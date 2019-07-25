1 Automotive : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results 0 07/25/2019 | 06:08am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HOUSTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI), ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 500 automotive retailer, today reported 2019 second quarter net income of $49.2 million, diluted earnings per common share of $2.64, adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) of $52.8 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per common share (a non-GAAP measure) of $2.83. Second quarter 2019 adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share exclude approximately $3.5 million net after-tax adjustments, or $0.19 per common share. These adjustments consist primarily of $3.0 million related to catastrophic weather events, or $0.16 per common share; and non-cash asset impairments of $0.5 million, or $0.03 per common share. "We delivered a strong quarter based on exceptional results in the U.S. despite a soft new vehicle sales market. Record Same Store parts and service revenue growth of more than 10 percent and record F&I per retail unit profitability drove Same Store gross profit growth of 8.5 percent," said Earl J. Hesterberg, Group 1's president and chief executive officer. "This performance demonstrates that we can continue to increase profits in a less than optimal new vehicle sales environment." "In contrast to our strong U.S. performance, we saw significant weakness in our U.K. operations. Weak overall market conditions stemming from BREXIT uncertainty were compounded by a decline in used vehicle market values. We are in the midst of a significant cost reduction effort in the U.K. to respond to these market fluctuations," added Hesterberg. Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2019 (year-over-year comparable basis) For ease of comparison, we have included constant currency metrics (a non-GAAP measure) both below (shown in parenthesis) and in the financial tables that follow: Total revenue grew 2.1 percent (3.7 percent), to $3.0 billion .

. Total gross profit grew 3.7 percent (4.8 percent), to $454.3 million .

. New vehicle revenues increased 0.6 percent (2.2 percent), despite a slight decrease in unit sales. New vehicle gross profit decreased 9.0 percent (decreased 7.7 percent), to $69.7 million , largely explained by the decision to forego certain OEM volume bonuses in the U.K. by not self-registering vehicles this quarter.

, largely explained by the decision to forego certain OEM volume bonuses in the U.K. by not self-registering vehicles this quarter. Retail used vehicle revenues increased 2.1 percent (3.7 percent) on 4.6 percent higher unit sales. Retail used vehicle gross profit increased 4.1 percent (5.4 percent), to $53.3 million . Total used vehicle gross profit was up 3.4 percent (4.7 percent), to $53.2 million . In the U.S., the Val-u-Line® initiative the Company launched last year has continued to build momentum, with Same Store used retail unit sales increasing 7.0 percent, and Val-u-Line® units growing to over 11 percent of the mix.

. Total used vehicle gross profit was up 3.4 percent (4.7 percent), to . In the U.S., the Val-u-Line® initiative the Company launched last year has continued to build momentum, with Same Store used retail unit sales increasing 7.0 percent, and Val-u-Line® units growing to over 11 percent of the mix. Parts and service gross profit increased 4.6 percent (5.8 percent), to $204.1 million , on revenue growth of 5.6 percent (6.8 percent). Same Store parts and service gross profit increased 6.0 percent (7.2 percent) on Same Store parts and service revenue growth of 7.9 percent (9.1 percent). U.S. Same Store parts and service revenue increased by 10.1 percent, establishing a new all-time quarterly growth record.

, on revenue growth of 5.6 percent (6.8 percent). Same Store parts and service gross profit increased 6.0 percent (7.2 percent) on Same Store parts and service revenue growth of 7.9 percent (9.1 percent). U.S. Same Store parts and service revenue increased by 10.1 percent, establishing a new all-time quarterly growth record. Finance and Insurance (F&I) gross profit per retail unit (PRU) increased 10.1 percent (11.0 percent), to $1,555 and total F&I gross profit increased $12.2 million , or 10.6 percent (11.5 percent), to $127.3 million . Same Store U.S. F&I PRU increased $161 , or 9.7 percent, to a new all-time record of $1,821 per unit.

and total F&I gross profit increased , or 10.6 percent (11.5 percent), to . Same Store U.S. F&I PRU increased , or 9.7 percent, to a new all-time record of per unit. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses as a percent of gross profit increased 430 basis points, to 74.6 percent. Adjusted Same Store SG&A as a percent of gross profit increased 80 basis points, to 73.6 percent, which is more than explained by gross profit deterioration in the U.K., partially offset by U.S. Same Store SG&A as a percent of gross profit, which decreased 60 basis points, to 71.1 percent, and adjusted Same Store U.S. SG&A as a percent of gross profit, which decreased 40 basis points, to 70.0 percent. Segment Results for Second Quarter 2019 (year-over-year comparable basis) United States :



The Company's U.S. operations accounted for 75.8 percent of total revenues and 82.9 percent of total gross profit. Total Same Store U.S. revenues were up 6.1 percent. These results were driven by double-digit growth in Same Store F&I revenue (up 13.4 percent), parts and service revenue (up 10.1 percent), as well as mid-single digit gains in used retail revenue (up 5.9 percent), and new vehicle retail revenue (up 4.6 percent). Same Store F&I gross profit PRU increased $161 , or 9.7 percent per unit, to $1,821 , and Same Store total gross profit grew 8.5 percent.



Same Store new vehicle retail gross profit PRU declined $39 , to $1,810 . Same Store total used vehicle gross profit PRU increased 5.6 percent, or $63 , to $1,197 , reflecting the impact of the used vehicle initiatives we launched last year.



Same Store operating margin increased 30 basis points, to 4.2 percent and adjusted Same Store operating margin increased 20 basis points, to 4.4 percent.



"We are very pleased with our U.S. performance as the numerous initiatives we have implemented across our used vehicle and service departments continue to gain traction and deliver strong Same Store growth," said Daryl Kenningham , Group 1's president of U.S. operations. "We are particularly pleased with the increased level of hiring and retention of service technicians and advisors, with Same Store headcount for both positions increasing by double-digit percentage points compared to the prior year period. This has driven the highest level of quarterly growth in U.S. Same Store parts and service revenue that we have ever seen."





The Company's U.S. operations accounted for 75.8 percent of total revenues and 82.9 percent of total gross profit. Total Same Store U.S. revenues were up 6.1 percent. These results were driven by double-digit growth in Same Store F&I revenue (up 13.4 percent), parts and service revenue (up 10.1 percent), as well as mid-single digit gains in used retail revenue (up 5.9 percent), and new vehicle retail revenue (up 4.6 percent). Same Store F&I gross profit PRU increased , or 9.7 percent per unit, to , and Same Store total gross profit grew 8.5 percent. Same Store new vehicle retail gross profit PRU declined , to . Same Store total used vehicle gross profit PRU increased 5.6 percent, or , to , reflecting the impact of the used vehicle initiatives we launched last year. Same Store operating margin increased 30 basis points, to 4.2 percent and adjusted Same Store operating margin increased 20 basis points, to 4.4 percent. "We are very pleased with our U.S. performance as the numerous initiatives we have implemented across our used vehicle and service departments continue to gain traction and deliver strong Same Store growth," said , Group 1's president of U.S. operations. "We are particularly pleased with the increased level of hiring and retention of service technicians and advisors, with Same Store headcount for both positions increasing by double-digit percentage points compared to the prior year period. This has driven the highest level of quarterly growth in U.S. Same Store parts and service revenue that we have ever seen." United Kingdom :



The Company's U.K. operations accounted for 20.4 percent of total revenues and 14.1 percent of total gross profit. Total Same Store U.K. revenues decreased 7.5 percent (decreased 2.1 percent), to $603.7 million . Same Store new vehicle units sold decreased 11.5 percent. Same Store total gross profit decreased 15.1 percent (decreased 10.3 percent), to $61.9 million .



Same Store SG&A expenses as a percent of gross profit increased 10.2 percentage points, to 92.1 percent; and operating margin decreased 120 basis points, to 0.3 percent.





The Company's U.K. operations accounted for 20.4 percent of total revenues and 14.1 percent of total gross profit. Total Same Store U.K. revenues decreased 7.5 percent (decreased 2.1 percent), to . Same Store new vehicle units sold decreased 11.5 percent. Same Store total gross profit decreased 15.1 percent (decreased 10.3 percent), to . Same Store SG&A expenses as a percent of gross profit increased 10.2 percentage points, to 92.1 percent; and operating margin decreased 120 basis points, to 0.3 percent. Brazil :



The Company's Brazilian operations accounted for 3.8 percent of total revenues and 3.0 percent of total gross profit. The Company's Same Store new vehicle revenue grew 9.1 percent on a constant currency basis, with units up 7.0 percent. On a Same Store constant currency basis, total revenues grew 8.0 percent, driven by revenue growth of the aforementioned 9.1 percent in new vehicles, 3.9 percent in total used vehicles, and 14.0 percent in parts & service.



