GROUP TEN METALS INC.

(PGE)
Group Ten Metals Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud 2020 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

02/17/2020 | 07:05am EST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2020) - Group Ten Metals (TSXV: PGE) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2020 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase in Toronto.

The Event will be held at Omni King Edward Hotel, 37 King St. E., Toronto, Ontario on Friday, February 28, 2020.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/2020prepdacregister/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Group Ten Metals
Chris Ackerman
6043574790
cackerman@grouptenmetals.com
www.grouptenmetals.com


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Victor Rowley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Shawn Johnson Executive Chairman
Gregor Hamilton Independent Non-Executive Director
Alicia Milne Secretary
Craig Bow Chief Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUP TEN METALS INC.11.36%19
BHP GROUP-0.69%122 562
RIO TINTO PLC-6.80%92 339
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.66%33 509
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.52%21 850
SOUTH32-2.59%8 587
