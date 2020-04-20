Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Groupe ADP    ADP   FR0010340141

GROUPE ADP

(ADP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aéroport de Paris SA: Information relating to the general meeting of Aéroports de Paris shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 02:30am EDT

April 20th, 2020

Information relating to the general meeting of Aéroports de Paris shareholders

Due to the containment measures adopted by the French Government to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the Board of Directors of Aéroports de Paris, held on March 25, 2020, decided, to the extent permitted by applicable regulations, to authorize the Company to hold its shareholders' meeting, in camera, without the physical presence of its shareholders, at the Company's registered office on May 12, 2020.

Pursuant to Article 4 of Order No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020 and its implementing decree No. 2020-418 of 10 April 2020, the Annual General Meeting of Aéroports de Paris will therefore be held, exceptionally, on 12 May 2020 at 3 p.m. (Paris time), behind closed doors, without the physical presence of the shareholders and their representatives, at the registered office of Aéroports de Paris.

Aéroports de Paris regrets not having the opportunity to meet its shareholders in person, but these measures are necessary to ensure the protection of everyone.

The practical arrangements for ensuring the best possible shareholder participation are set out below.

Shareholders are invited to vote by mail, give proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to a named person, by post or by electronic means, prior to the Meeting. In this respect, shareholders are reminded that postal voting forms, sent by post, must be received by the General Meetings Department of BNP Paribas Securities Services no later than midnight (Paris time) on 9 May 2020. The possibility of voting by Internet before the General Meeting will end on Monday, 11 May 2020 at 3 p.m., Paris time.

The procedures for voting by mail will be described in the notice of meeting to be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on April 20, 2020.

In view of the exceptional circumstances, shareholders are asked to give preference to sending written questions, which they are entitled to ask until May 5, 2020, to the following address: ag@adp.fr.

The General Meeting will be broadcast live on the Aéroports de Paris website.

All information and documentation relating to the General Meeting are available on the Aéroports de Paris website at http://www.groupeadp.fr. Given the current situation, shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the General Meeting on this website.

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million. 
Registered office: 1 rue de France - 93290 Tremblay en France, France. A public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806.  Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.                                                                                                         groupeadp.fr

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GROUPE ADP
02:30aAÉROPORT DE PARIS SA : Information relating to the general meeting of Aéroports ..
GL
04/15AÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : March 2020 traffic figures
GL
04/07GROUPE ADP : France's ADP loses 3 million euros a day in sales due to coronaviru..
RE
04/02AÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : Settlement of the proceeds of the bond issue launched on..
GL
03/31AÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : Update items concerning the Combined General Meeting of ..
GL
03/26AÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : 2.5 billion new bond issue
GL
03/25AÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : Information concerning the credit rating regarding Aérop..
GL
03/25AEROPORTS DE PARIS : Downgraded To 'A' On Traffic Drop Amid COVID-19; Outlook Ne..
AQ
03/23AÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : Filing of the 2019 Universal Registration Document and a..
GL
03/16AÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : Coronavirus Groupe ADP engages an operational and financ..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 354 M
EBIT 2020 245 M
Net income 2020 20,2 M
Debt 2020 6 412 M
Yield 2020 1,79%
P/E ratio 2020 255x
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,52x
EV / Sales2021 3,19x
Capitalization 8 748 M
Chart GROUPE ADP
Duration : Period :
Groupe ADP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE ADP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 114,50  €
Last Close Price 88,40  €
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Augustin Pascal de Romanet de Beaune Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Edward Rodolphe Paul Arkwright Co-Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Echegaray del Pozo Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Philippe Pascal Deputy CEO-Finance, Strategy & Administration
Gilles Lévêque Chief Technologic Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPE ADP-49.80%9 518
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-0.16%19 976
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED5.55%9 018
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED2.69%5 268
FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG-35.88%3 896
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.20%3 018
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group