SG&A expenses as a percent of gross profit improved 500 basis points, to 86.1 percent. Adjusted Same Store SG&A expenses as a percent of gross profit increased 400 basis points, to 90.5 percent. Corporate Development As previously announced in July 2019, the Company acquired two BMW and two MINI franchises in New Mexico, which are expected to generate approximately $100 million in annualized revenues. Additionally, as recently announced in July 2019, the Company acquired five Volkswagen franchise dealerships in the County of Essex, northeast of London. This transaction includes four Volkswagen and one Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle franchises and adds further scale to Group 1's numerous existing operations in Essex. Specifically, the acquired operations are located in the cities of Chelmsford, Colchester, Romford and Southend. This acquisition is expected to generate approximately $115 million in annualized revenues. The addition of these stores increases the Company's U.K. operations to 49 dealerships (65 franchises), which includes 11 existing brands (Audi, BMW, Ford, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, MINI, SEAT, Skoda, Toyota, and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles). In June 2019, the Company disposed of four franchises, which included BMW and MINI franchises in Watford (U.K.), a Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle franchise in Hatfield (U.K.), as well as a Mercedes-Benz franchise in Campo Grande (Brazil). These four franchises generated approximately $80 million in trailing-twelve-month revenues. Year-to-date 2019, the Company has acquired a total of 11 franchises, which are expected to generate an estimated $255 million in annual revenues; and the Company has disposed of 11 franchises, which generated approximately $200 million in trailing-twelve-month revenues. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Details Group 1's senior management will host a conference call today at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the second quarter financial results and the Company's outlook and strategy. The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at www.group1auto.com, then click on 'Investor Relations' and then 'Events' or through this link: http://www.group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days. The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at: Domestic: 1-888-317-6003 International: 1-412-317-6061 Conference ID: 4859924 A telephonic replay will be available following the call through August 1, 2019 by dialing: Domestic: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Replay ID: 10133445 ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

Group 1 owns and operates 184 automotive dealerships, 239 franchises, and 48 collision centers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts. Investors please visit www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.facebook.com/group1auto, and www.twitter.com/group1auto, where Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations, market position, pending and potential future acquisitions and business strategy, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the level of manufacturer incentives, (c) the future regulatory environment, (d) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles, (e) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (f) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (g) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions and the risks associated therewith, (h) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, and (i) our ability to retain key personnel. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SAME STORE DATA

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes, and snow storms. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted income per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters. Investor contacts:

Sheila Roth

Manager, Investor Relations

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

713-647-5741 | sroth@group1auto.com Media contacts:

Pete DeLongchamps

Senior Vice President, Manufacturer Relations, Financial Services and Public Affairs

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

713-647-5770 | pdelongchamps@group1auto.com

or

Clint Woods

Pierpont Communications, Inc.

713-627-2223 | cwoods@piercom.com Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

%

Increase/(Decrease) REVENUES











New vehicle retail sales

$ 1,565,375



$ 1,555,570



0.6

Used vehicle retail sales

838,896



821,853



2.1

Used vehicle wholesale sales

95,996



92,854



3.4

Parts and service sales

378,167



358,129



5.6

Finance, insurance and other, net

127,255



115,056



10.6

Total revenues

3,005,689



2,943,462



2.1

COST OF SALES











New vehicle retail sales

1,495,671



1,478,988



1.1

Used vehicle retail sales

785,604



770,639



1.9

Used vehicle wholesale sales

96,089



92,613



3.8

Parts and service sales

174,072



163,059



6.8

Total cost of sales

2,551,436



2,505,299



1.8

GROSS PROFIT

454,253



438,163



3.7

Selling, general and administrative expenses

338,715



308,092



9.9

Depreciation and amortization expense

17,864



16,638



7.4

Asset impairments

537



4,268



(87.4)

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

97,137



109,165



(11.0)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)











Floorplan interest expense

(15,943)



(14,563)



9.5

Other interest expense, net

(17,961)



(19,414)



(7.5)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

63,233



75,188



(15.9)

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

(14,008)



(18,725)



(25.2)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 49,225



$ 56,463



(12.8)

Less: earnings allocated to participating securities

$ 1,842



$ 1,916



(3.9)

Earnings available to diluted common shares

$ 47,383



$ 54,547



(13.1)

DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE

$ 2.64



$ 2.72



(2.9)

Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

17,930



20,046



(10.6)

Weighted average participating securities

702



708



(0.8)

Total weighted average shares

18,632



20,754



(10.2)



Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

















Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

%

Increase/(Decrease) REVENUES











New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,979,860



$ 3,069,160



(2.9)

Used vehicle retail sales

1,658,099



1,602,423



3.5

Used vehicle wholesale sales

188,134



196,883



(4.4)

Parts and service sales

747,341



707,644



5.6

Finance, insurance and other, net

240,631



227,378



5.8

Total revenues

5,814,065



5,803,488



0.2

COST OF SALES











New vehicle retail sales

2,838,765



2,917,151



(2.7)

Used vehicle retail sales

1,556,998



1,507,714



3.3

Used vehicle wholesale sales

187,776



194,987



(3.7)

Parts and service sales

344,770



325,710



5.9

Total cost of sales

4,928,309



4,945,562



(0.3)

GROSS PROFIT

885,756



857,926



3.2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

666,423



632,439



5.4

Depreciation and amortization expense

34,861



32,980



5.7

Asset impairments

537



4,268



(87.4)

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

183,935



188,239



(2.3)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)











Floorplan interest expense

(31,646)



(28,650)



10.5

Other interest expense, net

(36,880)



(38,234)



(3.5)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

115,409



121,355



(4.9)

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

(27,536)



(29,078)



(5.3)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 87,873



$ 92,277



(4.8)

Less: earnings allocated to participating securities

$ 3,299



$ 3,123



5.6

Earnings available to diluted common shares

$ 84,574



$ 89,154



(5.1)

DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE

$ 4.73



$ 4.42



7.0

Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

17,878



20,176



(11.4)

Weighted average participating securities

702



712



(1.4)

Total weighted average shares

18,580



20,888



(11.0)



Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

















June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

%

Increase/(Decrease) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 37,740



$ 15,932



136.9

Contracts in transit and vehicle receivables, net

252,529



265,660



(4.9)

Accounts and notes receivable, net

188,489



193,981



(2.8)

Inventories, net

1,793,671



1,844,059



(2.7)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

89,705



82,734



8.4

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

2,362,134



2,402,366



(1.7)

Property and equipment, net

1,422,986



1,347,835



5.6

Operating lease assets

202,719



—



100.0

Goodwill

963,502



963,925



—

Intangible franchise rights

259,540



259,630



—

Other assets

14,880



27,319



(45.5)

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 5,225,761



$ 5,001,075



4.5















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES











Floorplan notes payable - credit facility and other

$ 1,199,184



$ 1,292,452



(7.2)

Offset account related to floorplan notes payable - credit facility

(69,307)



(33,637)



106.0

Floorplan notes payable - manufacturer affiliates

426,636



417,924



2.1

Offset account related to floorplan notes payable - manufacturer affiliates

(150)



(100)



50.0

Current maturities of long-term debt

71,548



92,967



(23.0)

Current operating lease liabilities

23,504



—



100.0

Accounts payable

485,908



419,350



15.9

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

198,017



197,609



0.2

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

2,335,340



2,386,565



(2.1)

5.00% Senior Notes (principal of $550,000)

544,591



543,730



0.2

5.25% Senior Notes (principal of $300,000)

297,035



296,735



0.1

Acquisition line

38,113



31,842



19.7

Real estate related and other long-term debt, net of current maturities

367,843



366,723



0.3

Finance leases, net of current maturities

48,138



42,459



13.4

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

193,421



—



100.0

Deferred income taxes

134,649



134,683



—

Other liabilities

102,566



102,644



(0.1)

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock

255



255



—

Additional paid-in capital

288,197



292,774



(1.6)

Retained earnings

1,466,963



1,394,817



5.2

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(152,530)



(137,772)



10.7

Treasury stock

(438,820)



(454,380)



(3.4)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,164,065



1,095,694



6.2

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 5,225,761



$ 5,001,075



4.5

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Consolidated (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





2019 (%)

2018 (%)

2019 (%)

2018 (%) NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX













Region Geographic Market















United States Texas

36.0



35.2



35.0



35.4



Oklahoma

6.8



5.9



6.5



5.9



California

5.8



6.4



5.6



6.5



Massachusetts

4.7



4.7



4.5



4.7



Georgia

4.6



4.4



4.4



4.3



Florida

2.5



2.5



2.6



2.5



Louisiana

2.7



1.9



2.5



1.8



New Jersey

1.7



1.7



1.8



1.6



New Hampshire

1.8



1.8



1.7



1.8



South Carolina

1.7



1.6



1.7



1.6



Mississippi

1.2



1.2



1.2



1.2



Kansas

1.1



1.3



1.1



1.3



Alabama

0.7



0.6



0.7



0.6



Maryland

0.5



0.5



0.5



0.5



New Mexico

0.2



0.2



0.2



0.1







72.0



69.9



70.0



69.8





















International United Kingdom

22.0



25.1



24.2



25.2



Brazil

6.0



5.0



5.8



5.0







100.0



100.0



100.0



100.0



















NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX













Toyota/Lexus

24.9



23.9



24.0



24.0

Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA

13.4



15.2



14.2



14.7

BMW/MINI

11.9



12.2



12.2



12.4

Honda/Acura

10.6



8.9



10.7



9.2

Ford/Lincoln

10.6



11.0



10.6



11.2

Chevrolet/GMC/Buick/Cadillac

6.7



5.7



6.5



5.8

Nissan

6.3



6.0



6.1



6.4

Mercedes-Benz/smart/Sprinter

5.1



5.4



5.3



5.0

Hyundai/Kia

3.9



3.8



3.7



3.9

Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM

3.3



4.1



3.2



4.1

Jaguar/Land Rover

1.7



1.9



2.1



1.9

Other

1.6



1.9



1.4



1.4





100.0



100.0



100.0



100.0



Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - U.S. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

