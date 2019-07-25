|
1 Automotive : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
07/25/2019
HOUSTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI), ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 500 automotive retailer, today reported 2019 second quarter net income of $49.2 million, diluted earnings per common share of $2.64, adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) of $52.8 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per common share (a non-GAAP measure) of $2.83.
Second quarter 2019 adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share exclude approximately $3.5 million net after-tax adjustments, or $0.19 per common share. These adjustments consist primarily of $3.0 million related to catastrophic weather events, or $0.16 per common share; and non-cash asset impairments of $0.5 million, or $0.03 per common share.
"We delivered a strong quarter based on exceptional results in the U.S. despite a soft new vehicle sales market. Record Same Store parts and service revenue growth of more than 10 percent and record F&I per retail unit profitability drove Same Store gross profit growth of 8.5 percent," said Earl J. Hesterberg, Group 1's president and chief executive officer. "This performance demonstrates that we can continue to increase profits in a less than optimal new vehicle sales environment."
"In contrast to our strong U.S. performance, we saw significant weakness in our U.K. operations. Weak overall market conditions stemming from BREXIT uncertainty were compounded by a decline in used vehicle market values. We are in the midst of a significant cost reduction effort in the U.K. to respond to these market fluctuations," added Hesterberg.
Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2019 (year-over-year comparable basis)
For ease of comparison, we have included constant currency metrics (a non-GAAP measure) both below (shown in parenthesis) and in the financial tables that follow:
- Total revenue grew 2.1 percent (3.7 percent), to $3.0 billion.
- Total gross profit grew 3.7 percent (4.8 percent), to $454.3 million.
- New vehicle revenues increased 0.6 percent (2.2 percent), despite a slight decrease in unit sales. New vehicle gross profit decreased 9.0 percent (decreased 7.7 percent), to $69.7 million, largely explained by the decision to forego certain OEM volume bonuses in the U.K. by not self-registering vehicles this quarter.
- Retail used vehicle revenues increased 2.1 percent (3.7 percent) on 4.6 percent higher unit sales. Retail used vehicle gross profit increased 4.1 percent (5.4 percent), to $53.3 million. Total used vehicle gross profit was up 3.4 percent (4.7 percent), to $53.2 million. In the U.S., the Val-u-Line® initiative the Company launched last year has continued to build momentum, with Same Store used retail unit sales increasing 7.0 percent, and Val-u-Line® units growing to over 11 percent of the mix.
- Parts and service gross profit increased 4.6 percent (5.8 percent), to $204.1 million, on revenue growth of 5.6 percent (6.8 percent). Same Store parts and service gross profit increased 6.0 percent (7.2 percent) on Same Store parts and service revenue growth of 7.9 percent (9.1 percent). U.S. Same Store parts and service revenue increased by 10.1 percent, establishing a new all-time quarterly growth record.
- Finance and Insurance (F&I) gross profit per retail unit (PRU) increased 10.1 percent (11.0 percent), to $1,555 and total F&I gross profit increased $12.2 million, or 10.6 percent (11.5 percent), to $127.3 million. Same Store U.S. F&I PRU increased $161, or 9.7 percent, to a new all-time record of $1,821 per unit.
- Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses as a percent of gross profit increased 430 basis points, to 74.6 percent. Adjusted Same Store SG&A as a percent of gross profit increased 80 basis points, to 73.6 percent, which is more than explained by gross profit deterioration in the U.K., partially offset by U.S. Same Store SG&A as a percent of gross profit, which decreased 60 basis points, to 71.1 percent, and adjusted Same Store U.S. SG&A as a percent of gross profit, which decreased 40 basis points, to 70.0 percent.
Segment Results for Second Quarter 2019 (year-over-year comparable basis)
- United States:
The Company's U.S. operations accounted for 75.8 percent of total revenues and 82.9 percent of total gross profit. Total Same Store U.S. revenues were up 6.1 percent. These results were driven by double-digit growth in Same Store F&I revenue (up 13.4 percent), parts and service revenue (up 10.1 percent), as well as mid-single digit gains in used retail revenue (up 5.9 percent), and new vehicle retail revenue (up 4.6 percent). Same Store F&I gross profit PRU increased $161, or 9.7 percent per unit, to $1,821, and Same Store total gross profit grew 8.5 percent.
Same Store new vehicle retail gross profit PRU declined $39, to $1,810. Same Store total used vehicle gross profit PRU increased 5.6 percent, or $63, to $1,197, reflecting the impact of the used vehicle initiatives we launched last year.
Same Store operating margin increased 30 basis points, to 4.2 percent and adjusted Same Store operating margin increased 20 basis points, to 4.4 percent.
"We are very pleased with our U.S. performance as the numerous initiatives we have implemented across our used vehicle and service departments continue to gain traction and deliver strong Same Store growth," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's president of U.S. operations. "We are particularly pleased with the increased level of hiring and retention of service technicians and advisors, with Same Store headcount for both positions increasing by double-digit percentage points compared to the prior year period. This has driven the highest level of quarterly growth in U.S. Same Store parts and service revenue that we have ever seen."
- United Kingdom:
The Company's U.K. operations accounted for 20.4 percent of total revenues and 14.1 percent of total gross profit. Total Same Store U.K. revenues decreased 7.5 percent (decreased 2.1 percent), to $603.7 million. Same Store new vehicle units sold decreased 11.5 percent. Same Store total gross profit decreased 15.1 percent (decreased 10.3 percent), to $61.9 million.
Same Store SG&A expenses as a percent of gross profit increased 10.2 percentage points, to 92.1 percent; and operating margin decreased 120 basis points, to 0.3 percent.
- Brazil:
The Company's Brazilian operations accounted for 3.8 percent of total revenues and 3.0 percent of total gross profit. The Company's Same Store new vehicle revenue grew 9.1 percent on a constant currency basis, with units up 7.0 percent. On a Same Store constant currency basis, total revenues grew 8.0 percent, driven by revenue growth of the aforementioned 9.1 percent in new vehicles, 3.9 percent in total used vehicles, and 14.0 percent in parts & service.
SG&A expenses as a percent of gross profit improved 500 basis points, to 86.1 percent. Adjusted Same Store SG&A expenses as a percent of gross profit increased 400 basis points, to 90.5 percent.
Corporate Development
As previously announced in July 2019, the Company acquired two BMW and two MINI franchises in New Mexico, which are expected to generate approximately $100 million in annualized revenues.
Additionally, as recently announced in July 2019, the Company acquired five Volkswagen franchise dealerships in the County of Essex, northeast of London. This transaction includes four Volkswagen and one Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle franchises and adds further scale to Group 1's numerous existing operations in Essex. Specifically, the acquired operations are located in the cities of Chelmsford, Colchester, Romford and Southend. This acquisition is expected to generate approximately $115 million in annualized revenues. The addition of these stores increases the Company's U.K. operations to 49 dealerships (65 franchises), which includes 11 existing brands (Audi, BMW, Ford, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, MINI, SEAT, Skoda, Toyota, and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles).
In June 2019, the Company disposed of four franchises, which included BMW and MINI franchises in Watford (U.K.), a Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle franchise in Hatfield (U.K.), as well as a Mercedes-Benz franchise in Campo Grande (Brazil). These four franchises generated approximately $80 million in trailing-twelve-month revenues.
Year-to-date 2019, the Company has acquired a total of 11 franchises, which are expected to generate an estimated $255 million in annual revenues; and the Company has disposed of 11 franchises, which generated approximately $200 million in trailing-twelve-month revenues.
ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Group 1 owns and operates 184 automotive dealerships, 239 franchises, and 48 collision centers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.
Investors please visit www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.facebook.com/group1auto, and www.twitter.com/group1auto, where Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations, market position, pending and potential future acquisitions and business strategy, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the level of manufacturer incentives, (c) the future regulatory environment, (d) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles, (e) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (f) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (g) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions and the risks associated therewith, (h) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, and (i) our ability to retain key personnel. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SAME STORE DATA
In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes, and snow storms. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted income per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.
