Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Group 1 Automotive, Inc.    GPI

GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(GPI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

1 Automotive : Schedules 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 03:35pm EDT

HOUSTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI), an international, Fortune 500 automotive retailer, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Thursday, October 24, 2019, before market open. Earl J. Hesterberg, Group 1's president and chief executive officer, and the company's senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results later that morning at 10 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at www.group1auto.com. Click on 'Investor Relations' and then 'Events' or through this link: http://www.group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days.

The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at:

Domestic:

1-888-317-6003

International:

1-412-317-6061

Conference ID:

3340290

A telephonic replay will be available following the call through October 31, 2019 by dialing:

Domestic:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay ID:

10135910

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Group 1 owns and operates 184 automotive dealerships, 239 franchises, and 48 collision centers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Investors please visit www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.facebook.com/group1auto, and www.twitter.com/group1auto, where Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations.

Investor contacts:
Sheila Roth
Manager, Investor Relations
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
713-647-5741 | sroth@group1auto.com

Media contacts:
Pete DeLongchamps
Senior V.P. Manufacturer Relations, Financial Services and Public Affairs
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
713-647-5770 | pdelongchamps@group1auto.com
or
Clint Woods
Pierpont Communications, Inc.
713-627-2223 | cwoods@piercom.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/group-1-automotive-schedules-2019-third-quarter-earnings-release-conference-call-and-webcast-300934193.html

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
03:35p1 AUTOMOTIVE : Schedules 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release, Conference Call an..
PR
09/25GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/231 AUTOMOTIVE : Reports Aftermath Of Tropical Storm Imelda
PR
09/12GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/101 AUTOMOTIVE : to Present at Morgan Stanley's 7th Annual Laguna Conference in Ca..
PR
08/30GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/16GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation F..
AQ
08/151 AUTOMOTIVE : Appoints New Director and Expands Board
PR
08/151 AUTOMOTIVE : Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 7.7%
PR
08/021 AUTOMOTIVE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group