew Weaver / Zim Ceko
01481 755 600
END OF ANNOUNCEMENT