In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
REVENUES
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,565,375
$
1,555,570
0.6
Used vehicle retail sales
838,896
821,853
2.1
Used vehicle wholesale sales
95,996
92,854
3.4
Parts and service sales
378,167
358,129
5.6
Finance, insurance and other, net
127,255
115,056
10.6
Total revenues
3,005,689
2,943,462
2.1
COST OF SALES
New vehicle retail sales
1,495,671
1,478,988
1.1
Used vehicle retail sales
785,604
770,639
1.9
Used vehicle wholesale sales
96,089
92,613
3.8
Parts and service sales
174,072
163,059
6.8
Total cost of sales
2,551,436
2,505,299
1.8
GROSS PROFIT
454,253
438,163
3.7
Selling, general and administrative expenses
338,715
308,092
9.9
Depreciation and amortization expense
17,864
16,638
7.4
Asset impairments
537
4,268
(87.4)
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
97,137
109,165
(11.0)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Floorplan interest expense
(15,943)
(14,563)
9.5
Other interest expense, net
(17,961)
(19,414)
(7.5)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
63,233
75,188
(15.9)
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
(14,008)
(18,725)
(25.2)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
49,225
$
56,463
(12.8)
Less: earnings allocated to participating securities
$
1,842
$
1,916
(3.9)
Earnings available to diluted common shares
$
47,383
$
54,547
(13.1)
DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
$
2.64
$
2.72
(2.9)
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
17,930
20,046
(10.6)
Weighted average participating securities
702
708
(0.8)
Total weighted average shares
18,632
20,754
(10.2)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
REVENUES
New vehicle retail sales
$
2,979,860
$
3,069,160
(2.9)
Used vehicle retail sales
1,658,099
1,602,423
3.5
Used vehicle wholesale sales
188,134
196,883
(4.4)
Parts and service sales
747,341
707,644
5.6
Finance, insurance and other, net
240,631
227,378
5.8
Total revenues
5,814,065
5,803,488
0.2
COST OF SALES
New vehicle retail sales
2,838,765
2,917,151
(2.7)
Used vehicle retail sales
1,556,998
1,507,714
3.3
Used vehicle wholesale sales
187,776
194,987
(3.7)
Parts and service sales
344,770
325,710
5.9
Total cost of sales
4,928,309
4,945,562
(0.3)
GROSS PROFIT
885,756
857,926
3.2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
666,423
632,439
5.4
Depreciation and amortization expense
34,861
32,980
5.7
Asset impairments
537
4,268
(87.4)
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
183,935
188,239
(2.3)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Floorplan interest expense
(31,646)
(28,650)
10.5
Other interest expense, net
(36,880)
(38,234)
(3.5)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
115,409
121,355
(4.9)
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
(27,536)
(29,078)
(5.3)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
87,873
$
92,277
(4.8)
Less: earnings allocated to participating securities
$
3,299
$
3,123
5.6
Earnings available to diluted common shares
$
84,574
$
89,154
(5.1)
DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
$
4.73
$
4.42
7.0
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
17,878
20,176
(11.4)
Weighted average participating securities
702
712
(1.4)
Total weighted average shares
18,580
20,888
(11.0)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
37,740
$
15,932
136.9
Contracts in transit and vehicle receivables, net
252,529
265,660
(4.9)
Accounts and notes receivable, net
188,489
193,981
(2.8)
Inventories, net
1,793,671
1,844,059
(2.7)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
89,705
82,734
8.4
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
2,362,134
2,402,366
(1.7)
Property and equipment, net
1,422,986
1,347,835
5.6
Operating lease assets
202,719
—
100.0
Goodwill
963,502
963,925
—
Intangible franchise rights
259,540
259,630
—
Other assets
14,880
27,319
(45.5)
TOTAL ASSETS
$
5,225,761
$
5,001,075
4.5
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Floorplan notes payable - credit facility and other
$
1,199,184
$
1,292,452
(7.2)
Offset account related to floorplan notes payable - credit facility
(69,307)
(33,637)
106.0
Floorplan notes payable - manufacturer affiliates
426,636
417,924
2.1
Offset account related to floorplan notes payable - manufacturer affiliates
(150)
(100)
50.0
Current maturities of long-term debt
71,548
92,967
(23.0)
Current operating lease liabilities
23,504
—
100.0
Accounts payable
485,908
419,350
15.9
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
198,017
197,609
0.2
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
2,335,340
2,386,565
(2.1)
5.00% Senior Notes (principal of $550,000)
544,591
543,730
0.2
5.25% Senior Notes (principal of $300,000)
297,035
296,735
0.1
Acquisition line
38,113
31,842
19.7
Real estate related and other long-term debt, net of current maturities
367,843
366,723
0.3
Finance leases, net of current maturities
48,138
42,459
13.4
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
193,421
—
100.0
Deferred income taxes
134,649
134,683
—
Other liabilities
102,566
102,644
(0.1)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
255
255
—
Additional paid-in capital
288,197
292,774
(1.6)
Retained earnings
1,466,963
1,394,817
5.2
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(152,530)
(137,772)
10.7
Treasury stock
(438,820)
(454,380)
(3.4)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,164,065
1,095,694
6.2
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
5,225,761
$
5,001,075
4.5
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019 (%)
2018 (%)
2019 (%)
2018 (%)
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX
Region
Geographic Market
United States
Texas
36.0
35.2
35.0
35.4
Oklahoma
6.8
5.9
6.5
5.9
California
5.8
6.4
5.6
6.5
Massachusetts
4.7
4.7
4.5
4.7
Georgia
4.6
4.4
4.4
4.3
Florida
2.5
2.5
2.6
2.5
Louisiana
2.7
1.9
2.5
1.8
New Jersey
1.7
1.7
1.8
1.6
New Hampshire
1.8
1.8
1.7
1.8
South Carolina
1.7
1.6
1.7
1.6
Mississippi
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
Kansas
1.1
1.3
1.1
1.3
Alabama
0.7
0.6
0.7
0.6
Maryland
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
New Mexico
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.1
72.0
69.9
70.0
69.8
International
United Kingdom
22.0
25.1
24.2
25.2
Brazil
6.0
5.0
5.8
5.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX
Toyota/Lexus
24.9
23.9
24.0
24.0
Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA
13.4
15.2
14.2
14.7
BMW/MINI
11.9
12.2
12.2
12.4
Honda/Acura
10.6
8.9
10.7
9.2
Ford/Lincoln
10.6
11.0
10.6
11.2
Chevrolet/GMC/Buick/Cadillac
6.7
5.7
6.5
5.8
Nissan
6.3
6.0
6.1
6.4
Mercedes-Benz/smart/Sprinter
5.1
5.4
5.3
5.0
Hyundai/Kia
3.9
3.8
3.7
3.9
Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM
3.3
4.1
3.2
4.1
Jaguar/Land Rover
1.7
1.9
2.1
1.9
Other
1.6
1.9
1.4
1.4
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
REVENUES
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,188,792
$
1,146,882
3.7
Used vehicle retail sales
625,452
592,007
5.6
Used vehicle wholesale sales
44,285
42,781
3.5
Total used
669,737
634,788
5.5
Parts and service sales
309,645
288,889
7.2
Finance, insurance and other, net
110,506
97,442
13.4
Total revenues
$
2,278,680
$
2,168,001
5.1
GROSS MARGIN %
New vehicle retail sales
4.6
4.9
Used vehicle retail sales
6.9
6.6
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.1
3.6
Total used
6.6
6.4
Parts and service sales
54.0
54.2
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total gross margin
16.5
16.2
GROSS PROFIT
New vehicle retail sales
$
54,752
$
56,358
(2.8)
Used vehicle retail sales
43,330
38,809
11.6
Used vehicle wholesale sales
921
1,553
(40.7)
Total used
44,251
40,362
9.6
Parts and service sales
167,201
156,508
6.8
Finance, insurance and other, net
110,506