%

Increase/(Decrease) REVENUES











New vehicle retail sales

$ 1,188,792



$ 1,146,882



3.7

Used vehicle retail sales

625,452



592,007



5.6

Used vehicle wholesale sales

44,285



42,781



3.5

Total used

669,737



634,788



5.5

Parts and service sales

309,645



288,889



7.2

Finance, insurance and other, net

110,506



97,442



13.4

Total revenues

$ 2,278,680



$ 2,168,001



5.1

GROSS MARGIN %











New vehicle retail sales

4.6



4.9





Used vehicle retail sales

6.9



6.6





Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.1



3.6





Total used

6.6



6.4





Parts and service sales

54.0



54.2





Finance, insurance and other, net

100.0



100.0





Total gross margin

16.5



16.2





GROSS PROFIT











New vehicle retail sales

$ 54,752



$ 56,358



(2.8)

Used vehicle retail sales

43,330



38,809



11.6

Used vehicle wholesale sales

921



1,553



(40.7)

Total used

44,251



40,362



9.6

Parts and service sales

167,201



156,508



6.8

Finance, insurance and other, net

110,506



97,442



13.4

Total gross profit

$ 376,710



$ 350,670



7.4

UNITS SOLD











Retail new vehicles sold

30,318



30,388



(0.2)

Retail used vehicles sold

30,477



28,484



7.0

Wholesale used vehicles sold

6,828



7,292



(6.4)

Total used

37,305



35,776



4.3

AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE











New vehicle retail

$ 39,211



$ 37,741



3.9

Used vehicle retail

$ 20,522



$ 20,784



(1.3)

GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD











New vehicle retail sales

$ 1,806



$ 1,855



(2.6)

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,422



$ 1,362



4.4

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 135



$ 213



(36.6)

Total used

$ 1,186



$ 1,128



5.1

Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)

$ 1,818



$ 1,655



9.8

OTHER











SG&A expenses

$ 268,077



$ 234,279



14.4

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 264,085



$ 246,586



7.1

SG&A as % revenues

11.8



10.8





Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1)

11.6



11.4





SG&A as % gross profit

71.2



66.8





Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

70.1



70.3





Operating margin %

4.1



4.6





Adjusted operating margin % (1)

4.3



4.2





Pretax margin %

2.8



3.2





Adjusted pretax margin % (1)

3.0



2.8





INTEREST EXPENSE











Floorplan interest expense

$ (14,001)



$ (12,809)



9.3

Floorplan assistance

11,712



11,206



4.5

Net floorplan expense

$ (2,289)



$ (1,603)



42.8

Other interest expense, net

$ (16,611)



$ (17,332)



(4.2)



(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - U.S. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

















Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

%

Increase/(Decrease) REVENUES











New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,220,534



$ 2,236,835



(0.7)

Used vehicle retail sales

1,219,870



1,155,837



5.5

Used vehicle wholesale sales

87,112



96,783



(10.0)

Total used

1,306,982



1,252,620



4.3

Parts and service sales

607,247



573,403



5.9

Finance, insurance and other, net

206,699



193,629



6.8

Total revenues

$ 4,341,462



$ 4,256,487



2.0

GROSS MARGIN %











New vehicle retail sales

4.8



4.9





Used vehicle retail sales

6.7



6.3





Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.4



3.1





Total used

6.4



6.0





Parts and service sales

54.0



53.7





Finance, insurance and other, net

100.0



100.0





Total gross margin

16.7



16.1





GROSS PROFIT











New vehicle retail sales

$ 105,556



$ 109,493



(3.6)

Used vehicle retail sales

81,614



72,294



12.9

Used vehicle wholesale sales

2,085



2,987



(30.2)

Total used

83,699



75,281



11.2

Parts and service sales

327,673



307,952



6.4

Finance, insurance and other, net

206,699



193,629



6.8

Total gross profit

$ 723,627



$ 686,355



5.4

UNITS SOLD











Retail new vehicles sold

56,708



59,061



(4.0)

Retail used vehicles sold

59,794



55,794



7.2

Wholesale used vehicles sold

13,978



16,675



(16.2)

Total used

73,772



72,469



1.8

AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE











New vehicle retail

$ 39,157



$ 37,873



3.4

Used vehicle retail

$ 20,401



$ 20,716



(1.5)

GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD











New vehicle retail sales

$ 1,861



$ 1,854



0.4

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,365



$ 1,296



5.3

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 149



$ 179



(16.8)

Total used

$ 1,135



$ 1,039



9.2

Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)

$ 1,774



$ 1,686



5.2

OTHER











SG&A expenses

$ 524,230



$ 487,220



7.6

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 521,652



$ 499,527



4.4

SG&A as % revenues

12.1



11.4





Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1)

12.0



11.7





SG&A as % gross profit

72.4



71.0





Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

72.1



72.8





Operating margin %

4.0



4.0





Adjusted operating margin % (1)

4.0



3.8





Pretax margin %

2.5



2.6





Adjusted pretax margin % (1)

2.6



2.4





INTEREST EXPENSE











Floorplan interest expense

$ (27,989)



$ (25,146)



11.3

Floorplan assistance

22,038



21,956



0.4

Net floorplan expense

$ (5,951)



$ (3,190)



86.6

Other interest expense, net

$ (33,786)



$ (34,348)



(1.6)



(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data." Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - U.K. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

%

Increase/(Decrease)

Constant Currency (1)

% Increase/(Decrease) REVENUES













New vehicle retail sales $ 302,224



$ 338,635



(10.8)



(5.5)

Used vehicle retail sales 194,007



208,108



(6.8)



(1.4)

Used vehicle wholesale sales 46,882



46,527



0.8



6.6

Total used 240,889



254,635



(5.4)



0.1

Parts and service sales 56,360



57,996



(2.8)



2.8

Finance, insurance and other, net 14,961



15,617



(4.2)



1.3

Total revenues $ 614,434



$ 666,883



(7.9)



(2.5)

GROSS MARGIN %













New vehicle retail sales 3.5



4.7









Used vehicle retail sales 4.3



5.3









Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.7)



(3.0)









Total used 2.9



3.8









Parts and service sales 55.9



57.9









Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0



100.0









Total gross margin 10.4



11.2









GROSS PROFIT













New vehicle retail sales $ 10,625



$ 15,907



(33.2)



(29.6)

Used vehicle retail sales 8,289



11,103



(25.3)



(20.7)

Used vehicle wholesale sales (1,287)



(1,378)



6.6



1.6

Total used 7,002



9,725



(28.0)



(23.4)

Parts and service sales 31,483



33,555



(6.2)



(0.9)

Finance, insurance and other, net 14,961



15,617



(4.2)



1.3

Total gross profit $ 64,071



$ 74,804



(14.3)



(9.5)

UNITS SOLD













Retail new vehicles sold 9,266



10,914



(15.1)





Retail used vehicles sold 8,280



8,501



(2.6)





Wholesale used vehicles sold 5,772



5,955



(3.1)





Total used 14,052



14,456



(2.8)





AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE













New vehicle retail $ 32,616



$ 31,028



5.1



11.3

Used vehicle retail $ 23,431



$ 24,480



(4.3)



1.2

GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,147



$ 1,457



(21.3)



(17.1)

Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,001



$ 1,306



(23.4)



(18.6)

Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (223)



$ (231)



3.5



(1.5)

Total used $ 498



$ 673



(26.0)



(21.2)

Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 853



$ 804



6.1



12.1

OTHER













SG&A expenses $ 59,036



$ 62,258



(5.2)



0.4

SG&A as % revenues 9.6



9.3









SG&A as % gross profit 92.1



83.2









Operating margin % 0.3



1.4









Pretax margin % (0.3)



0.9









INTEREST EXPENSE













Floorplan interest expense $ (1,738)



$ (1,617)



7.5



13.9

Floorplan assistance 100



240



(58.3)



(55.9)

Net floorplan expense $ (1,638)



$ (1,377)



19.0



26.1

Other interest expense, net $ (1,566)



$ (1,790)



(12.5)



(7.4)



(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - U.K. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

















Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

%

Increase/(Decrease)

Constant Currency (1)

% Increase/(Decrease) REVENUES













New vehicle retail sales $ 620,795



$ 693,039



(10.4)



(4.9)

Used vehicle retail sales 397,568



400,657



(0.8)



5.4

Used vehicle wholesale sales 92,143



92,712



(0.6)



