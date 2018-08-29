Group Ten Metals Completes Upgrade to OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V: PGE; US OTC: PGEZF; FSE: 5D32) (the “Company” or “Group Ten”) announces that its common stock has been successfully uplisted to the OTCQB® Venture Market from the Pink® Open Market, where it will continue to trade under the symbol PGEZF. No action is required by shareholders as a result of this change.



The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. in New York, USA, is a premier market for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing high-quality trading and improved market visibility for U.S. investors to build liquidity and trading volumes. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

Michael Rowley, President & CEO, noted, "Upgrading our current listing to the OTCQB market represents another positive step forward for the Company as we continue to advance our battery technology and precious metals assets, including our flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project in Montana, USA and our portfolio of projects in Canada. We believe this uplisting will facilitate broader visibility in the U.S. market place helping to develop greater liquidity, market depth and trading volumes across all of our stock exchange listings.”

About Group Ten Metals Inc.

Group Ten Metals Inc. is a TSX-V-listed Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company’s core asset is the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater’s high-grade PGE mines in Montana, USA. Group Ten also holds the highly prospective Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum‘s Wellgreen deposit in Canada‘s Yukon Territory, and the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project in the Rainy River district of northwest Ontario.

