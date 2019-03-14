PRESS RELEASE

14 March 2019

Aéroports de Paris SA

February 2019 traffic figures

In February 2019, Paris Aéroport welcomed 7.3 million passengers, an increase of 5.2% compared with February 2018. 5.1 million passengers travelled through Paris-Charles de Gaulle (+7.1%) and 2.2 million through Paris-Orly (+1.1%).

International traffic (excluding Europe) was up (+6.5%), due to growth in the following destinations: North America (+13.0%), Latin America (+8.6%), Africa (+6.5%), the Middle East (+4.0%), Asia-Pacific (+3.8%) and the French Overseas Territories (+2.1%);

European traffic (excluding France) was up by 4.5%;

Traffic within France was up by 3.7%;

The number of connecting passengers increased by 10.5%. The connecting rate stood at 23.8%, up by 1.1 points compared with February 2018.

Since the beginning of the year, Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has increased by 3.5%, with a total of 15.0 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has risen by 7.0%. The connecting rate stands at 25.2%, up by 0.8 points.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 6.4% in February 2019 and by 4.8% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 8.3% in February 2019 and by 9.6% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 9.2% in February 2019 and by 6.9% since the beginning of the year.

Passengers Feb. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Jan.-Feb. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Last 12 months % change 2019/2018 Paris-CDG 5,086,660 +7.1% 10,453,578 +4.9% 72,720,056 +4.1% Paris-Orly 2,212,412 +1.1% 4,588,110 +0.3% 33,136,572 +3.3% Total Paris Aéroport 7,299,072 +5.2% 15,041,688 +3.5% 105,856,628 +3.9% Santiago 2,296,895 +8.3% 4,800,046 +9.6% 23,744,687 +7.9% Amman 593,427 +9.2% 1,247,970 +6.9% 8,505,418 +6.6% Istanbul Atatürk 4,725,218 -0.2% 9,844,031 -1.4% 67,843,347 +2.7% Antalya 792,440 +17.6% 1,682,463 +15.1% 31,786,615 +22.0% Ankara Esenboga 1,112,866 -18.8% 2,324,498 -20.5% 16,133,588 -3.4% Izmir 862,791 -7.8% 1,835,573 -8.8% 13,249,276 +1.1% Milas Bodrum 88,688 -7.6% 184,807 -9.8% 4,165,929 +17.6% Gazipaşa 31,429 +2.7% 65,072 +1.1% 1,216,319 +45.7% Medinah 631,532 +2.2% 1,300,505 -2.8% 8,106,647 +1.7% Tunisia 64,388 +37.4% 131,605 +45.5% 2,531,757 +49.2% Georgia 252,342 +16.1% 519,946 +15.8% 4,471,319 +18.4% Macedonia 144,822 +7.5% 305,246 +6.7% 2,361,658 +13.8% Zagreb (1) 181,154 +6.2% 372,351 +2.9% 3,346,727 +6.9% Total TAV Airports (2) 8,887,670 +6.4% 18,566,097 +4.8% 152,447,031 +28.2% Total TAV Airports restated (3) 8,887,670 -1.6% 18,566,097 -3.2% 155,213,182 +7.1%

Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figures.

TAV Airports has taken a stake in Anlalya Airport since May 2018. To be compliant with TAV Airports' presentations, the % change presented above takes into account Antalya traffic just from May 2018.

Restated figures taking into account Antalya's traffic on a like-for-like basis for 2017.

Aircraft Movements Feb. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Jan.-Feb. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Last 12 months % change 2019/2018 Paris-CDG 34,781 +4.8% 72,372 +3.7% 483,518 +1.6% Paris-Orly 15,322 +0.4% 32,442 -0.5% 228,893 +0.4% Total Paris Aéroport 50,103 +3.4% 104,814 +2.4% 712,411 +1.2% Santiago 14,283 +8.0% 29,740 +7.5% 153,325 +6.3% Amman 5,521 +8.6% 11,584 +7.7% 77,718 +5.3% Istanbul Atatürk 32,560 -1.3% 68,482 -1.1% 453,259 +0.8% Antalya 5,462 +13.4% 11,886 +16.0% 187,864 +24.4% Ankara Esenboga 7,471 -18.3% 15,602 -18.6% 106,265 -4.2% Izmir 5,501 -6.6% 11,674 -6.4% 83,296 +0.7% Milas Bodrum 606 -4.6% 1,271 -4.1% 27,412 +18.5% Gazipaşa 250 +6.8% 502 +8.0% 8,079 +43.9% Medinah 4,462 -3.4% 9,291 -4.8% 60,196 +1.3% Tunisia 554 +21.5% 1,165 +30.5% 16,468 +38.9% Georgia 2,722 +19.1% 5,802 +20.5% 45,108 +16.2% Macedonia 1,201 +0.5% 2,564 -0.9% 19,726 +6.5% Zagreb 2,826 +5.0% 5,871 +2.4% 43,828 +4.5% Total TAV Airports (1) 63,615 +5.8% 134,110 +6.0% 1,032,110 +22.5% Total TAV Airports restated (2) 63,615 -2.0% 134,110 -1.9% 1,051,501 +5.8%

TAV Airports has taken a stake in Antalya Airport since May 2018. To be compliant with TAV Airports' presentations, the % change presented above takes into account Antalya traffic just from May 2018.

Restated figures taking into account Antalya's traffic on a like-for-like basis for 2017.

Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Feb. 2019

% change 2019/2018 Share of total traffic Jan.-Feb. 2019

% change 2019/2018 Share of total traffic France +3.7% 15.4% +0.6% 15.5% Europe +4.5% 42.1% +2.6% 41.0% Other International

Of which +6.5% 42.5% +5.4% 43.5% Africa +6.5% 12.1% +4.0% 12.2% North America +13.0% 8.4% +11.6% 8.9% Latin America +8.6% 3.9% +6.1% 4.0% Middle-East +4.0% 5.7% +1.7% 5.6% Asia-Pacific +3.8% 7.1% +5.5% 7.3% French Overseas Territories +2.1% 5.3% +2.2% 5.4% Total Paris Aéroport +5.2% 100 % +3.5% 100 %





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Feb. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Jan.- Feb. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Connecting Passengers (1) 893,610 +10.5% 1,910,686 +7.0% Connecting rate 23.8% +1.1 pt 25.2% +0.8 pt Seat load factor 84.3% +0.8 pt 82.8% +0.1 pt

(1) Departing passengers