5.7

Total used 489,711



493,369



(0.7)



5.5

Parts and service sales 115,926



111,137



4.3



10.8

Finance, insurance and other, net 30,160



29,880



0.9



7.1

Total revenues $ 1,256,592



$ 1,327,425



(5.3)



0.6

GROSS MARGIN %













New vehicle retail sales 4.4



5.0









Used vehicle retail sales 4.2



4.9









Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.5)



(1.4)









Total used 2.9



3.7









Parts and service sales 55.4



57.2









Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0



100.0









Total gross margin 10.8



11.0









GROSS PROFIT













New vehicle retail sales $ 27,397



$ 34,418



(20.4)



(15.9)

Used vehicle retail sales 16,577



19,663



(15.7)



(10.3)

Used vehicle wholesale sales (2,297)



(1,308)



(75.6)



(84.0)

Total used 14,280



18,355



(22.2)



(17.0)

Parts and service sales 64,229



63,602



1.0



7.2

Finance, insurance and other, net 30,160



29,880



0.9



7.1

Total gross profit $ 136,066



$ 146,255



(7.0)



(1.3)

UNITS SOLD













Retail new vehicles sold 19,610



21,364



(8.2)





Retail used vehicles sold 16,711



16,336



2.3





Wholesale used vehicles sold 11,139



11,542



(3.5)





Total used 27,850



27,878



(0.1)





AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE













New vehicle retail $ 31,657



$ 32,440



(2.4)



3.7

Used vehicle retail $ 23,791



$ 24,526



(3.0)



3.0

GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,397



$ 1,611



(13.3)



(8.3)

Used vehicle retail sales $ 992



$ 1,204



(17.6)



(12.3)

Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (206)



$ (113)



(82.3)



(90.7)

Total used $ 513



$ 658



(22.0)



(16.9)

Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 830



$ 793



4.7



11.1

OTHER













SG&A expenses $ 118,228



$ 121,854



(3.0)



3.1

SG&A as % revenues 9.4



9.2









SG&A as % gross profit 86.9



83.3









Operating margin % 0.9



1.4









Pretax margin % 0.4



0.9









INTEREST EXPENSE













Floorplan interest expense $ (3,352)



$ (3,131)



7.1



13.9

Floorplan assistance 256



526



(51.3)



(48.1)

Net floorplan expense $ (3,096)



$ (2,605)



18.8



26.4

Other interest expense, net $ (3,150)



$ (3,322)



(5.2)



0.7



(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data." Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Brazil (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

%

Increase/(Decrease)

Constant Currency (1)

% Increase/(Decrease) REVENUES













New vehicle retail sales $ 74,359



$ 70,053



6.1



16.2

Used vehicle retail sales 19,437



21,738



(10.6)



(2.4)

Used vehicle wholesale sales 4,829



3,546



36.2



47.0

Total used 24,266



25,284



(4.0)



4.6

Parts and service sales 12,162



11,244



8.2



18.1

Finance, insurance and other, net 1,788



1,997



(10.5)



(2.2)

Total revenues $ 112,575



$ 108,578



3.7



13.4

GROSS MARGIN %













New vehicle retail sales 5.8



6.2









Used vehicle retail sales 8.6



6.0









Used vehicle wholesale sales 5.7



1.9









Total used 8.0



5.4









Parts and service sales 44.5



44.5









Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0



100.0









Total gross margin 12.0



11.7









GROSS PROFIT













New vehicle retail sales $ 4,327



$ 4,317



0.2



9.7

Used vehicle retail sales 1,673



1,302



28.5



40.1

Used vehicle wholesale sales 273



66



313.6



393.3

Total used 1,946



1,368



42.3



57.2

Parts and service sales 5,411



5,007



8.1



18.1

Finance, insurance and other, net 1,788



1,997



(10.5)



(2.2)

Total gross profit $ 13,472



$ 12,689



6.2



16.1

UNITS SOLD













Retail new vehicles sold 2,509



2,169



15.7





Retail used vehicles sold 988



1,023



(3.4)





Wholesale used vehicles sold 484



322



50.3





Total used 1,472



1,345



9.4





AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE













New vehicle retail $ 29,637



$ 32,297



(8.2)



0.5

Used vehicle retail $ 19,673



$ 21,249



(7.4)



1.1

GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,725



$ 1,990



(13.3)



(5.2)

Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,693



$ 1,273



33.0



45.1

Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 564



$ 205



175.1



228.2

Total used $ 1,322



$ 1,017



30.0



43.7

Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 511



$ 626



(18.4)



(10.8)

OTHER













SG&A expenses $ 11,602



$ 11,555



0.4



9.7

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 12,162



$ 11,005



10.5



20.9

SG&A as % revenues 10.3



10.6









Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1) 10.8



10.1









SG&A as % gross profit 86.1



91.1









Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 90.3



86.7









Operating margin % 0.8



0.6









Adjusted operating margin % (1) 0.8



1.1









Pretax margin % 0.8



0.2









Adjusted pretax margin % (1) 0.8



0.7









INTEREST EXPENSE













Floorplan interest expense $ (204)



$ (137)



48.9



63.3

Other interest income (expense), net $ 216



$ (292)



(174.0)



(181.2)



(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Brazil (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)





Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

%

Increase/(Decrease)

Constant Currency (1)

% Increase/(Decrease) REVENUES













New vehicle retail sales $ 138,531



$ 139,286



(0.5)



12.1

Used vehicle retail sales 40,661



45,929



(11.5)



(0.3)

Used vehicle wholesale sales 8,879



7,388



20.2



35.2

Total used 49,540



53,317



(7.1)



4.6

Parts and service sales 24,168



23,104



4.6



17.8

Finance, insurance and other, net 3,772



3,869



(2.5)



9.2

Total revenues $ 216,011



$ 219,576



(1.6)



10.8

GROSS MARGIN %













New vehicle retail sales 5.9



5.8









Used vehicle retail sales 7.2



6.0









Used vehicle wholesale sales 6.4



2.9









Total used 7.0



5.6









Parts and service sales 44.1



44.9









Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0



100.0









Total gross margin 12.1



11.5









GROSS PROFIT













New vehicle retail sales $ 8,142



$ 8,098



0.5



12.9

Used vehicle retail sales 2,910



2,752



5.7



19.5

Used vehicle wholesale sales 570



217



162.7



209.1

Total used 3,480



2,969



17.2



33.4

Parts and service sales 10,669



10,380



2.8



15.8

Finance, insurance and other, net 3,772



3,869



(2.5)



9.2

Total gross profit $ 26,063



$ 25,316



3.0



15.9

UNITS SOLD













Retail new vehicles sold 4,649



4,236



9.7





Retail used vehicles sold 2,076



2,094



(0.9)





Wholesale used vehicles sold 956



679



40.8





Total used 3,032



2,773



9.3





AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE













New vehicle retail $ 29,798



$ 32,881



(9.4)



2.2

Used vehicle retail $ 19,586



$ 21,934



(10.7)



0.5

GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,751



$ 1,912



(8.4)



2.9

Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,402



$ 1,314



6.7



20.6

Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 596



$ 320



86.3



119.6

Total used $ 1,148



$ 1,071



7.2



22.0

Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 561



$ 611



(8.2)



2.8

OTHER













SG&A expenses $ 23,965



$ 23,365



2.6



15.4

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 23,953



$ 22,815



5.0



18.4

SG&A as % revenues 11.1



10.6









Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1) 11.1



10.4









SG&A as % gross profit 91.9



92.3









Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 91.9



90.1









Operating margin % 0.3



0.5









Adjusted operating margin % (1) 0.6



0.7









Pretax margin % 0.2



0.1









Adjusted pretax margin % (1) 0.5



0.3









INTEREST EXPENSE













Floorplan interest expense $ (305)



$ (373)



(18.2)



(5.6)

Other interest income (expense), net $ 56



$ (564)



(109.9)



(112.5)



(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data." Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Consolidated (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

%

Increase/(Decrease)

Constant Currency (1)

% Increase/(Decrease) REVENUES













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,565,375



$ 1,555,570



0.6



2.2

Used vehicle retail sales 838,896



821,853



2.1



3.7

Used vehicle wholesale sales 95,996



92,854



3.4



6.7

Total used 934,892



914,707



2.2



4.0

Parts and service sales 378,167



358,129



5.6



6.8

Finance, insurance and other, net 127,255



115,056



10.6



11.5

Total revenues $ 3,005,689



$ 2,943,462



2.1



3.7

GROSS MARGIN %













New vehicle retail sales 4.5



4.9









Used vehicle retail sales 6.4



6.2









Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.1)



0.3









Total used 5.7



5.6









Parts and service sales 54.0



54.5









Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0



100.0









Total gross margin 15.1



14.9









GROSS PROFIT













New vehicle retail sales $ 69,704



$ 76,582



(9.0)



(7.7)

Used vehicle retail sales 53,292



51,214



4.1



5.4

Used vehicle wholesale sales (93)



241



(138.6)



(145.0)

