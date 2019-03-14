Aéroports de Paris SA: February 2019 traffic figures
PRESS RELEASE 14 March 2019
Aéroports de Paris SA February 2019 traffic figures
In February 2019, Paris Aéroport welcomed 7.3 million passengers, an increase of 5.2% compared with February 2018. 5.1 million passengers travelled through Paris-Charles de Gaulle (+7.1%) and 2.2 million through Paris-Orly (+1.1%).
International traffic (excluding Europe) was up (+6.5%), due to growth in the following destinations: North America (+13.0%), Latin America (+8.6%), Africa (+6.5%), the Middle East (+4.0%), Asia-Pacific (+3.8%) and the French Overseas Territories (+2.1%);
European traffic (excluding France) was up by 4.5%;
Traffic within France was up by 3.7%;
The number of connecting passengers increased by 10.5%. The connecting rate stood at 23.8%, up by 1.1 points compared with February 2018.
Since the beginning of the year, Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has increased by 3.5%, with a total of 15.0 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has risen by 7.0%. The connecting rate stands at 25.2%, up by 0.8 points.
Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 6.4% in February 2019 and by 4.8% since the beginning of the year.
Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 8.3% in February 2019 and by 9.6% since the beginning of the year.
Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 9.2% in February 2019 and by 6.9% since the beginning of the year.
Passengers
Feb. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Jan.-Feb. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Last 12 months
% change 2019/2018
Paris-CDG
5,086,660
+7.1%
10,453,578
+4.9%
72,720,056
+4.1%
Paris-Orly
2,212,412
+1.1%
4,588,110
+0.3%
33,136,572
+3.3%
Total Paris Aéroport
7,299,072
+5.2%
15,041,688
+3.5%
105,856,628
+3.9%
Santiago
2,296,895
+8.3%
4,800,046
+9.6%
23,744,687
+7.9%
Amman
593,427
+9.2%
1,247,970
+6.9%
8,505,418
+6.6%
Istanbul Atatürk
4,725,218
-0.2%
9,844,031
-1.4%
67,843,347
+2.7%
Antalya
792,440
+17.6%
1,682,463
+15.1%
31,786,615
+22.0%
Ankara Esenboga
1,112,866
-18.8%
2,324,498
-20.5%
16,133,588
-3.4%
Izmir
862,791
-7.8%
1,835,573
-8.8%
13,249,276
+1.1%
Milas Bodrum
88,688
-7.6%
184,807
-9.8%
4,165,929
+17.6%
Gazipaşa
31,429
+2.7%
65,072
+1.1%
1,216,319
+45.7%
Medinah
631,532
+2.2%
1,300,505
-2.8%
8,106,647
+1.7%
Tunisia
64,388
+37.4%
131,605
+45.5%
2,531,757
+49.2%
Georgia
252,342
+16.1%
519,946
+15.8%
4,471,319
+18.4%
Macedonia
144,822
+7.5%
305,246
+6.7%
2,361,658
+13.8%
Zagreb (1)
181,154
+6.2%
372,351
+2.9%
3,346,727
+6.9%
Total TAV Airports (2)
8,887,670
+6.4%
18,566,097
+4.8%
152,447,031
+28.2%
Total TAV Airports restated (3)
8,887,670
-1.6%
18,566,097
-3.2%
155,213,182
+7.1%
Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figures.
TAV Airports has taken a stake in Anlalya Airport since May 2018. To be compliant with TAV Airports' presentations, the % change presented above takes into account Antalya traffic just from May 2018.
Restated figures taking into account Antalya's traffic on a like-for-like basis for 2017.
Aircraft Movements
Feb. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Jan.-Feb. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Last 12 months
% change 2019/2018
Paris-CDG
34,781
+4.8%
72,372
+3.7%
483,518
+1.6%
Paris-Orly
15,322
+0.4%
32,442
-0.5%
228,893
+0.4%
Total Paris Aéroport
50,103
+3.4%
104,814
+2.4%
712,411
+1.2%
Santiago
14,283
+8.0%
29,740
+7.5%
153,325
+6.3%
Amman
5,521
+8.6%
11,584
+7.7%
77,718
+5.3%
Istanbul Atatürk
32,560
-1.3%
68,482
-1.1%
453,259
+0.8%
Antalya
5,462
+13.4%
11,886
+16.0%
187,864
+24.4%
Ankara Esenboga
7,471
-18.3%
15,602
-18.6%
106,265
-4.2%
Izmir
5,501
-6.6%
11,674
-6.4%
83,296
+0.7%
Milas Bodrum
606
-4.6%
1,271
-4.1%
27,412
+18.5%
Gazipaşa
250
+6.8%
502
+8.0%
8,079
+43.9%
Medinah
4,462
-3.4%
9,291
-4.8%
60,196
+1.3%
Tunisia
554
+21.5%
1,165
+30.5%
16,468
+38.9%
Georgia
2,722
+19.1%
5,802
+20.5%
45,108
+16.2%
Macedonia
1,201
+0.5%
2,564
-0.9%
19,726
+6.5%
Zagreb
2,826
+5.0%
5,871
+2.4%
43,828
+4.5%
Total TAV Airports (1)
63,615
+5.8%
134,110
+6.0%
1,032,110
+22.5%
Total TAV Airports restated (2)
63,615
-2.0%
134,110
-1.9%
1,051,501
+5.8%
TAV Airports has taken a stake in Antalya Airport since May 2018. To be compliant with TAV Airports' presentations, the % change presented above takes into account Antalya traffic just from May 2018.
Restated figures taking into account Antalya's traffic on a like-for-like basis for 2017.
Geographic split Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
Feb. 2019 % change 2019/2018
Share of total traffic
Jan.-Feb. 2019 % change 2019/2018
Share of total traffic
France
+3.7%
15.4%
+0.6%
15.5%
Europe
+4.5%
42.1%
+2.6%
41.0%
Other International Of which
+6.5%
42.5%
+5.4%
43.5%
Africa
+6.5%
12.1%
+4.0%
12.2%
North America
+13.0%
8.4%
+11.6%
8.9%
Latin America
+8.6%
3.9%
+6.1%
4.0%
Middle-East
+4.0%
5.7%
+1.7%
5.6%
Asia-Pacific
+3.8%
7.1%
+5.5%
7.3%
French Overseas Territories
+2.1%
5.3%
+2.2%
5.4%
Total Paris Aéroport
+5.2%
100 %
+3.5%
100 %
Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
Feb. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Jan.- Feb. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Connecting Passengers (1)
893,610
+10.5%
1,910,686
+7.0%
Connecting rate
23.8%
+1.1 pt
25.2%
+0.8 pt
Seat load factor
84.3%
+0.8 pt
82.8%
+0.1 pt
(1) Departing passengers
