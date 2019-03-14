Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Groupe ADP    ADP   FR0010340141

GROUPE ADP

(ADP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aéroports de Paris SA: February 2019 traffic figures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 12:47pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE
14 March 2019

Aéroports de Paris SA
February 2019 traffic figures

In February 2019, Paris Aéroport welcomed 7.3 million passengers, an increase of 5.2% compared with February 2018. 5.1 million passengers travelled through Paris-Charles de Gaulle (+7.1%) and 2.2 million through Paris-Orly (+1.1%).

  • International traffic (excluding Europe) was up (+6.5%), due to growth in the following destinations: North America (+13.0%), Latin America (+8.6%), Africa (+6.5%), the Middle East (+4.0%), Asia-Pacific (+3.8%) and the French Overseas Territories (+2.1%);            
  • European traffic (excluding France) was up by 4.5%;
  • Traffic within France was up by 3.7%;
  • The number of connecting passengers increased by 10.5%. The connecting rate stood at 23.8%, up by 1.1 points compared with February 2018.

Since the beginning of the year, Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has increased by 3.5%, with a total of 15.0 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has risen by 7.0%. The connecting rate stands at 25.2%, up by 0.8 points.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 6.4% in February 2019 and by 4.8% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 8.3% in February 2019 and by 9.6% since the beginning of the year. 

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 9.2% in February 2019 and by 6.9% since the beginning of the year. 

Passengers Feb. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Jan.-Feb. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Last 12  months % change 2019/2018
Paris-CDG 5,086,660 +7.1% 10,453,578 +4.9% 72,720,056 +4.1%
Paris-Orly 2,212,412 +1.1% 4,588,110 +0.3% 33,136,572 +3.3%
Total Paris Aéroport 7,299,072 +5.2% 15,041,688 +3.5% 105,856,628 +3.9%
Santiago 2,296,895 +8.3% 4,800,046 +9.6% 23,744,687 +7.9%
Amman 593,427 +9.2% 1,247,970 +6.9% 8,505,418 +6.6%
Istanbul Atatürk 4,725,218 -0.2% 9,844,031 -1.4% 67,843,347 +2.7%
Antalya 792,440 +17.6% 1,682,463 +15.1% 31,786,615 +22.0%
Ankara Esenboga 1,112,866 -18.8% 2,324,498 -20.5% 16,133,588 -3.4%
Izmir 862,791 -7.8% 1,835,573 -8.8% 13,249,276 +1.1%
Milas Bodrum 88,688 -7.6% 184,807 -9.8% 4,165,929 +17.6%
Gazipaşa 31,429 +2.7% 65,072 +1.1% 1,216,319 +45.7%
Medinah 631,532 +2.2% 1,300,505 -2.8% 8,106,647 +1.7%
Tunisia 64,388 +37.4% 131,605 +45.5% 2,531,757 +49.2%
Georgia 252,342 +16.1% 519,946 +15.8% 4,471,319 +18.4%
Macedonia 144,822 +7.5% 305,246 +6.7% 2,361,658 +13.8%
Zagreb (1) 181,154 +6.2% 372,351 +2.9% 3,346,727 +6.9%
Total TAV Airports (2) 8,887,670 +6.4% 18,566,097 +4.8% 152,447,031 +28.2%
Total TAV Airports restated (3) 8,887,670 -1.6% 18,566,097 -3.2% 155,213,182 +7.1%
  1. Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb     Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figures.
     
  2. TAV Airports has taken a stake in Anlalya Airport since May 2018. To be compliant with TAV Airports' presentations, the % change presented above takes into account Antalya traffic just from May 2018.
     