Total used 53,199



51,455



3.4



4.7

Parts and service sales 204,095



195,070



4.6



5.8

Finance, insurance and other, net 127,255



115,056



10.6



11.5

Total gross profit $ 454,253



$ 438,163



3.7



4.8

UNITS SOLD













Retail new vehicles sold 42,093



43,471



(3.2)





Retail used vehicles sold 39,745



38,008



4.6





Wholesale used vehicles sold 13,084



13,569



(3.6)





Total used 52,829



51,577



2.4





AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE













New vehicle retail $ 37,188



$ 35,784



3.9



5.6

Used vehicle retail $ 21,107



$ 21,623



(2.4)



(0.9)

GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,656



$ 1,762



(6.0)



(4.7)

Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,341



$ 1,347



(0.4)



0.8

Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (7)



$ 18



(138.9)



(146.7)

Total used $ 1,007



$ 998



0.9



2.2

Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 1,555



$ 1,412



10.1



11.0

OTHER













SG&A expenses $ 338,715



$ 308,092



9.9



11.4

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 335,283



$ 319,849



4.8



6.3

SG&A as % revenues 11.3



10.5









Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1) 11.2



10.9









SG&A as % gross profit 74.6



70.3









Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 73.8



73.0









Operating margin % 3.2



3.7









Adjusted operating margin % (1) 3.4



3.5









Pretax margin % 2.1



2.6









Adjusted pretax margin % (1) 2.2



2.3









INTEREST EXPENSE













Floorplan interest expense $ (15,943)



$ (14,563)



9.5



10.3

Floorplan assistance 11,812



11,447



3.2



3.2

Net floorplan expense $ (4,131)



$ (3,116)



32.6



36.3

Other interest expense, net $ (17,961)



$ (19,414)



(7.5)



(7.1)



(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Consolidated (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)





Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

%

Increase/(Decrease)

Constant Currency (1)

% Increase/(Decrease) REVENUES













New vehicle retail sales $ 2,979,860



$ 3,069,160



(2.9)



(1.1)

Used vehicle retail sales 1,658,099



1,602,423



3.5



5.3

Used vehicle wholesale sales 188,134



196,883



(4.4)



(0.9)

Total used 1,846,233



1,799,306



2.6



4.7

Parts and service sales 747,341



707,644



5.6



7.1

Finance, insurance and other, net 240,631



227,378



5.8



6.8

Total revenues $ 5,814,065



$ 5,803,488



0.2



2.0

GROSS MARGIN %













New vehicle retail sales 4.7



5.0









Used vehicle retail sales 6.1



5.9









Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.2



1.0









Total used 5.5



5.4









Parts and service sales 53.9



54.0









Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0



100.0









Total gross margin 15.2



14.8









GROSS PROFIT













New vehicle retail sales $ 141,095



$ 152,009



(7.2)



(5.5)

Used vehicle retail sales 101,101



94,709



6.7



8.3

Used vehicle wholesale sales 358



1,896



(81.1)



(81.5)

Total used 101,459



96,605



5.0



6.5

Parts and service sales 402,571



381,934



5.4



6.8

Finance, insurance and other, net 240,631



227,378



5.8



6.8

Total gross profit $ 885,756



$ 857,926



3.2



4.6

UNITS SOLD













Retail new vehicles sold 80,967



84,661



(4.4)





Retail used vehicles sold 78,581



74,224



5.9





Wholesale used vehicles sold 26,073



28,896



(9.8)





Total used 104,654



103,120



1.5





AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE













New vehicle retail $ 36,803



$ 36,252



1.5



3.4

Used vehicle retail $ 21,101



$ 21,589



(2.3)



(0.5)

GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,743



$ 1,796



(3.0)



(1.2)

Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,287



$ 1,276



0.9



2.3

Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 14



$ 66



(78.8)



(79.5)

Total used $ 969



$ 937



3.4



4.9

Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 1,508



$ 1,431



5.4



6.4

OTHER













SG&A expenses $ 666,423



$ 632,439



5.4



7.0

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 663,833



$ 644,196



3.0



4.7

SG&A as % revenues 11.5



10.9









Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1) 11.4



11.1









SG&A as % gross profit 75.2



73.7









Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 74.9



75.1









Operating margin % 3.2



3.2









Adjusted operating margin % (1) 3.2



3.1









Pretax margin % 2.0



2.1









Adjusted pretax margin % (1) 2.0



2.0









INTEREST EXPENSE













Floorplan interest expense $ (31,646)



$ (28,650)



10.5



11.4

Floorplan assistance 22,294



22,482



(0.8)



(0.8)

Net floorplan expense $ (9,352)



$ (6,168)



51.6



55.6

Other interest expense, net $ (36,880)



$ (38,234)



(3.5)



(3.1)



(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Same Store U.S. (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)













Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

%

Increase/(Decrease) REVENUES









New vehicle retail sales $ 1,165,371



$ 1,114,450



4.6

Used vehicle retail sales 611,756



577,855



5.9

Used vehicle wholesale sales 43,391



41,368



4.9

Total used 655,147



619,223



5.8

Parts and service sales 307,085



278,881



10.1

Finance, insurance and other, net 108,102



95,304



13.4

Total revenues $ 2,235,705



$ 2,107,858



6.1

GROSS MARGIN %









New vehicle retail sales 4.6



4.9





Used vehicle retail sales 7.0



6.6





Used vehicle wholesale sales 2.2



3.9





Total used 6.6



6.4





Parts and service sales 53.8



54.5





Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0



100.0





Total gross margin 16.6



16.2





GROSS PROFIT









New vehicle retail sales $ 53,566



$ 54,730



(2.1)

Used vehicle retail sales 42,602



37,937



12.3

Used vehicle wholesale sales 952



1,613



(41.0)

Total used 43,554



39,550



10.1

Parts and service sales 165,177



151,895



8.7

Finance, insurance and other, net 108,102



95,304



13.4

Total gross profit $ 370,399



$ 341,479



8.5

UNITS SOLD









Retail new vehicles sold 29,588



29,595



—

Retail used vehicles sold 29,773



27,815



7.0

Wholesale used vehicles sold 6,618



7,058



(6.2)

Total used 36,391



34,873



4.4

AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE









New vehicle retail $ 39,387



$ 37,657



4.6

Used vehicle retail $ 20,547



$ 20,775



(1.1)

GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD









New vehicle retail sales $ 1,810



$ 1,849



(2.1)

Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,431



$ 1,364



4.9

Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 144



$ 229



(37.1)

Total used $ 1,197



$ 1,134



5.6

Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 1,821



$ 1,660



9.7

OTHER









SG&A expenses $ 263,184



$ 244,896



7.5

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 259,192



$ 240,302



7.9

SG&A as % revenues 11.8



11.6





Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1) 11.6



11.4





SG&A as % gross profit 71.1



71.7





Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 70.0



70.4





Operating margin % 4.2



3.9





Adjusted operating margin % (1) 4.4



4.2







(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Same Store U.S. (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)













Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

%

Increase/(Decrease) REVENUES









New vehicle retail sales $ 2,170,350



$ 2,175,744



(0.2)

Used vehicle retail sales 1,189,401



1,127,097



5.5

Used vehicle wholesale sales 85,265



93,907



(9.2)

Total used 1,274,666



1,221,004



4.4

Parts and service sales 601,064



554,170



8.5

Finance, insurance and other, net 201,812



189,410



6.5

Total revenues $ 4,247,892



$ 4,140,328



2.6

GROSS MARGIN %









New vehicle retail sales 4.7



4.9





Used vehicle retail sales 6.7



6.3





Used vehicle wholesale sales 2.5



3.2





Total used 6.4



6.0





Parts and service sales 53.8



53.9





Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0



100.0





Total gross margin 16.7



16.1





GROSS PROFIT









New vehicle retail sales $ 102,973



$ 106,199



(3.0)

Used vehicle retail sales 79,937



70,528



13.3

Used vehicle wholesale sales 2,151



3,041



(29.3)

Total used 82,088



73,569



11.6

Parts and service sales 323,200



298,872



8.1

Finance, insurance and other, net 201,812



189,410



6.5

Total gross profit $ 710,073



$ 668,050



6.3

UNITS SOLD









Retail new vehicles sold 55,157



57,602



(4.2)

Retail used vehicles sold 58,162



54,450



6.8

Wholesale used vehicles sold 13,539



16,229



(16.6)

Total used 71,701



70,679



1.4

AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE









New vehicle retail $ 39,349



$ 37,772



4.2

Used vehicle retail $ 20,450



$ 20,700



(1.2)

GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD









New vehicle retail sales $ 1,867



$ 1,844



1.2

Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,374



$ 1,295



6.1

Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 159



$ 187



(15.0)

Total used $ 1,145



$ 1,041



10.0

Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 1,781



$ 1,690



5.4

OTHER









SG&A expenses $ 516,471



$ 489,849



5.4

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 509,754



$ 485,256



5.0

SG&A as % revenues 12.2



11.8





Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1) 12.0



11.7





SG&A as % gross profit 72.7



73.3





Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 71.8



72.6





Operating margin % 3.9



3.6





Adjusted operating margin % (1) 4.0



3.8







(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Same Store U.K. (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

%

Increase/(Decrease)

Constant Currency (1)