97,442
13.4
Total gross profit
$
376,710
$
350,670
7.4
UNITS SOLD
Retail new vehicles sold
30,318
30,388
(0.2)
Retail used vehicles sold
30,477
28,484
7.0
Wholesale used vehicles sold
6,828
7,292
(6.4)
Total used
37,305
35,776
4.3
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE
New vehicle retail
$
39,211
$
37,741
3.9
Used vehicle retail
$
20,522
$
20,784
(1.3)
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,806
$
1,855
(2.6)
Used vehicle retail sales
$
1,422
$
1,362
4.4
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
135
$
213
(36.6)
Total used
$
1,186
$
1,128
5.1
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$
1,818
$
1,655
9.8
OTHER
SG&A expenses
$
268,077
$
234,279
14.4
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
264,085
$
246,586
7.1
SG&A as % revenues
11.8
10.8
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1)
11.6
11.4
SG&A as % gross profit
71.2
66.8
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
70.1
70.3
Operating margin %
4.1
4.6
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
4.3
4.2
Pretax margin %
2.8
3.2
Adjusted pretax margin % (1)
3.0
2.8
INTEREST EXPENSE
Floorplan interest expense
$
(14,001)
$
(12,809)
9.3
Floorplan assistance
11,712
11,206
4.5
Net floorplan expense
$
(2,289)
$
(1,603)
42.8
Other interest expense, net
$
(16,611)
$
(17,332)
(4.2)
(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
REVENUES
New vehicle retail sales
$
2,220,534
$
2,236,835
(0.7)
Used vehicle retail sales
1,219,870
1,155,837
5.5
Used vehicle wholesale sales
87,112
96,783
(10.0)
Total used
1,306,982
1,252,620
4.3
Parts and service sales
607,247
573,403
5.9
Finance, insurance and other, net
206,699
193,629
6.8
Total revenues
$
4,341,462
$
4,256,487
2.0
GROSS MARGIN %
New vehicle retail sales
4.8
4.9
Used vehicle retail sales
6.7
6.3
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.4
3.1
Total used
6.4
6.0
Parts and service sales
54.0
53.7
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total gross margin
16.7
16.1
GROSS PROFIT
New vehicle retail sales
$
105,556
$
109,493
(3.6)
Used vehicle retail sales
81,614
72,294
12.9
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2,085
2,987
(30.2)
Total used
83,699
75,281
11.2
Parts and service sales
327,673
307,952
6.4
Finance, insurance and other, net
206,699
193,629
6.8
Total gross profit
$
723,627
$
686,355
5.4
UNITS SOLD
Retail new vehicles sold
56,708
59,061
(4.0)
Retail used vehicles sold
59,794
55,794
7.2
Wholesale used vehicles sold
13,978
16,675
(16.2)
Total used
73,772
72,469
1.8
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE
New vehicle retail
$
39,157
$
37,873
3.4
Used vehicle retail
$
20,401
$
20,716
(1.5)
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,861
$
1,854
0.4
Used vehicle retail sales
$
1,365
$
1,296
5.3
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
149
$
179
(16.8)
Total used
$
1,135
$
1,039
9.2
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$
1,774
$
1,686
5.2
OTHER
SG&A expenses
$
524,230
$
487,220
7.6
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
521,652
$
499,527
4.4
SG&A as % revenues
12.1
11.4
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1)
12.0
11.7
SG&A as % gross profit
72.4
71.0
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
72.1
72.8
Operating margin %
4.0
4.0
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
4.0
3.8
Pretax margin %
2.5
2.6
Adjusted pretax margin % (1)
2.6
2.4
INTEREST EXPENSE
Floorplan interest expense
$
(27,989)
$
(25,146)
11.3
Floorplan assistance
22,038
21,956
0.4
Net floorplan expense
$
(5,951)
$
(3,190)
86.6
Other interest expense, net
$
(33,786)
$
(34,348)
(1.6)
(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
Constant Currency (1)
% Increase/(Decrease)
REVENUES
New vehicle retail sales
$
302,224
$
338,635
(10.8)
(5.5)
Used vehicle retail sales
194,007
208,108
(6.8)
(1.4)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
46,882
46,527
0.8
6.6
Total used
240,889
254,635
(5.4)
0.1
Parts and service sales
56,360
57,996
(2.8)
2.8
Finance, insurance and other, net
14,961
15,617
(4.2)
1.3
Total revenues
$
614,434
$
666,883
(7.9)
(2.5)
GROSS MARGIN %
New vehicle retail sales
3.5
4.7
Used vehicle retail sales
4.3
5.3
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.7)
(3.0)
Total used
2.9
3.8
Parts and service sales
55.9
57.9
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total gross margin
10.4
11.2
GROSS PROFIT
New vehicle retail sales
$
10,625
$
15,907
(33.2)
(29.6)
Used vehicle retail sales
8,289
11,103
(25.3)
(20.7)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1,287)
(1,378)
6.6
1.6
Total used
7,002
9,725
(28.0)
(23.4)
Parts and service sales
31,483
33,555
(6.2)
(0.9)
Finance, insurance and other, net
14,961
15,617
(4.2)
1.3
Total gross profit
$
64,071
$
74,804
(14.3)
(9.5)
UNITS SOLD
Retail new vehicles sold
9,266
10,914
(15.1)
Retail used vehicles sold
8,280
8,501
(2.6)
Wholesale used vehicles sold
5,772
5,955
(3.1)
Total used
14,052
14,456
(2.8)
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE
New vehicle retail
$
32,616
$
31,028
5.1
11.3
Used vehicle retail
$
23,431
$
24,480
(4.3)
1.2
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,147
$
1,457
(21.3)
(17.1)
Used vehicle retail sales
$
1,001
$
1,306
(23.4)
(18.6)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
(223)
$
(231)
3.5
(1.5)
Total used
$
498
$
673
(26.0)
(21.2)
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$
853
$
804
6.1
12.1
OTHER
SG&A expenses
$
59,036
$
62,258
(5.2)
0.4
SG&A as % revenues
9.6
9.3
SG&A as % gross profit
92.1
83.2
Operating margin %
0.3
1.4
Pretax margin %
(0.3)
0.9
INTEREST EXPENSE
Floorplan interest expense
$
(1,738)
$
(1,617)
7.5
13.9
Floorplan assistance
100
240
(58.3)
(55.9)
Net floorplan expense
$
(1,638)
$
(1,377)
19.0
26.1
Other interest expense, net
$
(1,566)
$
(1,790)
(12.5)
(7.4)
(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
Constant Currency (1)
% Increase/(Decrease)
REVENUES
New vehicle retail sales
$
620,795
$
693,039
(10.4)
(4.9)
Used vehicle retail sales
397,568
400,657
(0.8)
5.4
Used vehicle wholesale sales
92,143
92,712
(0.6)
5.7
Total used
489,711
493,369
(0.7)
5.5
Parts and service sales
115,926
111,137
4.3
10.8
Finance, insurance and other, net
30,160
29,880
0.9
7.1
Total revenues
$
1,256,592
$
1,327,425
(5.3)
0.6
GROSS MARGIN %
New vehicle retail sales
4.4
5.0
Used vehicle retail sales
4.2
4.9
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.5)
(1.4)
Total used
2.9
3.7
Parts and service sales
55.4
57.2
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total gross margin
10.8
11.0
GROSS PROFIT
New vehicle retail sales
$
27,397
$
34,418
(20.4)
(15.9)
Used vehicle retail sales
16,577
19,663
(15.7)
(10.3)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2,297)
(1,308)
(75.6)
(84.0)
Total used
14,280
18,355
(22.2)
(17.0)
Parts and service sales
64,229
63,602
1.0
7.2
Finance, insurance and other, net
30,160
29,880
0.9
7.1
Total gross profit
$
136,066
$
146,255
(7.0)
(1.3)
UNITS SOLD
Retail new vehicles sold
19,610
21,364
(8.2)
Retail used vehicles sold
16,711
16,336
2.3
Wholesale used vehicles sold
11,139
11,542
(3.5)
Total used
27,850
27,878
(0.1)
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE
New vehicle retail
$
31,657
$
32,440
(2.4)
3.7
Used vehicle retail
$
23,791
$
24,526
(3.0)
3.0
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,397
$
1,611
(13.3)
(8.3)
Used vehicle retail sales
$
992
$
1,204
(17.6)
(12.3)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
(206)
$
(113)
(82.3)
(90.7)
Total used
$
513
$
658
(22.0)
(16.9)
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$
830
$
793
4.7
11.1
OTHER
SG&A expenses
$
118,228
$
121,854
(3.0)
3.1
SG&A as % revenues
9.4
9.2
SG&A as % gross profit
86.9
83.3
Operating margin %
0.9
1.4
Pretax margin %
0.4
0.9
