Aéroports de Paris SA: 2019 Investor day Sharing new horizons

PRESS RELEASE

4 April 2019

Aéroports de Paris SA
2019 Investor day
"Sharing new horizons"

Aéroport de Paris organizes tomorrow, Friday 5 April 2019, an Investor Day. The presentations realized for this event are attached to this press release and available at the following address:  http://finance.groupeadp.fr.

During the morning, will be presented: (i) the strategy and the development potential of the group, (ii) the industrial policy led in Ile-de-France which is framed by the next 2021-2025 Economic Regulation Agreement1, of which the Public Consultation Document was published the 2 April 2019, as well as (iii) the business model and the financial outlook. The afternoon will be dedicated to presentations of the group international activities, and Parisian real estate and commercia activities.

The data and information presented at this investor day do not constitute new forecasts and objectives. It is the middle term group vision which complements the unchanged objectives of the Connect 2020 plan, in light of the Aéroport de Paris proposal for the next Economic Regulation Agreement, proposal which is likely to change until the 2021-2025 Economic Regulation Agreement signature.

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 1 74 25 70 64 - invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2018, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 105 million passengers and 2.3 million metric tonnes of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 176 million passengers in airports abroad through its subsidiary ADP International. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2018, group revenue stood at €4,478 million and net income at €610 million.
Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.
  groupeadp.fr


 



 

1 For which the public consultation document was published on 2 April, cf. 2 April 2019 press release



 

 