% Increase/(Decrease) REVENUES













New vehicle retail sales $ 298,728



$ 332,439



(10.1)



(4.8)

Used vehicle retail sales 190,782



204,358



(6.6)



(1.3)

Used vehicle wholesale sales 45,990



45,797



0.4



6.3

Total used 236,772



250,155



(5.3)



0.1

Parts and service sales 53,528



54,970



(2.6)



3.0

Finance, insurance and other, net 14,649



15,373



(4.7)



0.7

Total revenues $ 603,677



$ 652,937



(7.5)



(2.1)

GROSS MARGIN %













New vehicle retail sales 3.5



4.7









Used vehicle retail sales 4.2



5.3









Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.7)



(2.5)









Total used 2.9



3.9









Parts and service sales 55.8



58.2









Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0



100.0









Total gross margin 10.2



11.2









GROSS PROFIT













New vehicle retail sales $ 10,465



$ 15,785



(33.7)



(30.2)

Used vehicle retail sales 8,088



10,823



(25.3)



(20.6)

Used vehicle wholesale sales (1,225)



(1,127)



(8.7)



(14.6)

Total used 6,863



9,696



(29.2)



(24.7)

Parts and service sales 29,880



32,019



(6.7)



(1.4)

Finance, insurance and other, net 14,649



15,373



(4.7)



0.7

Total gross profit $ 61,857



$ 72,873



(15.1)



(10.3)

UNITS SOLD













Retail new vehicles sold 9,109



10,290



(11.5)





Retail used vehicles sold 8,052



8,285



(2.8)





Wholesale used vehicles sold 5,604



5,818



(3.7)





Total used 13,656



14,103



(3.2)





AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE













New vehicle retail $ 32,795



$ 32,307



1.5



7.5

Used vehicle retail $ 23,694



$ 24,666



(3.9)



1.6

GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,149



$ 1,534



(25.1)



(21.1)

Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,004



$ 1,306



(23.1)



(18.3)

Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (219)



$ (194)



(12.9)



(18.9)

Total used $ 503



$ 688



(26.9)



(22.3)

Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 854



$ 828



3.1



9.0

OTHER













SG&A expenses $ 56,998



$ 59,703



(4.5)



1.0

SG&A as % revenues 9.4



9.1









SG&A as % gross profit 92.1



81.9









Operating margin % 0.3



1.5











(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data." Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Same Store U.K. (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)





Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

%

Increase/(Decrease)

Constant Currency (1)

% Increase/(Decrease) REVENUES













New vehicle retail sales $ 578,891



$ 657,700



(12.0)



(6.5)

Used vehicle retail sales 368,637



387,276



(4.8)



1.1

Used vehicle wholesale sales 87,211



90,365



(3.5)



2.6

Total used 455,848



477,641



(4.6)



1.4

Parts and service sales 104,274



103,193



1.0



7.3

Finance, insurance and other, net 28,307



28,841



(1.9)



4.1

Total revenues $ 1,167,320



$ 1,267,375



(7.9)



(2.1)

GROSS MARGIN %













New vehicle retail sales 4.5



5.1









Used vehicle retail sales 4.1



4.9









Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.3)



(1.1)









Total used 2.9



3.8









Parts and service sales 55.4



57.7









Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0



100.0









Total gross margin 10.7



11.0









GROSS PROFIT













New vehicle retail sales $ 25,956



$ 33,291



(22.0)



(17.6)

Used vehicle retail sales 15,161



19,143



(20.8)



(15.7)

Used vehicle wholesale sales (2,013)



(1,029)



(95.6)



(105.0)

Total used 13,148



18,114



(27.4)



(22.5)

Parts and service sales 57,724



59,518



(3.0)



2.9

Finance, insurance and other, net 28,307



28,841



(1.9)



4.1

Total gross profit $ 125,135



$ 139,764



(10.5)



(5.0)

UNITS SOLD













Retail new vehicles sold 18,324



19,947



(8.1)





Retail used vehicles sold 15,343



15,654



(2.0)





Wholesale used vehicles sold 10,474



11,209



(6.6)





Total used 25,817



26,863



(3.9)





AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE













New vehicle retail $ 31,592



$ 32,972



(4.2)



1.8

Used vehicle retail $ 24,026



$ 24,740



(2.9)



3.2

GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,417



$ 1,669



(15.1)



(10.3)

Used vehicle retail sales $ 988



$ 1,223



(19.2)



(14.0)

Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (192)



$ (92)



(108.7)



(119.4)

Total used $ 509



$ 674



(24.5)



(19.4)

Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 841



$ 810



3.8



10.1

OTHER













SG&A expenses $ 108,286



$ 114,985



(5.8)



0.1

SG&A as % revenues 9.3



9.1









SG&A as % gross profit 86.5



82.3









Operating margin % 0.9



1.5











(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Same Store Brazil (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

%

Increase/(Decrease)

Constant Currency (1)

% Increase/(Decrease) REVENUES













New vehicle retail sales $ 69,103



$ 69,393



(0.4)



9.1

Used vehicle retail sales 18,707



21,014



(11.0)



(2.6)

Used vehicle wholesale sales 4,238



3,124



35.7



47.6

Total used 22,945



24,138



(4.9)



3.9

Parts and service sales 11,683



11,189



4.4



14.0

Finance, insurance and other, net 1,618



1,990



(18.7)



(11.2)

Total revenues $ 105,349



$ 106,710



(1.3)



8.0

GROSS MARGIN %













New vehicle retail sales 5.9



6.2









Used vehicle retail sales 8.2



5.9









Used vehicle wholesale sales 6.6



2.7









Total used 7.9



5.4









Parts and service sales 44.5



44.6









Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0



100.0









Total gross margin 12.1



11.8









GROSS PROFIT













New vehicle retail sales $ 4,091



$ 4,284



(4.5)



4.5

Used vehicle retail sales 1,528



1,230



24.2



35.8

Used vehicle wholesale sales 278



85



227.1



274.0

Total used 1,806



1,315



37.3



51.4

Parts and service sales 5,196



4,994



4.0



13.8

Finance, insurance and other, net 1,618



1,990



(18.7)



(11.2)

Total gross profit $ 12,711



$ 12,583



1.0



10.5

UNITS SOLD













Retail new vehicles sold 2,301



2,150



7.0





Retail used vehicles sold 928



1,007



(7.8)





Wholesale used vehicles sold 426



313



36.1





Total used 1,354



1,320



2.6





AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE













New vehicle retail $ 30,032



$ 32,276



(7.0)



1.9

Used vehicle retail $ 20,158



$ 20,868



(3.4)



5.6

GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,778



$ 1,993



(10.8)



(2.3)

Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,647



$ 1,221



34.9



47.4

Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 653



$ 272



140.1



174.8

Total used $ 1,334



$ 996



33.9



47.6

Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 501



$ 630



(20.5)



(13.1)

OTHER













SG&A expenses $ 11,506



$ 11,307



1.8



11.0

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 11,506



$ 10,880



5.8



15.6

SG&A as % revenues 10.9



10.6









Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1) 10.9



10.2









SG&A as % gross profit 90.5



89.9









Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 90.5



86.5









Operating margin % 0.2



0.8









Adjusted operating margin % (1) 0.8



1.2











(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Same Store Brazil (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)





Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

% Increase/(Decrease)

Constant Currency (1) % Increase/(Decrease) REVENUES













New vehicle retail sales $ 126,019



$ 138,626



(9.1)



2.6

Used vehicle retail sales 38,150



45,205



(15.6)



(4.8)

Used vehicle wholesale sales 8,288



6,966



19.0



34.6

Total used 46,438



52,171



(11.0)



0.5

Parts and service sales 22,953



23,049



(0.4)



12.2

Finance, insurance and other, net 3,333



3,861



(13.7)



(3.3)

Total revenues $ 198,743



$ 217,707



(8.7)



3.0

GROSS MARGIN %













New vehicle retail sales 6.0



5.8









Used vehicle retail sales 6.9



5.9









Used vehicle wholesale sales 6.9



3.4









Total used 6.9



5.6









Parts and service sales 44.0



45.0









Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0



100.0









Total gross margin 12.1



11.6









GROSS PROFIT













New vehicle retail sales $ 7,507



$ 8,065



(6.9)



4.6

Used vehicle retail sales 2,630



2,681



(1.9)



11.2

Used vehicle wholesale sales 574



237



142.2



182.1

Total used 3,204



2,918



9.8



25.1

Parts and service sales 10,102



10,367



(2.6)



9.9

Finance, insurance and other, net 3,333



3,861



(13.7)



(3.3)

Total gross profit $ 24,146



$ 25,211



(4.2)



7.9

UNITS SOLD













Retail new vehicles sold 4,151



4,217



(1.6)





Retail used vehicles sold 1,919



2,078



(7.7)





Wholesale used vehicles sold 837



670



24.9





Total used 2,756



2,748



0.3





AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE













New vehicle retail $ 30,359



$ 32,873



(7.6)



4.2

Used vehicle retail $ 19,880



$ 21,754



(8.6)



3.1

GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,808



$ 1,912



(5.4)