INTEREST EXPENSE
Floorplan interest expense
$
(3,352)
$
(3,131)
7.1
13.9
Floorplan assistance
256
526
(51.3)
(48.1)
Net floorplan expense
$
(3,096)
$
(2,605)
18.8
26.4
Other interest expense, net
$
(3,150)
$
(3,322)
(5.2)
0.7
(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Brazil
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
Constant Currency (1)
% Increase/(Decrease)
REVENUES
New vehicle retail sales
$
74,359
$
70,053
6.1
16.2
Used vehicle retail sales
19,437
21,738
(10.6)
(2.4)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
4,829
3,546
36.2
47.0
Total used
24,266
25,284
(4.0)
4.6
Parts and service sales
12,162
11,244
8.2
18.1
Finance, insurance and other, net
1,788
1,997
(10.5)
(2.2)
Total revenues
$
112,575
$
108,578
3.7
13.4
GROSS MARGIN %
New vehicle retail sales
5.8
6.2
Used vehicle retail sales
8.6
6.0
Used vehicle wholesale sales
5.7
1.9
Total used
8.0
5.4
Parts and service sales
44.5
44.5
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total gross margin
12.0
11.7
GROSS PROFIT
New vehicle retail sales
$
4,327
$
4,317
0.2
9.7
Used vehicle retail sales
1,673
1,302
28.5
40.1
Used vehicle wholesale sales
273
66
313.6
393.3
Total used
1,946
1,368
42.3
57.2
Parts and service sales
5,411
5,007
8.1
18.1
Finance, insurance and other, net
1,788
1,997
(10.5)
(2.2)
Total gross profit
$
13,472
$
12,689
6.2
16.1
UNITS SOLD
Retail new vehicles sold
2,509
2,169
15.7
Retail used vehicles sold
988
1,023
(3.4)
Wholesale used vehicles sold
484
322
50.3
Total used
1,472
1,345
9.4
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE
New vehicle retail
$
29,637
$
32,297
(8.2)
0.5
Used vehicle retail
$
19,673
$
21,249
(7.4)
1.1
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,725
$
1,990
(13.3)
(5.2)
Used vehicle retail sales
$
1,693
$
1,273
33.0
45.1
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
564
$
205
175.1
228.2
Total used
$
1,322
$
1,017
30.0
43.7
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$
511
$
626
(18.4)
(10.8)
OTHER
SG&A expenses
$
11,602
$
11,555
0.4
9.7
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
12,162
$
11,005
10.5
20.9
SG&A as % revenues
10.3
10.6
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1)
10.8
10.1
SG&A as % gross profit
86.1
91.1
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
90.3
86.7
Operating margin %
0.8
0.6
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
0.8
1.1
Pretax margin %
0.8
0.2
Adjusted pretax margin % (1)
0.8
0.7
INTEREST EXPENSE
Floorplan interest expense
$
(204)
$
(137)
48.9
63.3
Other interest income (expense), net
$
216
$
(292)
(174.0)
(181.2)
(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Brazil
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
Constant Currency (1)
% Increase/(Decrease)
REVENUES
New vehicle retail sales
$
138,531
$
139,286
(0.5)
12.1
Used vehicle retail sales
40,661
45,929
(11.5)
(0.3)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
8,879
7,388
20.2
35.2
Total used
49,540
53,317
(7.1)
4.6
Parts and service sales
24,168
23,104
4.6
17.8
Finance, insurance and other, net
3,772
3,869
(2.5)
9.2
Total revenues
$
216,011
$
219,576
(1.6)
10.8
GROSS MARGIN %
New vehicle retail sales
5.9
5.8
Used vehicle retail sales
7.2
6.0
Used vehicle wholesale sales
6.4
2.9
Total used
7.0
5.6
Parts and service sales
44.1
44.9
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total gross margin
12.1
11.5
GROSS PROFIT
New vehicle retail sales
$
8,142
$
8,098
0.5
12.9
Used vehicle retail sales
2,910
2,752
5.7
19.5
Used vehicle wholesale sales
570
217
162.7
209.1
Total used
3,480
2,969
17.2
33.4
Parts and service sales
10,669
10,380
2.8
15.8
Finance, insurance and other, net
3,772
3,869
(2.5)
9.2
Total gross profit
$
26,063
$
25,316
3.0
15.9
UNITS SOLD
Retail new vehicles sold
4,649
4,236
9.7
Retail used vehicles sold
2,076
2,094
(0.9)
Wholesale used vehicles sold
956
679
40.8
Total used
3,032
2,773
9.3
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE
New vehicle retail
$
29,798
$
32,881
(9.4)
2.2
Used vehicle retail
$
19,586
$
21,934
(10.7)
0.5
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,751
$
1,912
(8.4)
2.9
Used vehicle retail sales
$
1,402
$
1,314
6.7
20.6
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
596
$
320
86.3
119.6
Total used
$
1,148
$
1,071
7.2
22.0
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$
561
$
611
(8.2)
2.8
OTHER
SG&A expenses
$
23,965
$
23,365
2.6
15.4
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
23,953
$
22,815
5.0
18.4
SG&A as % revenues
11.1
10.6
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1)
11.1
10.4
SG&A as % gross profit
91.9
92.3
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
91.9
90.1
Operating margin %
0.3
0.5
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
0.6
0.7
Pretax margin %
0.2
0.1
Adjusted pretax margin % (1)
0.5
0.3
INTEREST EXPENSE
Floorplan interest expense
$
(305)
$
(373)
(18.2)
(5.6)
Other interest income (expense), net
$
56
$
(564)
(109.9)
(112.5)
(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
Constant Currency (1)
% Increase/(Decrease)
REVENUES
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,565,375
$
1,555,570
0.6
2.2
Used vehicle retail sales
838,896
821,853
2.1
3.7
Used vehicle wholesale sales
95,996
92,854
3.4
6.7
Total used
934,892
914,707
2.2
4.0
Parts and service sales
378,167
358,129
5.6
6.8
Finance, insurance and other, net
127,255
115,056
10.6
11.5
Total revenues
$
3,005,689
$
2,943,462
2.1
3.7
GROSS MARGIN %
New vehicle retail sales
4.5
4.9
Used vehicle retail sales
6.4
6.2
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.1)
0.3
Total used
5.7
5.6
Parts and service sales
54.0
54.5
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total gross margin
15.1
14.9
GROSS PROFIT
New vehicle retail sales
$
69,704
$
76,582
(9.0)
(7.7)
Used vehicle retail sales
53,292
51,214
4.1
5.4
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(93)
241
(138.6)
(145.0)
Total used
53,199
51,455
3.4
4.7
Parts and service sales
204,095
195,070
4.6
5.8
Finance, insurance and other, net
127,255
115,056
10.6
11.5
Total gross profit
$
454,253
$
438,163
3.7
4.8
UNITS SOLD
Retail new vehicles sold
42,093
43,471
(3.2)
Retail used vehicles sold
39,745
38,008
4.6
Wholesale used vehicles sold
13,084
13,569
(3.6)
Total used
52,829
51,577
2.4
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE
New vehicle retail
$
37,188
$
35,784
3.9
5.6
Used vehicle retail
$
21,107
$
21,623
(2.4)
(0.9)
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,656
$
1,762
(6.0)
(4.7)
Used vehicle retail sales
$
1,341
$
1,347
(0.4)
0.8
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
(7)
$
18
(138.9)
(146.7)
Total used
$
1,007
$
998
0.9
2.2
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$
1,555
$
1,412
10.1
11.0
OTHER
SG&A expenses
$
338,715
$
308,092
9.9
11.4
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
335,283
$
319,849
4.8
6.3
SG&A as % revenues
11.3
10.5
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1)
11.2
10.9
SG&A as % gross profit
74.6
70.3
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
73.8
73.0
Operating margin %
3.2
3.7
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
3.4
3.5
Pretax margin %
2.1
2.6
Adjusted pretax margin % (1)
2.2
2.3
INTEREST EXPENSE
Floorplan interest expense
$
(15,943)
$
(14,563)
9.5
10.3
Floorplan assistance
11,812
11,447
3.2
3.2
Net floorplan expense
$
(4,131)
$
(3,116)
32.6
36.3
Other interest expense, net
$
(17,961)
$
(19,414)
(7.5)
(7.1)
(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
Constant Currency (1)
% Increase/(Decrease)
REVENUES
New vehicle retail sales
$
2,979,860
$
3,069,160
(2.9)
(1.1)
Used vehicle retail sales
1,658,099
1,602,423
3.5
5.3
Used vehicle wholesale sales
188,134
196,883
(4.4)
(0.9)
Total used
1,846,233
1,799,306
2.6
4.7
Parts and service sales
747,341
707,644
