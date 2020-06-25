Log in
Aéroports de Paris SA: 1.5 billion dual-tranche new bond issue

06/25/2020

FINANCIAL RELEASE

25 June 2020

Aéroports de Paris SA
€1.5 billion dual-tranche new bond issue

On 25 June 2020, Aéroports de Paris launched a dual-tranche bond issue for a total amount of €1.5 billion with the following characteristics:

  • €750 million bond :
  • Format: Fixed rate  
  • Redemption: in fine  
  • Duration: 8.5 years
  • Annual rate: 1.00%
  • Re-offer spread: 150 bp over mid swap
  • Re-offer yield: 1.266%
  • Payment date: 2 July 2020
  • Maturity date: 5 January 2029
     
  • €750 million bond :
  • Format: Fixed rate 
  • Redemption: in fine 
  • Duration: 12 years
  • Annual rate: 1.50%
  • Re-offer spread: 175 bp over mid swap
  • Re-offer yield: 1.649%
  • Payment date: 2 July 2020
  • Maturity date: 2 July 2032

Aéroports de Paris is rated A (negative outlook) by Standard and Poor's.

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million.
Registered office: 1 rue de France – 93290 Tremblay en France, France. A public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.
groupeadp.fr


 

Attachment