6.3

Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,371



$ 1,290



6.3



20.4

Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 686



$ 354



93.8



125.8

Total used $ 1,163



$ 1,062



9.5



24.7

Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 549



$ 613



(10.4)



0.3

OTHER













SG&A expenses $ 22,568



$ 23,038



(2.0)



10.2

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 22,568



$ 22,611



(0.2)



12.5

SG&A as % revenues 11.4



10.6









Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1) 11.4



10.4









SG&A as % gross profit 93.5



91.4









Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 93.5



89.7









Operating margin % 0.1



0.6









Adjusted operating margin % (1) 0.4



0.8











(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Same Store Consolidated (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

%

Increase/(Decrease)

Constant Currency (1)

% Increase/(Decrease) REVENUES













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,533,202



$ 1,516,282



1.1



2.7

Used vehicle retail sales 821,245



803,227



2.2



3.8

Used vehicle wholesale sales 93,619



90,289



3.7



7.1

Total used 914,864



893,516



2.4



4.2

Parts and service sales 372,296



345,040



7.9



9.1

Finance, insurance and other, net 124,369



112,667



10.4



11.3

Total revenues $ 2,944,731



$ 2,867,505



2.7



4.3

GROSS MARGIN %













New vehicle retail sales 4.4



4.9









Used vehicle retail sales 6.4



6.2









Used vehicle wholesale sales —



0.6









Total used 5.7



5.7









Parts and service sales 53.8



54.7









Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0



100.0









Total gross margin 15.1



14.9









GROSS PROFIT













New vehicle retail sales $ 68,122



$ 74,799



(8.9)



(7.7)

Used vehicle retail sales 52,218



49,990



4.5



5.8

Used vehicle wholesale sales 5



571



(99.1)



(103.3)

Total used 52,223



50,561



3.3



4.5

Parts and service sales 200,253



188,908



6.0



7.2

Finance, insurance and other, net 124,369



112,667



10.4



11.3

Total gross profit $ 444,967



$ 426,935



4.2



5.3

UNITS SOLD













Retail new vehicles sold 40,998



42,035



(2.5)





Retail used vehicles sold 38,753



37,107



4.4





Wholesale used vehicles sold 12,648



13,189



(4.1)





Total used 51,401



50,296



2.2





AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE













New vehicle retail $ 37,397



$ 36,072



3.7



5.3

Used vehicle retail $ 21,192



$ 21,646



(2.1)



(0.6)

GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,662



$ 1,779



(6.6)



(5.3)

Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,347



$ 1,347



—



1.3

Used vehicle wholesale sales $ —



$ 43



(100.0)



(103.4)

Total used $ 1,016



$ 1,005



1.1



2.3

Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 1,559



$ 1,424



9.5



10.4

OTHER













SG&A expenses $ 331,688



$ 315,906



5.0



6.4

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 327,696



$ 310,885



5.4



6.8

SG&A as % revenues 11.3



11.0









Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1) 11.1



10.8









SG&A as % gross profit 74.5



74.0









Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 73.6



72.8









Operating margin % 3.2



3.2









Adjusted operating margin % (1) 3.4



3.5











(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data." Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Same Store Consolidated (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)









Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

% Increase/ (Decrease)

Constant Currency (1) % Increase/(Decrease) REVENUES













New vehicle retail sales $ 2,875,260



$ 2,972,070



(3.3)



(1.5)

Used vehicle retail sales 1,596,188



1,559,578



2.3



4.1

Used vehicle wholesale sales 180,764



191,238



(5.5)



(2.0)

Total used 1,776,952



1,750,816



1.5



3.5

Parts and service sales 728,291



680,412



7.0



8.4

Finance, insurance and other, net 233,452



222,112



5.1



6.1

Total revenues $ 5,613,955



$ 5,625,410



(0.2)



1.5

GROSS MARGIN %













New vehicle retail sales 4.7



5.0









Used vehicle retail sales 6.1



5.9









Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.4



1.2









Total used 5.5



5.4









Parts and service sales 53.7



54.2









Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0



100.0









Total gross margin 15.3



14.8









GROSS PROFIT













New vehicle retail sales $ 136,436



$ 147,555



(7.5)



(5.9)

Used vehicle retail sales 97,728



92,352



5.8



7.3

Used vehicle wholesale sales 712



2,249



(68.3)



(68.5)

Total used 98,440



94,601



4.1



5.5

Parts and service sales 391,026



368,757



6.0



7.4

Finance, insurance and other, net 233,452



222,112



5.1



6.1

Total gross profit $ 859,354



$ 833,025



3.2



4.4

UNITS SOLD













Retail new vehicles sold 77,632



81,766



(5.1)





Retail used vehicles sold 75,424



72,182



4.5





Wholesale used vehicles sold 24,850



28,108



(11.6)





Total used 100,274



100,290



—





AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE













New vehicle retail $ 37,037



$ 36,348



1.9



3.7

Used vehicle retail $ 21,163



$ 21,606



(2.1)



(0.3)

GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,757



$ 1,805



(2.7)



(0.9)

Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,296



$ 1,279



1.3



2.7

Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 29



$ 80



(63.8)



(64.3)

Total used $ 982



$ 943



4.1



5.5

Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 1,525



$ 1,443



5.7



6.7

OTHER













SG&A expenses $ 647,325



$ 627,872



3.1



4.6

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 640,607



$ 622,851



2.9



4.4

SG&A as % revenues 11.5



11.2









Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1) 11.4



11.1









SG&A as % gross profit 75.3



75.4









Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 74.5



74.8









Operating margin % 3.2



3.0









Adjusted operating margin % (1) 3.3



3.2











(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data."

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S. (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

% Increase/ (Decrease) SG&A RECONCILIATION











As reported $ 268,077



$ 234,279



14.4



Pre-tax adjustments:











Catastrophic events (3,992)



(5,812)







Gain (loss) on real estate and dealership transactions —



20,119







Legal matters —



(2,000)







Adjusted SG&A $ 264,085



$ 246,586



7.1

SG&A AS % REVENUES











Unadjusted 11.8



10.8







Adjusted 11.6



11.4





SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:











Unadjusted 71.2



66.8







Adjusted 70.1



70.3





OPERATING MARGIN %











Unadjusted 4.1



4.6







Adjusted (2) 4.3



4.2





PRETAX MARGIN %











Unadjusted 2.8



3.2







Adjusted (2) 3.0



2.8





SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION











As reported $ 263,184



$ 244,896



7.5



Pre-tax adjustments:











Catastrophic events (3,992)



(5,812)







Gain (loss) on real estate and dealership transactions —



3,218







Legal matters —



(2,000)







Adjusted Same Store SG&A $ 259,192



$ 240,302



7.9

SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES











Unadjusted 11.8



11.6







Adjusted 11.6



11.4





SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT











Unadjusted 71.1



71.7







Adjusted 70.0



70.4





SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %











Unadjusted 4.2



3.9







Adjusted (3) 4.4



4.2







(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data." (2) Excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above, as well as a non-cash asset impairment charge of $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. (3) Excludes the impact of Same Store SG&A reconciling items above, as well as a non-cash asset impairment charge of $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S. (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

% Increase/

(Decrease) SG&A RECONCILIATION











As reported $ 524,230



$ 487,220



7.6



Pre-tax adjustments:











Catastrophic events (5,965)



(5,812)







Gain (loss) on real estate and dealership transactions 5,216



20,119







Legal matters (1,829)



(2,000)







Adjusted SG&A $ 521,652



$ 499,527



4.4

SG&A AS % REVENUES











Unadjusted 12.1



11.4







Adjusted 12.0



11.7





SG&A AS % OF GROSS PROFIT











Unadjusted 72.4



71.0







Adjusted 72.1



72.8





OPERATING MARGIN %











Unadjusted 4.0



4.0







Adjusted (2) 4.0



3.8





PRETAX MARGIN %











Unadjusted 2.5



2.6







Adjusted (2) 2.6



2.4





SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION











As reported $ 516,471



$ 489,849



5.4



Pre-tax adjustments:











Catastrophic events (5,964)



(5,811)







Gain (loss) on real estate and dealership transactions 1,076



3,218







Legal matters (1,829)



(2,000)







Adjusted Same Store SG&A $ 509,754



$ 485,256



5.0

SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES











Unadjusted 12.2



11.8







Adjusted 12.0



11.7





SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT











Unadjusted 72.7



73.3







Adjusted 71.8



72.6





SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %











Unadjusted 3.9



3.6







Adjusted (3) 4.1



3.8







(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data." (2) Excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above, as well as a non-cash asset impairment charge of $4.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. (3) Excludes the impact of Same Store SG&A reconciling items above, as well as a non-cash asset impairment charge of $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Brazil (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

%

Increase/(Decrease) SG&A RECONCILIATION











As reported $ 11,602



$ 11,555



0.4



Pre-tax adjustments:











Gain (loss) on real estate and dealership transactions 182



—







Legal matters 378



(550)