5.6
7.1
Finance, insurance and other, net
240,631
227,378
5.8
6.8
Total revenues
$
5,814,065
$
5,803,488
0.2
2.0
GROSS MARGIN %
New vehicle retail sales
4.7
5.0
Used vehicle retail sales
6.1
5.9
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.2
1.0
Total used
5.5
5.4
Parts and service sales
53.9
54.0
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total gross margin
15.2
14.8
GROSS PROFIT
New vehicle retail sales
$
141,095
$
152,009
(7.2)
(5.5)
Used vehicle retail sales
101,101
94,709
6.7
8.3
Used vehicle wholesale sales
358
1,896
(81.1)
(81.5)
Total used
101,459
96,605
5.0
6.5
Parts and service sales
402,571
381,934
5.4
6.8
Finance, insurance and other, net
240,631
227,378
5.8
6.8
Total gross profit
$
885,756
$
857,926
3.2
4.6
UNITS SOLD
Retail new vehicles sold
80,967
84,661
(4.4)
Retail used vehicles sold
78,581
74,224
5.9
Wholesale used vehicles sold
26,073
28,896
(9.8)
Total used
104,654
103,120
1.5
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE
New vehicle retail
$
36,803
$
36,252
1.5
3.4
Used vehicle retail
$
21,101
$
21,589
(2.3)
(0.5)
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,743
$
1,796
(3.0)
(1.2)
Used vehicle retail sales
$
1,287
$
1,276
0.9
2.3
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
14
$
66
(78.8)
(79.5)
Total used
$
969
$
937
3.4
4.9
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$
1,508
$
1,431
5.4
6.4
OTHER
SG&A expenses
$
666,423
$
632,439
5.4
7.0
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
663,833
$
644,196
3.0
4.7
SG&A as % revenues
11.5
10.9
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1)
11.4
11.1
SG&A as % gross profit
75.2
73.7
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
74.9
75.1
Operating margin %
3.2
3.2
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
3.2
3.1
Pretax margin %
2.0
2.1
Adjusted pretax margin % (1)
2.0
2.0
INTEREST EXPENSE
Floorplan interest expense
$
(31,646)
$
(28,650)
10.5
11.4
Floorplan assistance
22,294
22,482
(0.8)
(0.8)
Net floorplan expense
$
(9,352)
$
(6,168)
51.6
55.6
Other interest expense, net
$
(36,880)
$
(38,234)
(3.5)
(3.1)
(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Same Store U.S. (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
REVENUES
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,165,371
$
1,114,450
4.6
Used vehicle retail sales
611,756
577,855
5.9
Used vehicle wholesale sales
43,391
41,368
4.9
Total used
655,147
619,223
5.8
Parts and service sales
307,085
278,881
10.1
Finance, insurance and other, net
108,102
95,304
13.4
Total revenues
$
2,235,705
$
2,107,858
6.1
GROSS MARGIN %
New vehicle retail sales
4.6
4.9
Used vehicle retail sales
7.0
6.6
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.2
3.9
Total used
6.6
6.4
Parts and service sales
53.8
54.5
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total gross margin
16.6
16.2
GROSS PROFIT
New vehicle retail sales
$
53,566
$
54,730
(2.1)
Used vehicle retail sales
42,602
37,937
12.3
Used vehicle wholesale sales
952
1,613
(41.0)
Total used
43,554
39,550
10.1
Parts and service sales
165,177
151,895
8.7
Finance, insurance and other, net
108,102
95,304
13.4
Total gross profit
$
370,399
$
341,479
8.5
UNITS SOLD
Retail new vehicles sold
29,588
29,595
—
Retail used vehicles sold
29,773
27,815
7.0
Wholesale used vehicles sold
6,618
7,058
(6.2)
Total used
36,391
34,873
4.4
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE
New vehicle retail
$
39,387
$
37,657
4.6
Used vehicle retail
$
20,547
$
20,775
(1.1)
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,810
$
1,849
(2.1)
Used vehicle retail sales
$
1,431
$
1,364
4.9
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
144
$
229
(37.1)
Total used
$
1,197
$
1,134
5.6
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$
1,821
$
1,660
9.7
OTHER
SG&A expenses
$
263,184
$
244,896
7.5
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
259,192
$
240,302
7.9
SG&A as % revenues
11.8
11.6
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1)
11.6
11.4
SG&A as % gross profit
71.1
71.7
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
70.0
70.4
Operating margin %
4.2
3.9
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
4.4
4.2
(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Same Store U.S. (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
REVENUES
New vehicle retail sales
$
2,170,350
$
2,175,744
(0.2)
Used vehicle retail sales
1,189,401
1,127,097
5.5
Used vehicle wholesale sales
85,265
93,907
(9.2)
Total used
1,274,666
1,221,004
4.4
Parts and service sales
601,064
554,170
8.5
Finance, insurance and other, net
201,812
189,410
6.5
Total revenues
$
4,247,892
$
4,140,328
2.6
GROSS MARGIN %
New vehicle retail sales
4.7
4.9
Used vehicle retail sales
6.7
6.3
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.5
3.2
Total used
6.4
6.0
Parts and service sales
53.8
53.9
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total gross margin
16.7
16.1
GROSS PROFIT
New vehicle retail sales
$
102,973
$
106,199
(3.0)
Used vehicle retail sales
79,937
70,528
13.3
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2,151
3,041
(29.3)
Total used
82,088
73,569
11.6
Parts and service sales
323,200
298,872
8.1
Finance, insurance and other, net
201,812
189,410
6.5
Total gross profit
$
710,073
$
668,050
6.3
UNITS SOLD
Retail new vehicles sold
55,157
57,602
(4.2)
Retail used vehicles sold
58,162
54,450
6.8
Wholesale used vehicles sold
13,539
16,229
(16.6)
Total used
71,701
70,679
1.4
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE
New vehicle retail
$
39,349
$
37,772
4.2
Used vehicle retail
$
20,450
$
20,700
(1.2)
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,867
$
1,844
1.2
Used vehicle retail sales
$
1,374
$
1,295
6.1
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
159
$
187
(15.0)
Total used
$
1,145
$
1,041
10.0
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$
1,781
$
1,690
5.4
OTHER
SG&A expenses
$
516,471
$
489,849
5.4
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
509,754
$
485,256
5.0
SG&A as % revenues
12.2
11.8
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1)
12.0
11.7
SG&A as % gross profit
72.7
73.3
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
71.8
72.6
Operating margin %
3.9
3.6
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
4.0
3.8
(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Same Store U.K. (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
Constant Currency (1)
% Increase/(Decrease)
REVENUES
New vehicle retail sales
$
298,728
$
332,439
(10.1)
(4.8)
Used vehicle retail sales
190,782
204,358
(6.6)
(1.3)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
45,990
45,797
0.4
6.3
Total used
236,772
250,155
(5.3)
0.1
Parts and service sales
53,528
54,970
(2.6)
3.0
Finance, insurance and other, net
14,649
15,373
(4.7)
0.7
Total revenues
$
603,677
$
652,937
(7.5)
(2.1)
GROSS MARGIN %
New vehicle retail sales
3.5
4.7
Used vehicle retail sales
4.2
5.3
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.7)
(2.5)
Total used
2.9
3.9
Parts and service sales
55.8
58.2
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total gross margin
10.2
11.2
GROSS PROFIT
New vehicle retail sales
$
10,465
$
15,785
(33.7)
(30.2)
Used vehicle retail sales
8,088
10,823
(25.3)
(20.6)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1,225)
(1,127)
(8.7)
(14.6)
Total used
6,863
9,696
(29.2)
(24.7)
Parts and service sales
29,880
32,019
(6.7)
(1.4)
Finance, insurance and other, net
14,649
15,373
(4.7)
0.7
Total gross profit
$
61,857
$
72,873
(15.1)
(10.3)
UNITS SOLD
Retail new vehicles sold
9,109
10,290
(11.5)
Retail used vehicles sold
8,052
8,285
(2.8)
Wholesale used vehicles sold
5,604
5,818
(3.7)
Total used
13,656
14,103
(3.2)
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE
New vehicle retail
$
32,795
$
32,307
1.5
7.5