  3. Restated figures taking into account Antalya's traffic on a like-for-like basis for 2017.
Aircraft Movements Feb. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Jan.-Feb. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Last 12  months % change 2019/2018
Paris-CDG 34,781 +4.8% 72,372 +3.7% 483,518 +1.6%
Paris-Orly 15,322 +0.4% 32,442 -0.5% 228,893 +0.4%
Total Paris Aéroport 50,103 +3.4% 104,814 +2.4% 712,411 +1.2%
Santiago 14,283 +8.0% 29,740 +7.5% 153,325 +6.3%
Amman 5,521 +8.6% 11,584 +7.7% 77,718 +5.3%
Istanbul Atatürk 32,560 -1.3% 68,482 -1.1% 453,259 +0.8%
Antalya 5,462 +13.4% 11,886 +16.0% 187,864 +24.4%
Ankara Esenboga 7,471 -18.3% 15,602 -18.6% 106,265 -4.2%
Izmir 5,501 -6.6% 11,674 -6.4% 83,296 +0.7%
Milas Bodrum 606 -4.6% 1,271 -4.1% 27,412 +18.5%
Gazipaşa 250 +6.8% 502 +8.0% 8,079 +43.9%
Medinah 4,462 -3.4% 9,291 -4.8% 60,196 +1.3%
Tunisia 554 +21.5% 1,165 +30.5% 16,468 +38.9%
Georgia 2,722 +19.1% 5,802 +20.5% 45,108 +16.2%
Macedonia 1,201 +0.5% 2,564 -0.9% 19,726 +6.5%
Zagreb 2,826 +5.0% 5,871 +2.4% 43,828 +4.5%
Total TAV Airports (1) 63,615 +5.8% 134,110 +6.0% 1,032,110 +22.5%
Total TAV Airports restated (2) 63,615 -2.0% 134,110 -1.9% 1,051,501 +5.8%

 

  1. TAV Airports has taken a stake in Antalya Airport since May 2018. To be compliant with TAV Airports' presentations, the % change presented above takes into account Antalya traffic just from May 2018.
     
  2. Restated figures taking into account Antalya's traffic on a like-for-like basis for 2017.
Geographic split
Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) 		Feb. 2019
% change 2019/2018 		Share of total traffic Jan.-Feb. 2019
% change 2019/2018 		Share of total traffic
France +3.7% 15.4% +0.6% 15.5%
Europe +4.5% 42.1% +2.6% 41.0%
Other International
Of which 		+6.5% 42.5% +5.4% 43.5%
  Africa +6.5% 12.1% +4.0% 12.2%
  North America +13.0% 8.4% +11.6% 8.9%
  Latin America +8.6% 3.9% +6.1% 4.0%
  Middle-East +4.0% 5.7% +1.7% 5.6%
  Asia-Pacific +3.8% 7.1% +5.5% 7.3%
  French Overseas Territories +2.1% 5.3% +2.2% 5.4%
Total Paris Aéroport +5.2% 100 % +3.5% 100 %


Paris Aéroport
(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) 		Feb. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Jan.- Feb. 2019 % change 2019/2018
Connecting Passengers (1) 893,610 +10.5% 1,910,686 +7.0%
Connecting rate 23.8% +1.1 pt 25.2% +0.8 pt
Seat load factor 84.3% +0.8 pt 82.8% +0.1 pt

(1)  Departing passengers

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 1 74 25 70 64 - invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2018, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 105 million passengers and 2.3 million metric tonnes of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 176 million passengers in airports abroad through its subsidiary ADP International. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2018, group revenue stood at €4,478 million and net income at €610 million.
Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.
  groupeadp.fr

 

 

 

 

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GROUPE ADP
12:47pAÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : February 2019 traffic figures
GL
03/12GROUPE ADP : No decision yet on French state's ADP stake post-privatisation - go..
RE
03/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : ThyssenKrupp-Tata, Swedbank, Tesla, Debenhams
02/28GROUPE ADP : French finance minister backs Air France-KLM's CEO Ben Smith
RE
02/14AÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : With 281.4 million passengers (+7.6%), Groupe ADP become..
AQ
02/13AÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : January 2019 traffic figures
GL
02/08AÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : Aéroports de Paris SA takes note of the decision of the ..
AQ
02/06GROUPE ADP : France's Vinci confident on 2019, expresses interest in Toulouse ai..
RE
01/15AÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : Aéroports de Paris SA takes note of the ISA decision
AQ
01/15AÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : December 2018 traffic figures
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 4 255 M
EBIT 2019 1 129 M
Net income 2019 606 M
Debt 2019 4 929 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 26,95
P/E ratio 2020 26,61
EV / Sales 2019 5,05x
EV / Sales 2020 4,95x
Capitalization 16 576 M
Chart GROUPE ADP
Duration : Period :
Groupe ADP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE ADP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 184 €
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Augustin Pascal de Romanet de Beaune Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Pascal Executive VP-Finance, Strategy & Administration
Serge Gentili Director
Jacques Gounon Independent Director
Jean-Paul Jouvent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPE ADP1.21%18 761
AENA16.76%26 909
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD8.77%11 667
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED--.--%6 373
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG8.25%5 375
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SABDECV4.72%4 860
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.