Adjusted SG&A $ 12,162



$ 11,005



10.5

SG&A AS % REVENUES











Unadjusted 10.3



10.6







Adjusted 10.8



10.1





SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT











Unadjusted 86.1



91.1







Adjusted 90.3



86.7





OPERATING MARGIN %











Unadjusted 0.8



0.6







Adjusted (2) 0.8



1.1





PRETAX MARGIN %











Unadjusted 0.8



0.2







Adjusted (2) 0.8



0.7





SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION











As reported $ 11,506



$ 11,307



1.8



Pre-tax adjustments:











Legal matters —



(427)







Adjusted Same Store SG&A $ 11,506



$ 10,880



5.8

SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES











Unadjusted 10.9



10.6







Adjusted 10.9



10.2





SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT











Unadjusted 90.5



89.9







Adjusted 90.5



86.5





SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %











Unadjusted 0.2



0.8







Adjusted (3) 0.8



1.2







(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data." (2) Excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above, as well as a non-cash asset impairment charge of $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. (3) Excludes the impact of Same Store SG&A reconciling items above, as well as a non-cash asset impairment charge of $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Brazil (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

















Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

% Increase/ (Decrease) SG&A RECONCILIATION











As reported $ 23,965



$ 23,365



2.6



Pre-tax adjustments:











Gain (loss) on real estate and dealership transactions 182



—







Legal matters (194)



(550)







Adjusted SG&A $ 23,953



$ 22,815



5.0

SG&A AS % REVENUES











Unadjusted 11.1



10.6







Adjusted 11.1



10.4





SG&A AS % OF GROSS PROFIT











Unadjusted 91.9



92.3







Adjusted 91.9



90.1





OPERATING MARGIN %











Unadjusted 0.3



0.5







Adjusted (2) 0.6



0.7





PRETAX MARGIN %











Unadjusted 0.2



0.1







Adjusted (2) 0.5



0.3





SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION











As reported $ 22,568



$ 23,038



(2.0)



Pre-tax adjustments:











Legal matters —



(427)







Adjusted Same Store SG&A $ 22,568



$ 22,611



(0.2)

SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES











Unadjusted 11.4



10.6







Adjusted 11.4



10.4





SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT











Unadjusted 93.5



91.4







Adjusted 93.5



89.7





SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %











Unadjusted 0.1



0.6







Adjusted (3) 0.4



0.8







(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data." (2) Excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above, as well as a non-cash asset impairment charge of $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. (3) Excludes the impact of Same Store SG&A reconciling items above, as well as a non-cash asset impairment charge of $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

% Increase/(Decrease) NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION











As reported











Pretax net income (loss) $ 63,233



$ 75,188







Income tax benefit (provision) (14,008)



(18,725)







Net income (loss) $ 49,225



$ 56,463



(12.8)



Effective tax rate 22.2 %

24.9 %





Adjustments:











Catastrophic events











Pre-tax $ 3,992



$ 5,812







Tax impact $ (963)



$ (1,444)







(Gain) loss on real estate and dealership transactions











Pre-tax $ (182)



$ (20,119)







Tax impact $ 533



$ 4,917







Legal matters











Pre-tax $ (378)



$ 2,550







Tax impact $ —



$ (568)







Non-cash asset impairment











Pre-tax $ 537



$ 4,268







Tax impact $ —



$ (1,089)







Adjusted











Pretax net income (loss) $ 67,202



$ 67,699







Income tax benefit (provision) (14,438)



(16,909)







Adjusted net income (loss) $ 52,764



$ 50,790



3.9



Effective tax rate 21.5 %

25.0 %



ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO DILUTED











COMMON SHARES RECONCILIATION











Adjusted net income (loss) $ 52,764



$ 50,790



3.9



Less: Adjusted earnings allocated to participating securities 1,975



1,722



14.7



Adjusted net income (loss) available to diluted common shares $ 50,789



$ 49,068



3.5

DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE RECONCILIATION











As reported $ 2.64



$ 2.72



(2.9)



After-tax adjustments:











Catastrophic events 0.16



0.21







(Gain) loss on real estate and dealership transactions 0.02



(0.73)







Legal matters (0.02)



0.10







Non-cash asset impairment 0.03



0.15







Adjusted diluted income (loss) per share $ 2.83



$ 2.45



15.5

SG&A RECONCILIATION











As reported $ 338,715



$ 308,092



9.9



Pre-tax adjustments:











Catastrophic events (3,992)



(5,812)







Gain (loss) on real estate and dealership transactions 182



20,119







Legal matters 378



(2,550)







Adjusted SG&A $ 335,283



$ 319,849



4.8

SG&A AS % REVENUES











Unadjusted 11.3



10.5







Adjusted 11.2



10.9





SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT











Unadjusted 74.6



70.3







Adjusted 73.8



73.0









Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated - (Continued) (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

% Increase/(Decrease) OPERATING MARGIN %











Unadjusted 3.2



3.7







Adjusted (2) 3.4



3.5





PRETAX MARGIN %











Unadjusted 2.1



2.6







Adjusted (2) 2.2



2.3





SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION











As reported $ 331,688



$ 315,906



5.0



Pre-tax adjustments:











Catastrophic events (3,992)



(5,812)







Gain (loss) on real estate and dealership transactions —



3,218







Legal matters —



(2,427)







Adjusted Same Store SG&A $ 327,696



$ 310,885



5.4

SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES











Unadjusted 11.3



11.0







Adjusted 11.1



10.8





SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT











Unadjusted 74.5



74.0







Adjusted 73.6



72.8





SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %











Unadjusted 3.2



3.2







Adjusted (3) 3.4



3.5







(1) See the section of this release titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Same Store Data." (2) Excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above, as well as non-cash asset impairment charges of $0.5 million and $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. (3) Excludes the impact of Same Store SG&A reconciling items above, as well as non-cash asset impairment charges of $0.5 million and $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









Six Months Ended June 30, 2019



2019

2018

% Increase/(Decrease) NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION











As reported











Pretax net income (loss) $ 115,409



$ 121,355







Income tax benefit (provision) (27,536)



(29,078)







Net income (loss) $ 87,873



$ 92,277



(4.8)



Effective tax rate 23.9 %

24.0 %





Adjustments:











Catastrophic events











Pre-tax $ 5,965



$ 5,812







Tax impact $ (1,482)



$ (1,444)







(Gain) loss on real estate and dealership transactions











Pre-tax $ (5,398)



$ (20,119)







Tax impact $ 1,914



$ 4,917







Legal matters











Pre-tax $ 2,023



$ 2,550







Tax impact $ (481)



$ (568)







Non-cash asset impairment











Pre-tax $ 537



$ 4,268







Tax impact $ —



$ (1,089)







Adjusted











Pretax net income (loss) $ 118,536



$ 113,866







Income tax benefit (provision) (27,585)



(27,262)







Adjusted net income (loss) $ 90,951



$ 86,604



5.0



Effective tax rate 23.3 %

23.9 %



ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO DILUTED











COMMON SHARES RECONCILIATION











Adjusted net income (loss) $ 90,951



$ 86,604



5.0



Less: Adjusted earnings allocated to participating securities 3,415



2,930



16.6



Adjusted net income (loss) available to diluted common shares $ 87,536



$ 83,674



4.6

DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE RECONCILIATION











As reported $ 4.73



$ 4.42



7.0



After-tax adjustments:











Catastrophic events 0.25



0.21







(Gain) loss on real estate and dealership transactions (0.19)



(0.73)







Legal matters 0.08



0.10







Non-cash asset impairment 0.03



0.15







Adjusted diluted income (loss) per share $ 4.90



$ 4.15



18.1

SG&A RECONCILIATION











As reported $ 666,423



$ 632,439



5.4



Pre-tax adjustments:











Catastrophic events (5,965)



(5,812)







Gain (loss) on real estate and dealership transactions 5,398



20,119







Legal matters (2,023)



(2,550)







Adjusted SG&A $ 663,833



$ 644,196



3.0

SG&A AS % REVENUES











Unadjusted 11.5



10.9







Adjusted 11.4



11.1





SG&A AS % OF GROSS PROFIT











Unadjusted 75.2



73.7







Adjusted 74.9



75.1









Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated - (Continued) (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Six Months Ended June 30, 2019



2019

2018

% Increase/(Decrease) OPERATING MARGIN %











Unadjusted 3.2



3.2







Adjusted (2) 3.2



3.1





PRETAX MARGIN %











Unadjusted 2.0



2.1







Adjusted (2) 2.0



2.0





SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION











As reported $ 647,325



$ 627,872



3.1



Pre-tax adjustments:











Catastrophic events (5,965)



(5,812)







Gain (loss) on real estate and dealership transactions 1,076



3,218







Legal matters (1,829)



(2,427)







Adjusted Same Store SG&A $ 640,607



$ 622,851



2.9

SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES











Unadjusted 11.5



11.2







Adjusted 11.4



11.1





SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT











Unadjusted 75.3



75.4







Adjusted 74.5



74.8





SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %











Unadjusted 3.2



3.0







Adjusted (3) 3.3



3.2







View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/group-1-automotive-announces-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-300890794.html SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