Used vehicle retail
$
23,694
$
24,666
(3.9)
1.6
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,149
$
1,534
(25.1)
(21.1)
Used vehicle retail sales
$
1,004
$
1,306
(23.1)
(18.3)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
(219)
$
(194)
(12.9)
(18.9)
Total used
$
503
$
688
(26.9)
(22.3)
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$
854
$
828
3.1
9.0
OTHER
SG&A expenses
$
56,998
$
59,703
(4.5)
1.0
SG&A as % revenues
9.4
9.1
SG&A as % gross profit
92.1
81.9
Operating margin %
0.3
1.5
(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Same Store U.K. (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
Constant Currency (1)
% Increase/(Decrease)
REVENUES
New vehicle retail sales
$
578,891
$
657,700
(12.0)
(6.5)
Used vehicle retail sales
368,637
387,276
(4.8)
1.1
Used vehicle wholesale sales
87,211
90,365
(3.5)
2.6
Total used
455,848
477,641
(4.6)
1.4
Parts and service sales
104,274
103,193
1.0
7.3
Finance, insurance and other, net
28,307
28,841
(1.9)
4.1
Total revenues
$
1,167,320
$
1,267,375
(7.9)
(2.1)
GROSS MARGIN %
New vehicle retail sales
4.5
5.1
Used vehicle retail sales
4.1
4.9
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.3)
(1.1)
Total used
2.9
3.8
Parts and service sales
55.4
57.7
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total gross margin
10.7
11.0
GROSS PROFIT
New vehicle retail sales
$
25,956
$
33,291
(22.0)
(17.6)
Used vehicle retail sales
15,161
19,143
(20.8)
(15.7)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2,013)
(1,029)
(95.6)
(105.0)
Total used
13,148
18,114
(27.4)
(22.5)
Parts and service sales
57,724
59,518
(3.0)
2.9
Finance, insurance and other, net
28,307
28,841
(1.9)
4.1
Total gross profit
$
125,135
$
139,764
(10.5)
(5.0)
UNITS SOLD
Retail new vehicles sold
18,324
19,947
(8.1)
Retail used vehicles sold
15,343
15,654
(2.0)
Wholesale used vehicles sold
10,474
11,209
(6.6)
Total used
25,817
26,863
(3.9)
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE
New vehicle retail
$
31,592
$
32,972
(4.2)
1.8
Used vehicle retail
$
24,026
$
24,740
(2.9)
3.2
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,417
$
1,669
(15.1)
(10.3)
Used vehicle retail sales
$
988
$
1,223
(19.2)
(14.0)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
(192)
$
(92)
(108.7)
(119.4)
Total used
$
509
$
674
(24.5)
(19.4)
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$
841
$
810
3.8
10.1
OTHER
SG&A expenses
$
108,286
$
114,985
(5.8)
0.1
SG&A as % revenues
9.3
9.1
SG&A as % gross profit
86.5
82.3
Operating margin %
0.9
1.5
(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Same Store Brazil (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
Constant Currency (1)
% Increase/(Decrease)
REVENUES
New vehicle retail sales
$
69,103
$
69,393
(0.4)
9.1
Used vehicle retail sales
18,707
21,014
(11.0)
(2.6)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
4,238
3,124
35.7
47.6
Total used
22,945
24,138
(4.9)
3.9
Parts and service sales
11,683
11,189
4.4
14.0
Finance, insurance and other, net
1,618
1,990
(18.7)
(11.2)
Total revenues
$
105,349
$
106,710
(1.3)
8.0
GROSS MARGIN %
New vehicle retail sales
5.9
6.2
Used vehicle retail sales
8.2
5.9
Used vehicle wholesale sales
6.6
2.7
Total used
7.9
5.4
Parts and service sales
44.5
44.6
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total gross margin
12.1
11.8
GROSS PROFIT
New vehicle retail sales
$
4,091
$
4,284
(4.5)
4.5
Used vehicle retail sales
1,528
1,230
24.2
35.8
Used vehicle wholesale sales
278
85
227.1
274.0
Total used
1,806
1,315
37.3
51.4
Parts and service sales
5,196
4,994
4.0
13.8
Finance, insurance and other, net
1,618
1,990
(18.7)
(11.2)
Total gross profit
$
12,711
$
12,583
1.0
10.5
UNITS SOLD
Retail new vehicles sold
2,301
2,150
7.0
Retail used vehicles sold
928
1,007
(7.8)
Wholesale used vehicles sold
426
313
36.1
Total used
1,354
1,320
2.6
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE
New vehicle retail
$
30,032
$
32,276
(7.0)
1.9
Used vehicle retail
$
20,158
$
20,868
(3.4)
5.6
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,778
$
1,993
(10.8)
(2.3)
Used vehicle retail sales
$
1,647
$
1,221
34.9
47.4
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
653
$
272
140.1
174.8
Total used
$
1,334
$
996
33.9
47.6
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$
501
$
630
(20.5)
(13.1)
OTHER
SG&A expenses
$
11,506
$
11,307
1.8
11.0
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
11,506
$
10,880
5.8
15.6
SG&A as % revenues
10.9
10.6
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1)
10.9
10.2
SG&A as % gross profit
90.5
89.9
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
90.5
86.5
Operating margin %
0.2
0.8
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
0.8
1.2
(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Same Store Brazil (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
Constant Currency (1)
% Increase/(Decrease)
REVENUES
New vehicle retail sales
$
126,019
$
138,626
(9.1)
2.6
Used vehicle retail sales
38,150
45,205
(15.6)
(4.8)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
8,288
6,966
19.0
34.6
Total used
46,438
52,171
(11.0)
0.5
Parts and service sales
22,953
23,049
(0.4)
12.2
Finance, insurance and other, net
3,333
3,861
(13.7)
(3.3)
Total revenues
$
198,743
$
217,707
(8.7)
3.0
GROSS MARGIN %
New vehicle retail sales
6.0
5.8
Used vehicle retail sales
6.9
5.9
Used vehicle wholesale sales
6.9
3.4
Total used
6.9
5.6
Parts and service sales
44.0
45.0
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total gross margin
12.1
11.6
GROSS PROFIT
New vehicle retail sales
$
7,507
$
8,065
(6.9)
4.6
Used vehicle retail sales
2,630
2,681
(1.9)
11.2
Used vehicle wholesale sales
574
237
142.2
182.1
Total used
3,204
2,918
9.8
25.1
Parts and service sales
10,102
10,367
(2.6)
9.9
Finance, insurance and other, net
3,333
3,861
(13.7)
(3.3)
Total gross profit
$
24,146
$
25,211
(4.2)
7.9
UNITS SOLD
Retail new vehicles sold
4,151
4,217
(1.6)
Retail used vehicles sold
1,919
2,078
(7.7)
Wholesale used vehicles sold
837
670
24.9
Total used
2,756
2,748
0.3
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE
New vehicle retail
$
30,359
$
32,873
(7.6)
4.2
Used vehicle retail
$
19,880
$
21,754
(8.6)
3.1
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,808
$
1,912
(5.4)
6.3
Used vehicle retail sales
$
1,371
$
1,290
6.3
20.4
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
686
$
354
93.8
125.8
Total used
$
1,163
$
1,062
9.5
24.7
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$
549
$
613
(10.4)
0.3
OTHER
SG&A expenses
$
22,568
$
23,038
(2.0)
10.2
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
22,568
$
22,611
(0.2)
12.5
SG&A as % revenues
11.4
10.6
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1)
11.4
10.4
SG&A as % gross profit
93.5
91.4
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
93.5
89.7
Operating margin %
0.1
0.6
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
0.4
0.8
(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Same Store Consolidated (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
Constant Currency (1)
% Increase/(Decrease)
REVENUES
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,533,202
$
1,516,282
1.1
2.7
Used vehicle retail sales
821,245
803,227
2.2
3.8
Used vehicle wholesale sales
93,619
90,289
3.7
7.1
Total used
914,864
893,516
2.4
4.2
Parts and service sales
372,296
345,040
7.9
9.1
Finance, insurance and other, net
124,369
112,667
10.4
11.3
Total revenues
$
2,944,731
$
2,867,505
2.7
4.3
GROSS MARGIN %
New vehicle retail sales
4.4
4.9
Used vehicle retail sales
6.4
6.2
Used vehicle wholesale sales
—
0.6
Total used
5.7
5.7
Parts and service sales
53.8
54.7
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total gross margin
15.1
14.9
GROSS PROFIT
New vehicle retail sales
$
68,122
$
74,799
(8.9)
(7.7)
Used vehicle retail sales
52,218
49,990
4.5
5.8
Used vehicle wholesale sales
5
571
(99.1)
(103.3)
Total used
52,223
50,561
3.3
4.5
Parts and service sales
200,253
188,908
6.0
7.2
Finance, insurance and other, net
124,369
112,667
10.4
11.3
Total gross profit
$
444,967
$
426,935
4.2
5.3
UNITS SOLD
Retail new vehicles sold
40,998
42,035
(2.5)
Retail used vehicles sold
38,753
37,107
4.4
Wholesale used vehicles sold
12,648
13,189
(4.1)
Total used
51,401
50,296
2.2
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE
New vehicle retail
$
37,397
$
36,072
3.7
5.3
Used vehicle retail
$
21,192
$
21,646
(2.1)
(0.6)
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,662
$
1,779
(6.6)
(5.3)
Used vehicle retail sales
$
1,347
$
1,347
—
1.3
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
—
$
43
(100.0)
(103.4)
Total used
$
1,016
$
1,005
1.1
2.3
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$
1,559
$
1,424
9.5
10.4
OTHER
SG&A expenses
$
331,688
$
315,906
5.0
6.4
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
327,696
$
310,885
5.4
6.8
SG&A as % revenues
11.3
11.0
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1)
11.1
10.8
SG&A as % gross profit
74.5
74.0
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
73.6
72.8
Operating margin %
3.2
3.2
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
3.4
3.5
(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Same Store Consolidated (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
% Increase/
(Decrease)
Constant Currency (1)
% Increase/(Decrease)
REVENUES
New vehicle retail sales
$
2,875,260
$
2,972,070
(3.3)
(1.5)
Used vehicle retail sales
1,596,188
1,559,578
2.3
4.1
Used vehicle wholesale sales
180,764
191,238
(5.5)
(2.0)
Total used
1,776,952
1,750,816
1.5
3.5
Parts and service sales
728,291
680,412
7.0
8.4
Finance, insurance and other, net
233,452
222,112
5.1
6.1
Total revenues
$
5,613,955
$
5,625,410
(0.2)
1.5
GROSS MARGIN %
New vehicle retail sales
4.7
5.0
Used vehicle retail sales
6.1
5.9
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.4
1.2
Total used
5.5
5.4
Parts and service sales
53.7
54.2
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total gross margin
15.3
14.8
GROSS PROFIT
New vehicle retail sales
$
136,436
$
147,555
(7.5)
(5.9)
Used vehicle retail sales
97,728
92,352
5.8
7.3
Used vehicle wholesale sales
712
2,249
(68.3)
(68.5)
Total used
98,440
94,601
4.1
5.5
Parts and service sales
391,026
368,757
6.0
7.4
Finance, insurance and other, net
233,452
222,112
5.1
6.1
Total gross profit
$
859,354
$
833,025
3.2
4.4
UNITS SOLD
Retail new vehicles sold
77,632
81,766
(5.1)
Retail used vehicles sold
75,424
72,182
4.5
Wholesale used vehicles sold
24,850
28,108
(11.6)
Total used
100,274
100,290
—
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE
New vehicle retail
$
37,037
$
36,348
1.9
3.7
Used vehicle retail
$
21,163
$
21,606
(2.1)
(0.3)
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,757
$
1,805
(2.7)
(0.9)
Used vehicle retail sales
$
1,296
$
1,279
1.3
2.7
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
29
$
80
(63.8)
(64.3)
Total used
$
982
$
943
4.1
5.5
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$
1,525
$
1,443
5.7
6.7
OTHER
SG&A expenses
$
647,325
$
627,872
3.1
4.6
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
640,607
$
622,851
2.9
4.4
SG&A as % revenues
11.5
11.2
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1)
11.4
11.1
SG&A as % gross profit
75.3
75.4
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
74.5
74.8
Operating margin %
3.2
3.0
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
3.3
3.2
(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S. (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
% Increase/
(Decrease)
SG&A RECONCILIATION
As reported
$
268,077
$
234,279
14.4
Pre-tax adjustments:
Catastrophic events
(3,992)
(5,812)
Gain (loss) on real estate and dealership transactions
—
20,119
Legal matters
—
(2,000)
Adjusted SG&A
$
264,085
$
246,586
7.1
SG&A AS % REVENUES
Unadjusted
11.8
10.8
Adjusted
11.6
11.4
SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:
Unadjusted
71.2
66.8
Adjusted
70.1
70.3
OPERATING MARGIN %
Unadjusted
4.1
4.6
Adjusted (2)
4.3
4.2
PRETAX MARGIN %
Unadjusted
2.8
3.2
Adjusted (2)
3.0
2.8
SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION
As reported
$
263,184
$
244,896
7.5
Pre-tax adjustments:
Catastrophic events
(3,992)
(5,812)
Gain (loss) on real estate and dealership transactions
—
3,218
Legal matters
—
(2,000)
Adjusted Same Store SG&A
$
259,192
$
240,302
7.9
SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES
Unadjusted
11.8
11.6
Adjusted
11.6
11.4
SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT
Unadjusted
71.1
71.7
Adjusted
70.0
70.4
SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %
Unadjusted
4.2
3.9
Adjusted (3)
4.4
4.2
(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."
(2) Excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above, as well as a non-cash asset impairment charge of $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
(3) Excludes the impact of Same Store SG&A reconciling items above, as well as a non-cash asset impairment charge of $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S. (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
% Increase/
(Decrease)
SG&A RECONCILIATION
As reported
$
524,230
$
487,220
7.6
Pre-tax adjustments:
Catastrophic events
(5,965)
(5,812)
Gain (loss) on real estate and dealership transactions
5,216
20,119
Legal matters
(1,829)
(2,000)
Adjusted SG&A
$
521,652
$
499,527
4.4
SG&A AS % REVENUES
Unadjusted
12.1
11.4
Adjusted
12.0
11.7
SG&A AS % OF GROSS PROFIT
Unadjusted
72.4
71.0
Adjusted
72.1
72.8
OPERATING MARGIN %
Unadjusted
4.0
4.0
Adjusted (2)
4.0
3.8
PRETAX MARGIN %
Unadjusted
2.5
2.6
Adjusted (2)
2.6
2.4
SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION
As reported
$
516,471
$
489,849
5.4
Pre-tax adjustments:
Catastrophic events
(5,964)
(5,811)
Gain (loss) on real estate and dealership transactions
1,076
3,218
Legal matters
(1,829)
(2,000)
Adjusted Same Store SG&A
$
509,754
$
485,256
5.0
SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES
Unadjusted
12.2
11.8
Adjusted
12.0
11.7
SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT
Unadjusted
72.7
73.3
Adjusted
71.8
72.6
SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %
Unadjusted
3.9
3.6
Adjusted (3)
4.1
3.8
(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."
(2) Excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above, as well as a non-cash asset impairment charge of $4.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
(3) Excludes the impact of Same Store SG&A reconciling items above, as well as a non-cash asset impairment charge of $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Brazil (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
SG&A RECONCILIATION
As reported
$
11,602
$
11,555
0.4
Pre-tax adjustments:
Gain (loss) on real estate and dealership transactions
182
—
Legal matters
378
(550)
Adjusted SG&A
$
12,162
$
11,005
10.5
SG&A AS % REVENUES
Unadjusted
10.3
10.6
Adjusted
10.8
10.1
SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT
Unadjusted
86.1
91.1
Adjusted
90.3
86.7
OPERATING MARGIN %
Unadjusted
0.8
0.6
Adjusted (2)
0.8
1.1
PRETAX MARGIN %
Unadjusted
0.8
0.2
Adjusted (2)
0.8
0.7
SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION
As reported
$
11,506
$
11,307
1.8
Pre-tax adjustments:
Legal matters
—
(427)
Adjusted Same Store SG&A
$
11,506
$
10,880
5.8
SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES
Unadjusted
10.9
10.6
Adjusted
10.9
10.2
SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT
Unadjusted
90.5
89.9
Adjusted
90.5
86.5
SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %
Unadjusted
0.2
0.8
Adjusted (3)
0.8
1.2
(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."
(2) Excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above, as well as a non-cash asset impairment charge of $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
(3) Excludes the impact of Same Store SG&A reconciling items above, as well as a non-cash asset impairment charge of $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Brazil (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
% Increase/
(Decrease)
SG&A RECONCILIATION
As reported
$
23,965
$
23,365
2.6
Pre-tax adjustments:
Gain (loss) on real estate and dealership transactions
182
—
Legal matters
(194)
(550)
Adjusted SG&A
$
23,953
$
22,815
5.0
SG&A AS % REVENUES
Unadjusted
11.1
10.6
Adjusted
11.1
10.4
SG&A AS % OF GROSS PROFIT
Unadjusted
91.9
92.3
Adjusted
91.9
90.1
OPERATING MARGIN %
Unadjusted
0.3
0.5
Adjusted (2)
0.6
0.7
PRETAX MARGIN %
Unadjusted
0.2
0.1
Adjusted (2)
0.5
0.3
SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION
As reported
$
22,568
$
23,038
(2.0)
Pre-tax adjustments:
Legal matters
—
(427)
Adjusted Same Store SG&A
$
22,568
$
22,611
(0.2)
SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES
Unadjusted
11.4
10.6
Adjusted
11.4
10.4
SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT
Unadjusted
93.5
91.4
Adjusted
93.5
89.7
SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %
Unadjusted
0.1
0.6
Adjusted (3)
0.4
0.8
(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."
(2) Excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above, as well as a non-cash asset impairment charge of $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
(3) Excludes the impact of Same Store SG&A reconciling items above, as well as a non-cash asset impairment charge of $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION
As reported
Pretax net income (loss)
$
63,233
$
75,188
Income tax benefit (provision)
(14,008)
(18,725)
Net income (loss)
$
49,225
$
56,463
(12.8)
Effective tax rate
22.2
%
24.9
%
Adjustments:
Catastrophic events
Pre-tax
$
3,992
$
5,812
Tax impact
$
(963)
$
(1,444)
(Gain) loss on real estate and dealership transactions
Pre-tax
$
(182)
$
(20,119)
Tax impact
$
533
$
4,917
Legal matters
Pre-tax
$
(378)
$
2,550
Tax impact
$
—
$
(568)
Non-cash asset impairment
Pre-tax
$
537
$
4,268
Tax impact
$
—
$
(1,089)
Adjusted
Pretax net income (loss)
$
67,202
$
67,699
Income tax benefit (provision)
(14,438)
(16,909)
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
52,764
$
50,790
3.9
Effective tax rate
21.5
%
25.0
%
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO DILUTED
COMMON SHARES RECONCILIATION
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
52,764
$
50,790
3.9
Less: Adjusted earnings allocated to participating securities
1,975
1,722
14.7
Adjusted net income (loss) available to diluted common shares
$
50,789
$
49,068
3.5
DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE RECONCILIATION
As reported
$
2.64
$
2.72
(2.9)
After-tax adjustments:
Catastrophic events
0.16
0.21
(Gain) loss on real estate and dealership transactions
0.02
(0.73)
Legal matters
(0.02)
0.10
Non-cash asset impairment
0.03
0.15
Adjusted diluted income (loss) per share
$
2.83
$
2.45
15.5
SG&A RECONCILIATION
As reported
$
338,715
$
308,092
9.9
Pre-tax adjustments:
Catastrophic events
(3,992)
(5,812)
Gain (loss) on real estate and dealership transactions
182
20,119
Legal matters
378
(2,550)
Adjusted SG&A
$
335,283
$
319,849
4.8
SG&A AS % REVENUES
Unadjusted
11.3
10.5
Adjusted
11.2
10.9
SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT
Unadjusted
74.6
70.3
Adjusted
73.8
73.0
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated - (Continued) (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
OPERATING MARGIN %
Unadjusted
3.2
3.7
Adjusted (2)
3.4
3.5
PRETAX MARGIN %
Unadjusted
2.1
2.6
Adjusted (2)
2.2
2.3
SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION
As reported
$
331,688
$
315,906
5.0
Pre-tax adjustments:
Catastrophic events
(3,992)
(5,812)
Gain (loss) on real estate and dealership transactions
—
3,218
Legal matters
—
(2,427)
Adjusted Same Store SG&A
$
327,696
$
310,885
5.4
SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES
Unadjusted
11.3
11.0
Adjusted
11.1
10.8
SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT
Unadjusted
74.5
74.0
Adjusted
73.6
72.8
SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %
Unadjusted
3.2
3.2
Adjusted (3)
3.4
3.5
(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."
(2) Excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above, as well as non-cash asset impairment charges of $0.5 million and $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.
(3) Excludes the impact of Same Store SG&A reconciling items above, as well as non-cash asset impairment charges of $0.5 million and $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
2019
2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION
As reported
Pretax net income (loss)
$
115,409
$
121,355
Income tax benefit (provision)
(27,536)
(29,078)
Net income (loss)
$
87,873
$
92,277
(4.8)
Effective tax rate
23.9
%
24.0
%
Adjustments:
Catastrophic events
Pre-tax
$
5,965
$
5,812
Tax impact
$
(1,482)
$
(1,444)
(Gain) loss on real estate and dealership transactions
Pre-tax
$
(5,398)
$
(20,119)
Tax impact
$
1,914
$
4,917
Legal matters
Pre-tax
$
2,023
$
2,550
Tax impact
$
(481)
$
(568)
Non-cash asset impairment
Pre-tax
$
537
$
4,268
Tax impact
$
—
$
(1,089)
Adjusted
Pretax net income (loss)
$
118,536
$
113,866
Income tax benefit (provision)
(27,585)
(27,262)
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
90,951
$
86,604
5.0
Effective tax rate
23.3
%
23.9
%
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO DILUTED
COMMON SHARES RECONCILIATION
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
90,951
$
86,604
5.0
Less: Adjusted earnings allocated to participating securities
3,415
2,930
16.6
Adjusted net income (loss) available to diluted common shares
$
87,536
$
83,674
4.6
DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE RECONCILIATION
As reported
$
4.73
$
4.42
7.0
After-tax adjustments:
Catastrophic events
0.25
0.21
(Gain) loss on real estate and dealership transactions
(0.19)
(0.73)
Legal matters
0.08
0.10
Non-cash asset impairment
0.03
0.15
Adjusted diluted income (loss) per share
$
4.90
$
4.15
18.1
SG&A RECONCILIATION
As reported
$
666,423
$
632,439
5.4
Pre-tax adjustments:
Catastrophic events
(5,965)
(5,812)
Gain (loss) on real estate and dealership transactions
5,398
20,119
Legal matters
(2,023)
(2,550)
Adjusted SG&A
$
663,833
$
644,196
3.0
SG&A AS % REVENUES
Unadjusted
11.5
10.9
Adjusted
11.4
11.1
SG&A AS % OF GROSS PROFIT
Unadjusted
75.2
73.7
Adjusted
74.9
75.1
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated - (Continued) (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
2019
2018
%
Increase/(Decrease)
OPERATING MARGIN %
Unadjusted
3.2
3.2
Adjusted (2)
3.2
3.1
PRETAX MARGIN %
Unadjusted
2.0
2.1
Adjusted (2)
2.0
2.0
SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION
As reported
$
647,325
$
627,872
3.1
Pre-tax adjustments:
Catastrophic events
(5,965)
(5,812)
Gain (loss) on real estate and dealership transactions
1,076
3,218
Legal matters
(1,829)
(2,427)
Adjusted Same Store SG&A
$
640,607
$
622,851
2.9
SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES
Unadjusted
11.5
11.2
Adjusted
11.4
11.1
SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT
Unadjusted
75.3
75.4
Adjusted
74.5
74.8
SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %
Unadjusted
3.2
3.0
Adjusted (3)
3.3
3.2
(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."
(2) Excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above, as well as non-cash asset impairment charges of $0.5 million and $4.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.
(3) Excludes the impact of Same Store SG&A reconciling items above, as well as non-cash asset impairment charges of $0.5 million and $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.
